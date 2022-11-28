Read full article on original website
New Mexico Tech Cybersecurity Expert Appointed To Federal, State Panels
SOCORRO — Sharing her expertise to better prepare state and local governments for cyberattacks, New Mexico Tech’s Dr. Lorie Liebrock recently was named to two key committees at the state and federal level. Dr. Liebrock is a computer science and engineering professor and director of the New Mexico...
Air Force Research Laboratory Joins New Mexico National Labs In Postdoc Speech Competition
Twelve postdoctoral researchers representing the AFRL, SNL, LANL (Kristina Meier, Mary O’Brien, Aaron Patel) and the New Mexico Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research compete in the inaugural Rio Grande Research SLAM, a postdoctoral speech competition Nov. 5 in Albuquerque. The event spotlighted the research performed in New Mexico and provided professional development opportunities to the next generation of scientists. Courtesy/SNL.
State Police To Conduct Checkpoints & Saturation Patrols In Counties Across New Mexico In December
New Mexico State Police (NMSP) will be conducting sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols; and registration, insurance, and driver’s license checkpoints in all New Mexico counties during the month of December. They are bringing awareness to these events to reduce impaired driving-related fatalities through continued media attention and intensive advertising. These...
New Mexico State Police Arrest 17 Drunk Drivers, Seize 1,100+ Fentanyl Pills, Firearm, Issue 2,300+ Tickets During C.A.R.E. Operation Over Thanksgiving Holiday
During the Thanksgiving holiday, the New Mexico State Police (NMSP) participated in the Combined Accident Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.) operation across all roadways within the state. The goal of the traffic initiative is to increase motorist safety and reduce the number of crashes through a strong law enforcement presence. Because of...
Donate The Gift Of Life On Giving Tuesday!
ALBUQUERQUE — It’s the most meaningful gift you can give this holiday season, and it won’t cost you anything. This Giving Tuesday New Mexico Donor Services (NMDS) encourages everyone to give the ultimate gift – LIFE!. One organ donor can save up to eight lives and...
