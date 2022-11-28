Read full article on original website
ApeCoin hits resistance after a weekly surge. What next as the staking feature nears?
ApeCoin has returned 18% in a week. The launch of an NFT marketplace and expected staking feature is boosting the token. Further recoveries will depend on whether a breakout will occur at $4.2. ApeCoin (APE/USD) has risen by double digits in the past few days. As of press time, the...
Fantom eyes a breakout. Is the token about to post sustainable gains?
Fantom token has recovered by 28% in the last seven days. Developments around Fantom asset base have boosted the cryptocurrency. FTM has hit a descending trendline and could correct. Fantom (FTM/USD) trades at $0.24 as of press time, its highest level in nearly a month. The cryptocurrency has risen by...
Will UNI rally higher after Uniswap launches NFTs on its network?
UNI is up by less than 1% in the last 24 hours but could rally higher before the end of the day. Uniswap announced a few hours ago that NFTs are officially live on its network. The total crypto market is slowly inching closer to the $900 billion mark. NFTs...
Should you buy Polkadot’s DOT at $5?
The ecosystem has witnessed an increase in activity. The token could remain vulnerable as longer-term momentum is still bearish. Polkadot (DOT/USD) trading at $5 would have been a false dream in November 2021 as it touched $55 ATH. But that is now the reality of the token of once a booming protocol labelled a Layer 0 blockchain. In case you are wondering, why Layer 0?
Is selling now overdone for the Compound token?
The Compound token has been stable after a bear market. Prolonged crypto winter and liquidity issues facing crypto firms remain a threat. COMP token could accelerate weakness if buying strength remains weak. The Compound token (COMP/USD) looked poised for a sustained recovery in June. Since recovering from the June bottom...
Top cryptos to buy in December
Cryptocurrency prices ended November in an upbeat tone after the upbeat statement by Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair. In it, he hinted that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates at a slower pace when it meets in December. As a result, Bitcoin climbed to $17,000 while the total market cap of all coins jumped to over $859 billion. Here are the top cryptos to buy in December.
Litecoin Price Defies Gravity as Buyers Eye $100
Litecoin has rallied by about 60% from its lowest point this month. Its hashrate is hovering near its all-time high. LTC has lost its close correlation with Bitcoin. Litecoin price has done well in the past few days as its divergence from Bitcoin continues. LTC was trading at $76.85 on Tuesday, which was about 60% above the lowest level this month. It is also hovering near its highest level in May, giving it a market cap of over $5.4 billion.
FTM soars by 10% after Fantom integrates with Ledger Live
FTM has been the best performer amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap in the last 24 hours. The rally comes after Fantom announced its integration with Ledger Live. FTM could rally toward the $0.270 resistance level in the near term. Fantom integrates with Ledger Live. FTM, the native...
Best exchange cryptocurrencies to buy this week
UNI and SUS are native tokens of the leading decentralised exchanges and have been performing well today. BNB is underperforming today but could rally higher over the coming days. The total crypto market cap could reach the $900 billion mark in the near term. The cryptocurrency market is trading in...
Ethereum is gearing for a recovery above $1,250. Here is the price action
We need further confirmations/breakout before buying ETH. Ethereum price (ETH/USD) bulls are relentless despite a prolonged crypto winter. A gain of 11% in the last one week has taken the token to $1,205. The price level is close to the support zone of $1,250. Does this indicate ETH has initiated a bullish reversal?
Bitcoin price prediction as fear and greed index improves
BTC has been in a consolidation phase in the past few days. Bitcoin’s fear and greed index has moved to the fear level. The broad fear index by CNN Money is still in the greed zone. Bitcoin price remained under intense pressure as concerns about the crypto industry continued....
GMX coin rising towards previous ATH: why is GMX price rising?
The price of GMX has been rising since mid-June 2022. The cryptocurrency has increased by more than 283% since June. GMX price was $13.26 on June 17 compared to its current price of $50.89. GMX coin is the native token of the decentralized exchange GMX. The GMX DEX has evolved...
Binance re-enters the Japanese market with purchase of SEBC exchange
Crypto exchange Binance has reentered the Japanese market after acquiring a 100% stake in Sakura Exchange BitCoin (SEBC), a regulated cryptocurrency exchange in Japan. SEBC is a Japan Financial Services Agency (JFSA) regulated entity. By acquiring SEBC, Binance aims to offer Japanese-regulated services through the exchange. At the time of...
Margex lets customers buy crypto with MasterCard, Visa, Apple Pay
Users can purchase Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, Tether, Avalanche using 150+ payment methods. Among the other popular payment methods are PayPal, Google Pay, and SEPA transfer. The trading platform will award you with a $100 trading bonus to celebrate the introduction of its buy crypto feature. Margex, the first boutique...
Ethereum vs. Ethereum Classic? Metacade (MCADE) Seems to Be the Better Crypto Investment
Ethereum and Ethereum Classic are two of the most well-known projects in the crypto space. But if you’re asking, “should I invest in Ethereum or Ethereum Classic?” then you might want to reconsider entirely. There’s a new project called Metacade that’s aiming to dominate one of the fastest-growing industries on the planet, and it’s looking very likely to be a much better crypto investment choice than ETH or ETC.
FTX US is “fully solvent” and withdrawals could resume today, Sam Bankman-Fried
In an interview by The New York Times Andrew Ross Sorkin at the media house’s annual DealBook Summit, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the former Chief Executive of the collapsed crypto exchange FTX, said the FTX US was fully solvent according to his knowledge. KEY TAKEAWAYS. In the interview, SBF admitted...
BlockFi is bankrupt, where did it all go wrong?
BlockFi has become the latest firm to file for bankruptcy, citing “significant exposure” to FTX. It has sued FTX to reclaim Robinhood shares which it alleges Bankman-Fried had pledged as collateral. BlockFi bankruptcy was a longtime coming, with the firm rescued by a $400 million credit facility from...
Top 11 Metaverse Crypto That Will Make You a Fortune in 2023
As 2023 comes into focus, it brings with it a world of opportunities to invest in some of the top metaverse crypto for both short and long-term holding. While the great crypto crash has reset values across the board, the investment opportunities which are arising have actually never been better.
How is the Utility Token, Metacade (MCADE), Different from that of Aave (AAVE) and Enjin (ENJ)?
With such a huge variety of cryptocurrency tokens around, working out which one to choose can be confusing. With a lot of talk about the potential of the MCADE token on the Metacade platform, it’s worth considering how this could revolutionize metaverse gaming. We can then see how it compares to the AAVE and ENJ tokens.
Why DeFi Will Lead Us to the Next Bull Run
The crypto sector continues to battle masive contagion following FTX’s collapse and the 2022 bear market. Despite total value locked in decentralised protocols falling significantly amid the crypto winter, DeFi still shows considerable growth over pre-pandemic levels. Away from price action, DeFi and NFTs have shown massive potential to...
