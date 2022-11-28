ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldman Sachs Warns Traders Of Shrinking Bonus Pool As Trading Revenue Rises

Leading global investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS recently announced a shrinking year-end bonus for traders, despite seeing its trading revenue rising this year. Goldman’s annual trading revenue is $25 billion, and analysts estimate it will outdo last year’s mark by 15%. However, the company’s overall revenue fell by 21%.
What is a Stock Buyback?

US Investors: Get up to an extra $10,000 when you transfer your stocks to Public.com from another brokerage. hen a company or corporation is flush with cash and has spending flexibility, it may pump money into R&D and capital expenditures. The company may acquire other companies or return money to its shareholders. A stock buyback is a way a company returns cash to investors. An alternative approach is by paying dividends.
3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Over 8%

Income-oriented investors are always on the lookout for real estate investment trusts (REITs) with high-yielding dividends. But share price performance is also important. Can you have strong dividends as well as price appreciation from the same stocks? Take a look at three REITs with dividend yields over 8% that have performed like champions recently:
Dollar General, Kroger And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $9.42 million before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 0.9% to $253.50 in after-hours trading.
Intel's Debt Overview

Shares of Intel Inc. INTC decreased by 4.12% in the past three months. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Intel has.
HDBank to issue $500m worth of convertible bonds and lift its FOL to 20%

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 2 December 2022 - The HCM City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank, or HDBank, is seeking shareholders' approval to issue convertible bonds worth US$500 million to international investors. HDBank is also seeking approval to increase the foreign ownership limit from 18...
$11.5 Million Bet On This Penny Stock? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

The Dow Jones closed higher by more than 700 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
MingZhu Logistics Hldgs' Debt Overview

Over the past three months, shares of MingZhu Logistics Hldgs Inc. YGMZ moved lower by 12.62%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt MingZhu Logistics Hldgs has. MingZhu Logistics Hldgs Debt. According to the MingZhu Logistics Hldgs's most recent financial statement as...
Novogratz-Led Galaxy Digital To Acquire Custody Platform GK8 From Bankrupt Celsius

Mike Novogratz led cryptocurrency-focused financial-services firm Galaxy Digital Holdings BRPHF on Friday announced it has won an auction to acquire digital asset custody platform GK8 from Celsius Network. Galaxy stated that it intends to support GK8's ongoing operations in offering self-custody technology to the world's leading financial services firms, as...
DoorDash's Slowing Orders & UBER Competition Trigger Downgrade By This Analyst

RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson downgraded DoorDash Inc DASH from Outperform to Sector Perform rating and lowered the price target from $70 to $60. Though DoorDash’s execution & management are widely considered the class of the sector, as 2023 dawns, the analyst is uncomfortable with a potentially unfavorable risk/reward given likely hypersensitivity to order deceleration.
Short Interest Sector Focus: Healthcare Sector

As of the close of business on Thursday, 12/1, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Healthcare sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Healthcare sector stands at 3.24%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
The Benzinga Moneymaker Series: Top 5 Stocks This Week

Investors are are on the hunt for undervalued, underfollowed and emerging stocks to spot opportunity. The rise of social media and the retail trader gave way to countless methods to uncover new information. For some, this is overwhelming. Benzinga's Moneymaker Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to bring you five stocks each week that are just under the surface and warrant your attention.
Trip.com Inks Sustainability-Linked Loan Facility Agreement

Trip.com Group Ltd TCOM has entered into, as borrower, a facility agreement dated December 2, 2022, with certain financial institutions. The agreement is for a $1.488 billion and HK$80 million dual tranche term loan facility (equivalent to $1.5 billion in aggregate). The facility has been classified as a sustainability-linked loan...
