Goldman Sachs Warns Traders Of Shrinking Bonus Pool As Trading Revenue Rises
Leading global investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS recently announced a shrinking year-end bonus for traders, despite seeing its trading revenue rising this year. Goldman’s annual trading revenue is $25 billion, and analysts estimate it will outdo last year’s mark by 15%. However, the company’s overall revenue fell by 21%.
General Electric Board Approves Healthcare Division Spinoff, Likely To Begin Trading On January 4
General Electric Co's GE board approved the previously announced spinoff of its healthcare business, GE Healthcare Holding LLC. Before such a spinoff, GE HealthCare will likely be converted into a corporation and renamed GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. The company will likely begin trading on Nasdaq on January 4, 2023, under...
What is a Stock Buyback?
US Investors: Get up to an extra $10,000 when you transfer your stocks to Public.com from another brokerage. hen a company or corporation is flush with cash and has spending flexibility, it may pump money into R&D and capital expenditures. The company may acquire other companies or return money to its shareholders. A stock buyback is a way a company returns cash to investors. An alternative approach is by paying dividends.
Buy Simon Property, Bunge And This ETF, Go Short On Consumer Discretionary: CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management said she sold Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund XLY, although it lost over 30% year to date. Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF JEPI should continue to...
Wedbush Initiates Coverage On Cresco Labs, Curaleaf Holdings With Outperform Ratings
Wedbush analyst Gerald Pascarelli initiated coverage on Cresco Labs Inc CRLBF with an Outperform rating and a price target of $4.50. The company awaits the closing of the Columbia Care CCHWF acquisition, which is expected to occur by the end of 1Q23 and should prove transformative. He expects standalone revenue...
3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Over 8%
Income-oriented investors are always on the lookout for real estate investment trusts (REITs) with high-yielding dividends. But share price performance is also important. Can you have strong dividends as well as price appreciation from the same stocks? Take a look at three REITs with dividend yields over 8% that have performed like champions recently:
What's Next For Stocks After Fed Chair Powell Says Smaller Interest Rate Hikes Could Start In December?
Analysts are projecting S&P 500 earnings will decline 2.1% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. The University of Michigan releases its Consumer Sentiment Index reading on Friday. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rallied this week following dovish commentary from the Federal Reserve chair, but the November jobs report revealed...
Dollar General, Kroger And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $9.42 million before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 0.9% to $253.50 in after-hours trading.
Feeling Bullish On Newmont, Barrick Gold And Franco-Nevada? This ETF Offers 2X Leverage
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares NUGT gapped up 3% to start Wednesday’s trading session and after some early session volatility, the ETF surged an additional 3% from the open due to bullish price action across the gold sector. The climb higher was in tandem with the...
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, And Why Dogecoin Is Showing Resilience Amid FTX Aftershock
A new series on Netflix just broke a record set by the streaming giant's hit series "Stranger Things." Why long-time Tesla bull Ross Gerber says Apple CEO Tim Cook needs to step down. Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look...
Intel's Debt Overview
Shares of Intel Inc. INTC decreased by 4.12% in the past three months. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Intel has.
HDBank to issue $500m worth of convertible bonds and lift its FOL to 20%
HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 2 December 2022 - The HCM City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank, or HDBank, is seeking shareholders' approval to issue convertible bonds worth US$500 million to international investors. HDBank is also seeking approval to increase the foreign ownership limit from 18...
$11.5 Million Bet On This Penny Stock? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones closed higher by more than 700 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
MingZhu Logistics Hldgs' Debt Overview
Over the past three months, shares of MingZhu Logistics Hldgs Inc. YGMZ moved lower by 12.62%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt MingZhu Logistics Hldgs has. MingZhu Logistics Hldgs Debt. According to the MingZhu Logistics Hldgs's most recent financial statement as...
Novogratz-Led Galaxy Digital To Acquire Custody Platform GK8 From Bankrupt Celsius
Mike Novogratz led cryptocurrency-focused financial-services firm Galaxy Digital Holdings BRPHF on Friday announced it has won an auction to acquire digital asset custody platform GK8 from Celsius Network. Galaxy stated that it intends to support GK8's ongoing operations in offering self-custody technology to the world's leading financial services firms, as...
DoorDash's Slowing Orders & UBER Competition Trigger Downgrade By This Analyst
RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson downgraded DoorDash Inc DASH from Outperform to Sector Perform rating and lowered the price target from $70 to $60. Though DoorDash’s execution & management are widely considered the class of the sector, as 2023 dawns, the analyst is uncomfortable with a potentially unfavorable risk/reward given likely hypersensitivity to order deceleration.
These 2 Global Bankers Tout Attractive Yields That Have Been Growing For Years
For the fiscal year 2022, The Bank of Nova Scotia reported net income of $10.2 billion. Royal Bank of Canada is offering a dividend yield of 3.92% or $3.84 per share annually, through quarterly payments. The Invesco KBW Bank ETF KBWB is down roughly 19% year-to-date, compared to the S&P...
Short Interest Sector Focus: Healthcare Sector
As of the close of business on Thursday, 12/1, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Healthcare sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Healthcare sector stands at 3.24%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
The Benzinga Moneymaker Series: Top 5 Stocks This Week
Investors are are on the hunt for undervalued, underfollowed and emerging stocks to spot opportunity. The rise of social media and the retail trader gave way to countless methods to uncover new information. For some, this is overwhelming. Benzinga's Moneymaker Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to bring you five stocks each week that are just under the surface and warrant your attention.
Trip.com Inks Sustainability-Linked Loan Facility Agreement
Trip.com Group Ltd TCOM has entered into, as borrower, a facility agreement dated December 2, 2022, with certain financial institutions. The agreement is for a $1.488 billion and HK$80 million dual tranche term loan facility (equivalent to $1.5 billion in aggregate). The facility has been classified as a sustainability-linked loan...
