Litecoin has rallied by about 60% from its lowest point this month. Its hashrate is hovering near its all-time high. LTC has lost its close correlation with Bitcoin. Litecoin price has done well in the past few days as its divergence from Bitcoin continues. LTC was trading at $76.85 on Tuesday, which was about 60% above the lowest level this month. It is also hovering near its highest level in May, giving it a market cap of over $5.4 billion.

2 DAYS AGO