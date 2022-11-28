Read full article on original website
Should you buy Shiba Inu as whale accumulation intensifies?
Shiba Inu has recovered 11% in a week. Shiba Inu token has witnessed increased activity amid improving altcoin sentiment. SHIB is still bearish and could remain vulnerable to $0.0000075. Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) large investors are defiantly transacting the token against the prolonged bear market. November 28 WhaleStats data showed that...
Fantom eyes a breakout. Is the token about to post sustainable gains?
Fantom token has recovered by 28% in the last seven days. Developments around Fantom asset base have boosted the cryptocurrency. FTM has hit a descending trendline and could correct. Fantom (FTM/USD) trades at $0.24 as of press time, its highest level in nearly a month. The cryptocurrency has risen by...
Dogecoin price: where next after the 38% rally in the last seven days?
DOGE has added nearly 40% to its value after Twitter payment speculation. Dogecoin is the best performer amongst the top 20 cryptocurrencies over the past seven days. The leading meme token could move toward the $0.110 resistance level in the near term. DOGE, the native token of the Dogecoin network,...
Better Crypto to Own in 2023: Dogecoin or Shiba Inu?
A dogfight between two meme tokens and a surprise best in show.
Top cryptos to buy in December
Cryptocurrency prices ended November in an upbeat tone after the upbeat statement by Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair. In it, he hinted that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates at a slower pace when it meets in December. As a result, Bitcoin climbed to $17,000 while the total market cap of all coins jumped to over $859 billion. Here are the top cryptos to buy in December.
Ye no longer buying Parler app, Twitter account suspended
Twitter has suspended rapper Ye after he tweeted a picture of a swastika merged with the Star of David. Twitter CEO Elon Musk confirmed the suspension by replying to Ye’s post of an unflattering photo of Musk. Ye called it his “final tweet.” “I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended,” Musk tweeted. Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has made a series of antisemitic comments in recent weeks. On Thursday, Ye praised Hitler in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.
Is selling now overdone for the Compound token?
The Compound token has been stable after a bear market. Prolonged crypto winter and liquidity issues facing crypto firms remain a threat. COMP token could accelerate weakness if buying strength remains weak. The Compound token (COMP/USD) looked poised for a sustained recovery in June. Since recovering from the June bottom...
ApeCoin hits resistance after a weekly surge. What next as the staking feature nears?
ApeCoin has returned 18% in a week. The launch of an NFT marketplace and expected staking feature is boosting the token. Further recoveries will depend on whether a breakout will occur at $4.2. ApeCoin (APE/USD) has risen by double digits in the past few days. As of press time, the...
Best exchange cryptocurrencies to buy this week
UNI and SUS are native tokens of the leading decentralised exchanges and have been performing well today. BNB is underperforming today but could rally higher over the coming days. The total crypto market cap could reach the $900 billion mark in the near term. The cryptocurrency market is trading in...
Here is the key update causing Chainlink to rally. Is a breakout imminent?
The Chainlink team issued an update regarding its upcoming staking feature. December started positively for the native token of Chainlink (LINK/USD). The cryptocurrency added an intraday of 2.45%, taking the weekly gains to 14%. The gains are fueled by a positive update by Chainlink on December 1. According to the...
Margex lets customers buy crypto with MasterCard, Visa, Apple Pay
Users can purchase Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, Tether, Avalanche using 150+ payment methods. Among the other popular payment methods are PayPal, Google Pay, and SEPA transfer. The trading platform will award you with a $100 trading bonus to celebrate the introduction of its buy crypto feature. Margex, the first boutique...
Litecoin Price Defies Gravity as Buyers Eye $100
Litecoin has rallied by about 60% from its lowest point this month. Its hashrate is hovering near its all-time high. LTC has lost its close correlation with Bitcoin. Litecoin price has done well in the past few days as its divergence from Bitcoin continues. LTC was trading at $76.85 on Tuesday, which was about 60% above the lowest level this month. It is also hovering near its highest level in May, giving it a market cap of over $5.4 billion.
Ethereum vs. Ethereum Classic? Metacade (MCADE) Seems to Be the Better Crypto Investment
Ethereum and Ethereum Classic are two of the most well-known projects in the crypto space. But if you’re asking, “should I invest in Ethereum or Ethereum Classic?” then you might want to reconsider entirely. There’s a new project called Metacade that’s aiming to dominate one of the fastest-growing industries on the planet, and it’s looking very likely to be a much better crypto investment choice than ETH or ETC.
FTX hacker may be a former employee, says Sam Bankman-Fried
Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said the exchange’s hacker might be a former employee. The crypto exchange lost $650 million in a hack a few hours after it filed for bankruptcy. FTX was prioritising Bahamian withdrawals, SBF added. FTX lost $650 million in a hack after filing for bankruptcy. Troubled...
Ethereum is gearing for a recovery above $1,250. Here is the price action
We need further confirmations/breakout before buying ETH. Ethereum price (ETH/USD) bulls are relentless despite a prolonged crypto winter. A gain of 11% in the last one week has taken the token to $1,205. The price level is close to the support zone of $1,250. Does this indicate ETH has initiated a bullish reversal?
Could New Metaverse Token, Metacade (MCADE), 10x Its Value in 2023?
With the metaverse expected to transform our everyday lives, becoming an early investor could be one of the most profitable moves you could ever make. One of the best ways to expose yourself to the growth of the metaverse is investing in new metaverse tokens, like Metacade. In this article,...
FTX US is “fully solvent” and withdrawals could resume today, Sam Bankman-Fried
In an interview by The New York Times Andrew Ross Sorkin at the media house’s annual DealBook Summit, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the former Chief Executive of the collapsed crypto exchange FTX, said the FTX US was fully solvent according to his knowledge. KEY TAKEAWAYS. In the interview, SBF admitted...
Top 11 Metaverse Crypto That Will Make You a Fortune in 2023
As 2023 comes into focus, it brings with it a world of opportunities to invest in some of the top metaverse crypto for both short and long-term holding. While the great crypto crash has reset values across the board, the investment opportunities which are arising have actually never been better.
OKX introduces staking for SAND, APE, GALA, ETC, and ENS
New feature will meet users’ needs for more seamless deposits and withdrawals. The staking spots are few in number and available on the principle of first-come, first-served. OKX users in Europe will not pay fees when buying crypto using their debit or credit cards. OKX, the second biggest crypto...
GMX coin rising towards previous ATH: why is GMX price rising?
The price of GMX has been rising since mid-June 2022. The cryptocurrency has increased by more than 283% since June. GMX price was $13.26 on June 17 compared to its current price of $50.89. GMX coin is the native token of the decentralized exchange GMX. The GMX DEX has evolved...
