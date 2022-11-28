ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Fresno County Sheriff’s K9 patrol unit involved in crash

By John Houghton
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S5DGo_0jPyHYu000

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A Fresno County Sheriff K9 and deputy were involved in a crash Monday morning, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s office.

Deputies say the crash happened around 8:00 a.m. at Clovis and Shields avenues.

The K9 and deputy were not injured. Offices say the deputy was responding code 3, going eastbound on Shields Avenue, and was rear-ended as he was crossing the intersection by an SUV.  The driver of the SUV was treated for minor injuries on the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 6

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot in the arm in south Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in the hospital after he was shot in the arm in south Fresno on Friday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say an African-American man in his 30s was in an apartment complex in the area of Elm Avenue and Church Avenue when an unidentified man […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Search continues for missing 86-year-old Fresno man

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search teams from six counties continue to look for 86-year-old Ulysses Carr of Fresno. “Well, my dad is suffering from dementia so if anybody sees him if you talk to him for two minutes you wouldn’t realize he had dementia because he’s still pretty bright but if you talk to him for […]
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

New Hanford Police Department parking lot to hold up to 50 vehicles

Work continued this week on the new parking lot for the Hanford Police Department. When completed, the lot will be able to accommodate up to 50 police vehicles in a secure location next to the station. The lot and the entrance to the police station itself will have a fence...
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Thieves assault Kohl’s employee in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is currently searching for two people who were caught on camera stealing from Kohl’s and assaulting an employee. Police say around 8:00 p.m. a man and a woman went into the Kohl’s located at 3699 West Shaw Avenue. The suspects proceeded to select various clothes and load […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Caught on camera: Thief breaking into mailboxes at Fresno apartment complex

A thief is caught on camera breaking into multiple mailboxes at Riverview Garden Apartments in Fresno and it's not the first time it happens. “We've actually caught the same woman on film three different times, and we just kind of got fed up and called this morning and just wanted to put her on blast," said R&B Properties Supervisor Stephanie Smallie.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Neighbors relive officer-involved shooting

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Dashcam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting was released by the Madera Police Department Wednesday. The video shows the moments that led up to the deadly shooting on Merced and Ellis streets last Saturday. The suspect is identified as 29-year-old Jose Soliz. On any given Saturday, Taqueria El Ramy in Madera […]
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Teenager arrested for shooting in Reedley, police say

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager suspected of shooting a 13-year-old boy in Reedly has been arrested along with an accompanying adult, according to the Reedley Police Department. Officers say they were dispatched to the 1400 block of East Cypress Avenue on Tuesday at around 12:35 p.m. for the report of a male juvenile that […]
REEDLEY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Police Ask for Public’s Assistance in Identifying Two Suspects in Assault and Attempted Theft at Kohl’s in Fresno (With Video)

December 2, 2022 – The Fresno Police Department reports that on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, a male and female entered a Kohl’s store and selected several clothing items. They attempted to leave the store without paying for the items and assaulted an employee in the process of leaving. They left the location in a dark colored mid-size SUV.
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Early Morning Fight Leads To Gunfire, Attempted Murder Charge In Lemoore

LEMOORE, Calif. (KMKJ/FOX26) — The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is now on the lookout for a man they say is wanted for attempted murder. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home near Slough Drive and Jeff Road in Lemoore regarding a fight that had broken out Sunday just before 2 a.m.
LEMOORE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing Montana child found in Mariposa County

Mariposa, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A missing child from Montana was located in Mariposa on Tuesday according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, a couple visiting family in Mariposa County over the Thanksgiving holiday was introduced to a father and son that they didn’t feel right about. This was enough that they investigated […]
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Boy shot in Reedley, investigation underway

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway in Reedley after a 13-year-old boy was shot in the city on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Reedley Police Department. Officers say they were dispatched to the 1400 block of E. Cypress Avenue at around 12:35 p.m. for a report of a male juvenile who had possibly […]
REEDLEY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Prescribed burns to begin in Madera, Mariposa Counties

NORTH FORK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews in the North Valley will begin taking advantage of the cooler temperatures and increased atmospheric moisture to proactively get a start on preventing next fire season’s fires now. The Bass Lake Ranger District of the Sierra National Forest says starting in early December residents will begin seeing prescribed […]
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy