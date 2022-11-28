ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phys.org

How bringing back lost species revives ecosystems

Scientists often study the grim impacts of losing wildlife to hunting, habitat destruction and climate change. But what happens when endangered animals are brought back from the brink?. Research has shown restoring so-called "keystone" species—those with an outsized impact on their environment—is vital for the health of ecosystems, and can...
WISCONSIN STATE
Phys.org

Findings from 2,000-year-old Uluburun shipwreck reveal complex trade network

More than 2,000 years before the Titanic sunk in the North Atlantic Ocean, another famous ship wrecked in the Mediterranean Sea off the eastern shores of Uluburun—in present-day Turkey— carrying tons of rare metal. Since its discovery in 1982, scientists have been studying the contents of the Uluburun shipwreck to gain a better understanding of the people and political organizations that dominated the time period known as the Late.
KANSAS STATE
Phys.org

The future of work: How can employers engage employees?

With unemployment rates throughout the United States near 50-year lows, American companies have reported difficulties in hiring and retaining employees. Three professors and a staff member from the University of Cincinnati's Carl H. Lindner College of Business discuss how employees can attract potential employees, how they can keep their current employees engaged with their work and shifts in employee engagement trends.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Pentagon chief: US faces pivotal years in countering China

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. is at a pivotal point with China and will need military strength to ensure that American values, not Beijing’s, set global norms in the 21st century, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Saturday. Austin’s speech at the Reagan National Defense Forum capped...
Phys.org

Differences in adoption of digital payments by Generation Y versus Generation Z

Research in the International Journal of Electronic Marketing and Retailing looks at the difference of opinion between Generation Y and Generation Z in the adoption of digital payments. They found that people in the older group were less tolerant of risks associated with digital payment and were more prone to social environmental influences whereas those in the younger group were more concerned with ease of use and satisfaction with the process.
Phys.org

Researchers suggest the climate crisis requires international minerals agreement

As the United States and other countries around the world begin to transition to utilizing green technologies on a larger scale, it will be necessary to have access to the minerals needed to build the infrastructure for those green technologies. Growing international tensions and geopolitical events, however, especially among the...
Phys.org

Opinion: COP27 failed, so why continue with these UN climate summits?

Climate change is an existential threat to human civilization and planetary ecosystems. Yet despite 27 UN Conference of the Parties (COP) meetings that have taken place so far, the international community has been unable to ward off imminent disaster. A number of expert commentators have already declared COP27—the recent UN...
Phys.org

The good and the bad of COVID-19 response in multi-level governance

How did multi-level governance in Europe influence the overall effectiveness of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and what was its impact? A recent study carried out as part of the PERISCOPE project analyzes the COVID-19 response of governance by different levels and highlights some best practices and aspects requiring improvement.
AFP

Russia denounces oil price cap agreed by EU, G7

Russia on Saturday denounced a $60 price cap on its oil agreed by the EU, G7 and Australia, even as Ukraine suggested it was not tough enough and might have to be revisited. The $60 oil price cap will come into effect on Monday or soon after, alongside an EU embargo on maritime deliveries of Russian crude oil.
Phys.org

Peru slaughters more than 37,000 poultry after bird flu outbreak

Peruvian authorities have culled at least 37,000 birds on a chicken farm due to bird flu, officials said Thursday. After previously affecting wildlife in several areas nationwide, this outbreak took place at a farm in Huacho, north of Lima, the national agricultural health agency SENASA said Thursday. "They have all...
Phys.org

Ethnic community media can play a key role in a crisis, but it needs our support

The recent "Who Gets to Tell Australian Stories?" report on diversity in Australian newsrooms revealed some grim, but unsurprising figures. The report found most television news and current affairs presenters on major Australian free-to-air networks are Anglo-Celtic. So too were most senior network news editors. One part of this problem...
Phys.org

Ageism, sexism and racism still rife in labor market, study finds

Discrimination against older job applicants is compounded by gender and race, according to a new study showing that ageism is still rife in the U.K. labor market. The research, carried out by Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) and published in the journal Employee Relations, involved four simultaneous experiments where online job applications from fictitious candidates were made for real U.K. job vacancies in sales, restaurants and cafes.
Phys.org

Food early warning systems could stave off famines

As reliable sources of quality food diminish and record numbers of people are driven to hunger due to conflicts, climate change and economic downturns, feeding the global population of eight billion poses a major challenge that demands better food early warning information systems. Conflict is the biggest driver of hunger,...

