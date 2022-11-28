Read full article on original website
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
William and Kate seek to end US trip on positive note after turbulent week
Prince’s Earthshot prize ceremony will round off week in which royal family has again faced accusations of institutional racism
Phys.org
How bringing back lost species revives ecosystems
Scientists often study the grim impacts of losing wildlife to hunting, habitat destruction and climate change. But what happens when endangered animals are brought back from the brink?. Research has shown restoring so-called "keystone" species—those with an outsized impact on their environment—is vital for the health of ecosystems, and can...
Phys.org
Findings from 2,000-year-old Uluburun shipwreck reveal complex trade network
More than 2,000 years before the Titanic sunk in the North Atlantic Ocean, another famous ship wrecked in the Mediterranean Sea off the eastern shores of Uluburun—in present-day Turkey— carrying tons of rare metal. Since its discovery in 1982, scientists have been studying the contents of the Uluburun shipwreck to gain a better understanding of the people and political organizations that dominated the time period known as the Late.
Phys.org
New tools to identify non-compliant business locations created to support regulation and enforcement
New tools to map the location of non-compliant businesses have been created following a report which found that hand car washes, nail bars, and other informal economy sectors are more likely to be found within specific types of neighborhoods. The Work, Informalization and Place Research Center (WIP) at Nottingham Trent...
Phys.org
The future of work: How can employers engage employees?
With unemployment rates throughout the United States near 50-year lows, American companies have reported difficulties in hiring and retaining employees. Three professors and a staff member from the University of Cincinnati's Carl H. Lindner College of Business discuss how employees can attract potential employees, how they can keep their current employees engaged with their work and shifts in employee engagement trends.
Pentagon chief: US faces pivotal years in countering China
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. is at a pivotal point with China and will need military strength to ensure that American values, not Beijing’s, set global norms in the 21st century, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Saturday. Austin’s speech at the Reagan National Defense Forum capped...
Phys.org
Differences in adoption of digital payments by Generation Y versus Generation Z
Research in the International Journal of Electronic Marketing and Retailing looks at the difference of opinion between Generation Y and Generation Z in the adoption of digital payments. They found that people in the older group were less tolerant of risks associated with digital payment and were more prone to social environmental influences whereas those in the younger group were more concerned with ease of use and satisfaction with the process.
Phys.org
Researchers suggest the climate crisis requires international minerals agreement
As the United States and other countries around the world begin to transition to utilizing green technologies on a larger scale, it will be necessary to have access to the minerals needed to build the infrastructure for those green technologies. Growing international tensions and geopolitical events, however, especially among the...
US drug czar wants India to stem flow of chemicals used by Mexican cartels for fentanyl
Precursor chemicals shipped to Mexico are known to flow from China, but India is also a source for drug cartels making fentanyl and meth.
Phys.org
54% of projects extracting clean energy minerals overlap with Indigenous lands, research reveals
Vast quantities of minerals are needed to accelerate the transition to a clean energy future. Minerals and metals are essential for wind turbines, solar panels, and batteries for electric vehicles. But Indigenous peoples have raised concerns about more mining on their lands and territories. A new study led by authors...
Phys.org
Opinion: COP27 failed, so why continue with these UN climate summits?
Climate change is an existential threat to human civilization and planetary ecosystems. Yet despite 27 UN Conference of the Parties (COP) meetings that have taken place so far, the international community has been unable to ward off imminent disaster. A number of expert commentators have already declared COP27—the recent UN...
Phys.org
The good and the bad of COVID-19 response in multi-level governance
How did multi-level governance in Europe influence the overall effectiveness of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and what was its impact? A recent study carried out as part of the PERISCOPE project analyzes the COVID-19 response of governance by different levels and highlights some best practices and aspects requiring improvement.
Phys.org
'You have to beg for help': How the Australian welfare system pressures people to perform vulnerability
People who rely on welfare payments to survive are often required to repeatedly tell stories of their personal hardships. In a conditional welfare system, many must regularly attend compulsory appointments, job search training courses, and self-development and treatment programs simply to receive their payments. People in extreme hardship often tell...
Russia denounces oil price cap agreed by EU, G7
Russia on Saturday denounced a $60 price cap on its oil agreed by the EU, G7 and Australia, even as Ukraine suggested it was not tough enough and might have to be revisited. The $60 oil price cap will come into effect on Monday or soon after, alongside an EU embargo on maritime deliveries of Russian crude oil.
Phys.org
Peru slaughters more than 37,000 poultry after bird flu outbreak
Peruvian authorities have culled at least 37,000 birds on a chicken farm due to bird flu, officials said Thursday. After previously affecting wildlife in several areas nationwide, this outbreak took place at a farm in Huacho, north of Lima, the national agricultural health agency SENASA said Thursday. "They have all...
Phys.org
Ethnic community media can play a key role in a crisis, but it needs our support
The recent "Who Gets to Tell Australian Stories?" report on diversity in Australian newsrooms revealed some grim, but unsurprising figures. The report found most television news and current affairs presenters on major Australian free-to-air networks are Anglo-Celtic. So too were most senior network news editors. One part of this problem...
Phys.org
Ageism, sexism and racism still rife in labor market, study finds
Discrimination against older job applicants is compounded by gender and race, according to a new study showing that ageism is still rife in the U.K. labor market. The research, carried out by Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) and published in the journal Employee Relations, involved four simultaneous experiments where online job applications from fictitious candidates were made for real U.K. job vacancies in sales, restaurants and cafes.
Phys.org
Food early warning systems could stave off famines
As reliable sources of quality food diminish and record numbers of people are driven to hunger due to conflicts, climate change and economic downturns, feeding the global population of eight billion poses a major challenge that demands better food early warning information systems. Conflict is the biggest driver of hunger,...
Phys.org
Atmospheric transport modeling study: When the Aral Sea dried up, Central Asia became dustier
Winds kick up large amounts of dust from the desert that has formed as the world's fourth largest lake has disappeared, spreading it around the region and raising concerns about public health. In 1959, officials in the Soviet Union decided to divert river flows feeding the Aral Sea to the...
