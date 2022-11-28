Havertown’s Town Tap Closes Its Doors

Photo by Google Earth.

Town Tap by Conshohocken Brewing Co. has closed its doors, writes Max Bennett for Patch.com.

The 13 W. Benedict Ave. spot served its last customers yesterday.

Now, Conshohocken Brewing Co. will be “handing over the keys to one of our good friends and industry partners”

A Nov. 11 Town Tap Havertown Facebook post gave a heads-up about the closing.

“It’s been an awesome run in Havertown; we’ve loved hanging with you all at Town Tap over the years, and can’t thank you enough for all the support you’ve shown us in this amazing community.”

The business will still have a presence at the township’s various festivals throughout the year, the post noted.

“Let’s close things out strong at Town Tap. Hope to see you soon. THANKS, HAVERTOWN – WE LOVE YOU!,” the post concluded.

Conshohocken Brewing Co. will have an announcement in the coming weeks on what will be done with the space.

There is no word on what led to the closure.

Conshohocken Brewing Co. still operates a main brewery in Conshohocken, Puddlers Kitchen & Tap in Bridgeport, Tap Room in King of Prussia, and Rec Room in Phoenixville.