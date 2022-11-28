Broomall Winemaker Vino Bambino Offers Wine Blending Experience

Photo by 6abc

Two long-time friends started Vino Bambino in Broomall, turning a wine-making hobby over the years into a unique wine-producing, wine-blending business, writes Greta Phillips for 6abc.

Owner John Giacomucci’s parents are from Abruzzo, Italy. When his family came to America, they wanted to keep wine on the family menu.

“They used to crush grapes in the garage and funnel it down with the hose into their basement,” says Giacomucci.

Vino Bambino started as a concept in John’s garage. Translated, it literally means “wine baby” in Italian.

Blend Master Anthony Voci met John on a Broomall baseball field when they were 13 and they’ve been friends since. They were making wine as a hobby and decided to pursue a high-quality, low-sulfite wine and Vino Bambino was born.

Their wine-making operation on Sussex Blvd. now makes a dozen varieties.

They specialize in the interactive activity of wine-blending, which involves tasting a flight of three different wines and choosing your favorite, then sampling until you reach the custom blend you want.

“Nine months is a good timeframe for the fullness of the flavor to really reach its maximum potential,” says Blend Master Anthony Voci.