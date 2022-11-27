Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Actress Dolly De Leon was surprised she got the lead in 'Triangle of Sadness'
NPR's A Martinez speaks with Filipina actor Dolly De Leon about her role in the widely acclaimed movie: Triangle of Sadness. Filipina actor Dolly De Leon got one of her biggest ever parts in the widely acclaimed movie "Triangle of Sadness." She plays Abigail, a cleaning lady on a luxury cruise who takes orders from Paula, the head of crew. When a shipwreck occurs, Abigail's status dramatically changes as she rises to captain. The 53-year-old De Leon isn't widely known outside of the Philippines, and she told me she never expected to be cast in this leading role.
NPR
Will Smith opens up to Trevor Noah about the 'rage' behind his Oscar slap
Will Smith has largely stayed out of the public eye since last spring after he slapped Chris Rock during the Academy Awards following a joke that Rock delivered about his wife, Jada. Smith published a video apology addressed to Rock over the summer. And this week, the actor did an interview with Trevor Noah on "The Daily Show."
NPR
The Smithsonian shines a light on designer and sculptor Maya Lin
When the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery gives an exhibition on some famous person's life, it's usually a posthumous honor. That's how it was for Sylvia Plath, Frederick Douglass and Martin Luther King. The museum's latest subject is alive to see it. NPR's Chloe Veltman explores the show on Maya Lin.
White House state dinner draws names from arts, fashion, biz
President Joe Biden's first White House state dinner is drawing big names from the worlds of entertainment, politics, business and fashion to celebrate French President Emmanuel Macron
NPR
Comedian He Huang on the criticism she received after her Australia's Got Talent set
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with comedian He Huang, whose Australia's Got Talent set generated a lot of laughs and criticism for jokes that some people said reinforced stereotypes about Chinese people.
NPR
Movie Review: 'Women Talking'
Audio will be available later today. Director Sarah Polley's adaptation of the novel "Women Talking" by Miriam Toews is about women in an isolated religious colony who break the silence about abuse at the hands of the colony's men.
NPR
'Straight Line Crazy' explores power broker Robert Moses' legacy
Audio will be available later today. Power broker Robert Moses is seen as a villain now, but he transformed the urban landscape, sometimes for good. The play "Straight Line Crazy" starring Ralph Fiennes explores his legacy.
NPR
My Unsung Hero: A man who met his hero after a motorcycle accident
This week's installment of My Unsung Hero comes from a man who met his hero after a motorcycle accident. Time now for My Unsung Hero, a series from the team at Hidden Brain. My Unsung Hero tells the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. Pierce Forde met his hero more than 30 years ago after being hit by a car while riding his motorcycle.
NPR
Journalist Maria Ressa explains 'How to Stand Up to a Dictator'
This is FRESH AIR. I am Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. Our guest today, Maria Ressa, is an international journalist who's widely celebrated around the world. She was Time magazine's Person of the Year in 2018 and last year won the Nobel Peace Prize along with Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov. But in her home country, the Philippines, Ressa faces multiple criminal charges and regulatory actions, which could shut down Rappler, the online news organization she heads, and land her in jail for decades. Rappler drew the anger of President Rodrigo Duterte, known for his violent campaign against alleged drug users, because the news site did stories about corruption and cronyism and exposed a web of online disinformation networks with ties to Duterte.
NPR
< Dear Life Kit: My folks guilt-trip me into spending the holidays with them
Today on the show, sorting through your stickiest holiday problems from parents who guilt trip, to rude relatives, to what to do about unnecessary gift-giving. It's that oh, so special time of year. And this is Dear LIFE KIT from NPR. (SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Dear LIFE KIT.
NPR
Ukrainian ballet dancer Oleksandr Shapoval is killed on the battlefield
Ukrainian ballet dancer Oleksandr Shapoval is being remembered as a courageous romantic. Days after Russia invaded Ukraine, Shapoval volunteered to fight. In September, he was killed on the battlefield, according to the National Opera of Ukraine, where he was a principal dancer. He was 48 years old. Here's NPR's Elizabeth Blair.
NPR
A far-right extremism expert on the conviction of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with far-right extremism expert Sam Jackson about the conviction of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes. One of the most high-profile prosecutions connected to the January 6 insurrection ended in a win for the government and a blow to the Oath Keepers. They're the far-right extremist group that helped organize the attack on Congress. The militia's founder, Stewart Rhodes, was convicted of seditious conspiracy. So was the head of the Oath Keepers' Florida chapter. Other members of the group were convicted of lesser charges.
NPR
ICE inadvertently discloses personal data online of 6,252 immigrants
NPR's A Martinez talks to Hamed Aleaziz of the Los Angeles Times about the information of more than 6,000 people in ICE custody that was mistakenly revealed to the public. The personal information of thousands of asylum-seekers was mistakenly revealed to the public this week during a routine update of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement website. Sensitive personal information of immigrants is supposed to be kept private to protect them from the violence and repression they're fleeing from. An investigation is underway. But for more on what this means, we're joined by Hamed Aleaziz, immigration policy reporter with the LA Times. So what happened here? I mean, how did all this information, personal information, end up on the ICE website?
NPR
Maureen Corrigan's favorite books of the year: 10 disparate reads for a hectic 2022
This is FRESH AIR. Poets, patriots, immigrants and robber barons are among the varied subjects of the books on Maureen Corrigan's 10 best list of 2022. Here's Maureen. MAUREEN CORRIGAN, BYLINE: Some years, my best books list falls into a pattern, like a year that's dominated by dystopian fiction or standout memoirs. But as perhaps befits this hectic year, the best books I read in 2022 sprawl all over the place in subject and form. Let's start with nonfiction. Ada Calhoun's "Also A Poet" is a moving account of her attempt to connect with her elusive father, art critic Peter Schjeldahl, by trying to complete his abandoned biography of the beloved New York poet Frank O'Hara. Calhoun recalls how, one day, in the basement of the East Village apartment house where her parents lived for decades, she stumbled upon a treasure trove of cassette tapes from the 1970s - interviews that her father conducted with O'Hara's painter friends and fellow poets. Ultimately, the book Calhoun writes isn't an O'Hara biography either. It's a genre-defying memoir and work of criticism, as well as a love letter to O'Hara's poetry and to the city that inspired it.
NPR
Camels are popular with many of the tourists visiting Qatar for the World Cup
Because of the camels popularity, tour guides are making a lot of money — but the animals are working overtime. Camels are an important part of the history and culture of the Middle East. They're also very popular with many of the 1 million tourists visiting Qatar for the World Cup.
NPR
Today's interactive Google Doodle honors Jerry Lawson, a pioneer of modern gaming
Anyone who goes online Thursday (and that includes you, if you're reading this) can stop by the Google homepage for a special treat: A set of create-your-own video games inspired by the man who helped make interactive gaming possible. Gerald "Jerry" Lawson, who died in 2011, would have turned 82...
NPR
Sam Bankman-Fried strikes apologetic pose as he describes being shocked by FTX's fall
Sam Bankman-Fried's lawyers have told him to keep quiet, but the founder of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX is not. Even though regulators and law enforcement are investigating him, Bankman-Fried sat down for an interview during a business conference in New York on Wednesday. INSKEEP: Those listening include NPR's David Gura,...
NPR
Antisemitism is on the rise, and it's not just about Ye
An old kind of hate has been very visible lately. High-profile entertainers and athletes have openly spouted antisemitic tropes. Former president Donald Trump dined recently with an outspoken Holocaust denier. Beyond these headlines, there's also been a steady rise in the number of hateful incidents directed at Jewish people over the past several years.
