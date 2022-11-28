ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEHT/WTVW

Pay raises expected for some Henderson workers

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — For some Henderson workers, their paychecks might see a bump at the start of the new year. At the most recent commission meeting, an ordinance was proposed that would increase pay for hazardous duty employees by $5,000 yearly, as well as non-hazardous city employees by three percent. Henderson Mayor-elect Brad Staton […]
HENDERSON, KY
owensborohealth.org

Owensboro Health Medical Group Obstetrics & Gynecology Relocating

The Owensboro Health Medical Group Obstetrics & Gynecology practice offices of Dr. Eric Griffin, MD, Katie Melvin, CNM, APRN, and Lauren Shelton, APRN, will relocate from the Pleasant Valley Medical Building on December 1 and move to the Owensboro Health Medical Group - Women’s Pavilion at the Springs Health Centre.
OWENSBORO, KY
evansvilleliving.com

A Warrior for Warrick County

Through a lifetime of service, Howard Nevins has left his mark on places and people who changed the landscape of our community. From service projects to the creation of Warrick Trails, he was – quite literally – a trailblazer. Many Evansville and Newburgh, Indiana, residents remember Nevins as...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
kentuckymonthly.com

A Nightmare Before Christmas

On Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, Cliff Key and his husband, Chris Cates, were looking forward to kicking off the weekend by celebrating their nephew River’s fifth birthday in their new home, a cozy two-bedroom ranch on Alexander Street in the small western Kentucky town of Dawson Springs. Both men...
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
14news.com

Afghan refugees open new restaurant in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro’s newly opened “Pamir Afghan Cuisine” restaurant is owned by three refugees who say they hope to create an environment that can bring a taste of home to the Midwest. Edris Akbari is one of the three co-owners of Pamir. The restaurant’s been...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville community activist Fred Cook has died

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Long time community activist Fred Cook has died. A spokesperson with Memorial Baptist Church confirms Cook died over the weekend.  A cause for his death has not been released. Cook led community programs that included Christmas in the Hood, and he was active in the Goosetown Neighborhood Association, as well as […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Worker Killed On The Job In Owensboro Identified

Daviess County Deputies were called to the Stonegate neighborhood in Owensboro Monday afternoon. It was for a tree trimming employee with a traumatic injury. The worker had partially fallen into a wood chipper. The man was pronounced dead by the Daviess County Coroner. He has been identified as 46 year...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

New alert system in place for Henderson flood levels

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A new alert system is in place for people in Henderson to track flood levels. The flood and forecast gauge was installed in 2014 on the Ohio River, but the alert system connected to it is now ready to go. That’s according to Henderson Emergency Management....
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Daviess Co. Sheriff-elect makes plans for the coming year

Owensboro, Ky. (WFIE) - An extremely close election in May is putting the Daviess County Public School System’s lead law enforcement officer in the sheriff’s office. Sheriff-Elect, Brad Youngman, won the election over current Sheriff Barry Smith, with 53% of the vote. He says although a new sheriff...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
vincennespbs.org

Tim Salters announces campaign for Vincennes Mayor

A Vincennes council member of 10-plus years is putting his hat in the ring for a new office. Tim Salters, the current city council president, announced in a Facebook post that he’s running for mayor in 2023. Salters says his experience on the City Council has prepared him for...
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

Food truck park coming to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Finding the right food truck throughout the city of Owensboro is difficult for many, but now many trucks will be in one location. A food truck park is coming to Owensboro on 400 E. Fourth St. This is happening thanks to Ben Skiadas, who currently owns...
OWENSBORO, KY
whopam.com

Collision in Calloway County kills Madisonville man

Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision in Calloway County that claimed the life of a Hopkins County man. According to a news release, troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision in KY-121 North at the intersection of Rob Mason Road around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. Investigation determined that 21-year-old Huskey Hutch of Paducah was traveling northbound on KY-121 while a vehicle pulling a trailer that reportedly did not have lights was traveling in the same lane.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY

