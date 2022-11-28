Read full article on original website
Body Found in Sumner County Believed to be Missing Wichita Man, Suspects At Large
Wichita Police believe a dead body found in rural Sumner County is connected to an ongoing investigation in Wichita. On November 29th, WPD officers were contacted by a 69-year-old male who reported that 41-year old Brent Boone, of Wichita, was missing. Boone was last seen on November 24th, around 9:30 pm at his residence in the 1300 block of N. Pershing before leaving in a vehicle with two individuals. They were identified as 31-year-old Saul Chavez Valenciana and 19-year-old Tehya Turner, both of Wichita (pictured above). It is believed that an altercation occurred inside the car, during which Boone was killed.
Fight Causes Lockdown at Wichita West H.S. Friday
A fight at West High School in Wichita led to a temporary lockdown. The altercation broke out Friday afternoon during the school’s lunch hour, officials said. Two students reportedly got into a fight, with more students getting involved after staff members attempted to break them up. Officials said that...
Fight causes lockdown at Wichita high school
Fire at Tyson Foods in S. Hutchinson Evacuation
The Tyson Foods in facility in South Hutchinson was evacuated due to a fire Friday night. Emergency crews from South Hutchinson, Hutchinson, and Reno County volunteer districts 3 and 8 responded t0 the scene to find the fire had gotten into the layers of the roof. Firefighters were able to...
Wichita man gets prison sentence for fatal 2019 shooting
A Wichita man has been sentenced to almost 24 years in prison for a fatal shooting in a Wichita neighborhood in 2019. The sentence was given to 38-year-old Isaac Phillips, who had pleaded guilty in October to second degree murder and a weapons charge. He was given a total of 285 months in prison.
Wichita high schools getting new security systems
A Wichita high school has started using new scanning devices to provide extra security. The OPENGATE screening devices were put into use Friday at West High School. The Wichita school board approved the purchase of the OPENGATE devices for all high schools in September. West High volunteered to be the first school to use the system, and the first devices were delivered this week.
McPherson Woman Sentenced to 36 Years for 2nd Degree Murder
A McPherson woman was sentenced Friday to more than 36 years in prison in connection with the death of a McPherson man in 2020. 36-year-old Tina Nicole Brown was sentenced in McPherson County District Court to 442 months in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility for one count of second-degree reckless murder. She was also sentenced to 12 months in the county jail for battery of a law enforcement officer, to be served concurrently with the prison sentence.
Ascension Hospitals Asking for Community’s Help to Prevent Spread of Respiratory Illnesses
Ascension Via Christi’s Wichita hospitals are asking for the community’s help to protect patients and staff by taking steps to stem the spread of respiratory illnesses. Family and friends of patients are asked not to make in-person visits to the hospital if they are experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms such as cough, fever, shortness of breath, runny nose, nasal congestion or sore throat.
Two seriously injured in crash near Wichita’s museum district
Two people were pinned in vehicles after a crash near Wichita’s museum district Friday morning. The two-vehicle crash was reported at Central and Seneca around 10:20 a.m. One person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and the other had possible serious injuries. Police are investigating the crash.
Injury reported in southwest Wichita house fire
One person had minor smoke inhalation after a house fire in southwest Wichita. The fire was reported around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of South Hoover Court, which is near Ridge Road and MacArthur. Crews saw flames and heavy smoke coming from the home when they arrived and they had information that someone might be trapped in the home.
WSU Tech’s New Downtown Culinary School Set to Open to Students
WSU Tech is ready to open its culinary school in Downtown Wichita. The National Institute for Culinary and Hospitality Education (NICHE) is ready to offer their first classes for the culinary arts program at the new facility. Starting in January 2023, WSU Tech culinary students have access to the state-of-the-art culinary school.
Crews battle large grass fire in Marion County
Crews from several fire departments were involved in battling a large grass fire Thursday afternoon in southeastern Marion County. The fire broke out south of Florence, and strong south winds pushed the fire and smoke to the north, creating a hazard for drivers on Highway 50. There was no word of any structures that were threatened or damaged, and no injuries were reported.
Boil Water Advisory Issued for Portion of Butler County Rural Water District 6
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a boil water advisory for a portion of Butler County Rural Water District 6 located in Butler County. The portion affected is along and south of 160th Street. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute...
