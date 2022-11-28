Wichita Police believe a dead body found in rural Sumner County is connected to an ongoing investigation in Wichita. On November 29th, WPD officers were contacted by a 69-year-old male who reported that 41-year old Brent Boone, of Wichita, was missing. Boone was last seen on November 24th, around 9:30 pm at his residence in the 1300 block of N. Pershing before leaving in a vehicle with two individuals. They were identified as 31-year-old Saul Chavez Valenciana and 19-year-old Tehya Turner, both of Wichita (pictured above). It is believed that an altercation occurred inside the car, during which Boone was killed.

SUMNER COUNTY, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO