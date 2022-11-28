On Tuesday evening November 15th, the Young Professionals of Paulding County met at the Cooper Community Library. Discussions were centered around the future direction of the group. This new group has been meeting monthly since June and after discussion, they decided on their focus for 2023. They will be exploring Paulding County, participating in community events, and networking. Nine young professionals from around the county were in attendance (pictured above). Each shared interest in touring local businesses, partnering with community groups on events, and hosting panel presentations for topics of interest such as local government, entrepreneurship, and non-profit organizations. The group plans to put a calendar of events together for 2023. If you know anyone aged 40 and under who lives, works, or worships in Paulding County that would like to get involved, have them contact Kristen Schilt at office@pced.net or “Like” the Young Professionals of Paulding County page on Facebook to stay up to date on upcoming events.

PAULDING COUNTY, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO