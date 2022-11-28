Read full article on original website
Lima News
Boys basketball: Ottawa-Glandorf pulls away from Bluffton
OTTAWA – Ottawa-Glandorf jumped out quickly against Bluffton. And the Titans never let up. O-G’s defensive pressure and pin-point shooting led the way for a convincing 63-33 victory over Bluffton in a non-league boys basketball matchup Friday night at Robert J. Hermiller Gymnasium. It was Ottawa-Glandorf’s season-opener. Bluffton...
Mason steps away as Eastside football coach
BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – After leading Eastside football to the most successful stretch in program history, Todd Mason is stepping away as the Blazers head coach after six seasons he confirmed to WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini on Thursday afternoon. Mason’s teams went 54-18 during his tenure, including a 9-3 mark this past season that […]
Auglaize, Putnam lead area deer harvest figures
COLUMBUS – Ohio’s annual white-tailed deer gun hunting week kicked off Monday with hunters checking 17,193 deer on opening day, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s gun season is open until Dec. 4 and again on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18. Last year hunters took 21,754 deer on the opening day of the gun season, which traditionally falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving.
WANE-TV
Indy burger chain to open Fort Wayne store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A building that used to be home to a Fazoli’s restaurant on Fort Wayne’s southwest side will get new life next year when an Indianapolis based burger chain opens at that location. California Burger currently has two locations and this will be its first...
Wood County structure up in flames Friday, crews on the scene
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters responded to a property in the 13000 block of Five Point Road in Middleton Township after a structure caught fire Friday morning. The structure appeared to be a storage barn, according to a Perrysburg Public Information Officer. The Fire Chief of Middleton told WTOL...
13abc.com
Family desperate for answers in search for missing 22-year-old Bryan man
EDGERTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Noah Johnson’s mother wants answers. “His car was at Harrison Lake. They said they found his coat and his wallet at Harrison Lake,” said Michelle Johnson from her home in Edgerton. Noah, her third of seven children, disappeared from the home he shares with his wife in Bryan. That was one week before Thanksgiving.
AdWeek
Gray to Combine Fort Wayne ABC and NBC Affiliates Into Single News Brand
Gray owned Fort Wayne, Ind., stations WPTA and Fort Wayne’s NBC are set to become one brand called 21Alive News in early January of 2023. A Gray spokesperson told TVSpy they are combining news operations into one news brand, not one station. “The two news products were produced by...
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22
Mark E. Morning, 40, Columbus Grove, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of domestic violence. He faces up to 18 months in prison and $5,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 10 a.m. Dec. 29. Rebecca A. Brinkman, Kalida, and Roger...
wlen.com
Man Dies in Ohio Crash on US 24 Near Perrysburg
Perrysburg, Ohio – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on US 24 near SR 64 in Waterville Township, near Perrysburg in Lucas County. The crash occurred on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 4:07 p.m. A 2006 Kenworth T800 was eastbound on US...
putnamsentinel.com
A child, and family, in need
FORT JENNINGS — Just weeks before the birth of their son, Boston, AJ and Tiffany Korte, Fort Jennings, received unexpected news. Doctors discovered their baby suffers from Single Ventricle Heart Disease. The couple went to Parkview Health in Fort Wayne, where it was confirmed something was wrong. Unable to...
Ottoville man sentenced for Putnam meth sales
OTTAWA — A man who earlier this year on successive days sold methamphetamine to an undercover informant from his Ottoville home was sentenced Wednesday in Putnam County Common Pleas Court to 54 months in prison. Broc Baughman, 32, received an identical sentence just 24 hours earlier in Paulding County...
westbendnews.net
New Dance Studio Open in Paulding County
Tatem Varner, graduate of Paulding High School and resident of Oakwood, opened a dance studio in October of this year. The dance studio is located at 113 N 1st St in the former Oakwood Eye Care facility. Growing up a dancer, Varner was in jazz, tap, ballet, and pointe at...
Putnam farm seeks permit
CONTINENTAL — In accordance with OAC rule 901:10-6-01, public notice is hereby given that the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is accepting comments on a draft Permit to Install (PTI) and a draft Permit to Operate (PTO) for a facility to be called “NASA Farms LLC”. This facility, if approved, will be located at 16760 Road G, Continental, Ohio 45831 in Putnam County, Palmer Township in the Auglaize Watershed. If the final permits are issued, the PTO would be valid for five years and the PTI would be valid for two years.
westbendnews.net
Ottoville Receives PPEC Loan For Industrial Park Expansion Project
Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative (PPEC) recently gave the Village of Ottoville a $360,000 loan for industrial park infrastructure expansion through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s Rural Economic Development Loan & Grant Program. This is PPEC’s first USDA loan to establish a Revolving Loan Fund (RLF), which will help future community and business expansion efforts.
WOWO News
One dead after morning crash on I-469
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person died as the result of a crash Thursday morning on I-469. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says that just after 7:15 a.m. officers responded the area of eastbound I-469 at the 27.0 mile marker. On arrival, officers and medics located one adult female victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.
WANE-TV
Coroner: Victim struck by vehicle on I-469 died by suicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 469 on Thursday died by suicide, according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office. The pedestrian, identified by the coroner as a Fort Wayne woman, died after she was hit by a semi-tractor-trailer.
westbendnews.net
Antwerp Police Reports
11/6 – Officers were called for a domestic dispute on Woodcox St. One individual was arrested and both charged with domestic violence. 11/7 – After an investigation, it was determined a resident of 406 E. River St. had purchased a hand gun and provided it to a 19 year old male. That case was referred to PC prosecutor’s office.
whbc.com
Escaped Mink a Headache for Poultry Farmers Near Lima
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012, file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File) VAN WERT, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Those 40,000 mink released from a farm just outside of Van Wert west of Lima are making life miserable for local poultry farmers.
westbendnews.net
Young Professionals of Paulding County November Meeting
On Tuesday evening November 15th, the Young Professionals of Paulding County met at the Cooper Community Library. Discussions were centered around the future direction of the group. This new group has been meeting monthly since June and after discussion, they decided on their focus for 2023. They will be exploring Paulding County, participating in community events, and networking. Nine young professionals from around the county were in attendance (pictured above). Each shared interest in touring local businesses, partnering with community groups on events, and hosting panel presentations for topics of interest such as local government, entrepreneurship, and non-profit organizations. The group plans to put a calendar of events together for 2023. If you know anyone aged 40 and under who lives, works, or worships in Paulding County that would like to get involved, have them contact Kristen Schilt at office@pced.net or “Like” the Young Professionals of Paulding County page on Facebook to stay up to date on upcoming events.
Daily Standard
Celina man sentenced in meth death of toddler
CELINA - A 30-year-old Celina man was sentenced to nearly six years in prison for the methamphetamine intoxication death of a Montezuma toddler. Mercer County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Ingraham handed down the consecutive sentences totalling 70 months to Brandon Edwards on Wednesday morning. Edwards will serve 30 months for involuntary manslaughter, a third-degree felony; 30 months for endangering children, a third-degree felony; and 10 months for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, in the 2020 death of 2-year-old Ezra Siegrist.
