Cherokee County, AL

weisradio.com

Tickets Now Available for TheatreCentre’s 2022 Christmas Cabaret

It’s the most WONDERFUL time of the year, and we are going to CELEBRATE! Join us as TheatreCentre celebrates a wonderful year of performances and announces the season for 2023!. Good food, good music, and GREAT FUN! The show will be at 5:30 PM on December 10th at Easy...
CENTRE, AL
Christmas for Kids Toy Drive Set for this Saturday, December 3rd

WEIS Radio, the Cherokee County Fire Association, and Floyd EMS are teaming up with the Children and Seniors Assistance Foundation, Inc. (CSAF), for a day of toy collection for Christmas for Kids Christmas on Saturday, December 3rd, from 9am until 2pm, at Centre Walmart located at 1950 West Main Street.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Garage Sale – December 2nd and 3rd

A garage sale is scheduled for Friday, December 2nd, and Saturday, December 3rd, at 8115 County Road 22 in Centre. There will be lots of Christmas decorations, clothes, vests, sweaters, ornaments, and lots more!
CENTRE, AL
Scholarship Drawings to be Held for Gadsden State Students

Gadsden, Ala.— Gadsden State Community College is enticing current students to register for spring semester by offering drawings for scholarships and other prizes. “It’s important for students to go ahead and register for their spring classes,” said Dr. Janekia Mitchell, dean of Student Services. “The earlier they register, the more likely they are to get in the classes they need to earn a credential from Gadsden State.”
GADSDEN, AL
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Thursday, December 1st

Dylan Edwards, 29 of Centre, was arrested November 30th at 8:49 PM, charged with receiving stolen property 1st degree by the Cherokee County Sherriff’s Office. Paul Lollar, 47 of Centre, was arrested November 30th at 10:28 PM, and later released on December 1st at 12:16 AM, charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and pistol without a permit.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Friday November 2nd

Joesph Rumore, 63, was arrested December 1st, at 10:03 PM, charged with Failure to appear. Ronald Coots, 53, was arrested December 1st, at 5:20 PM, charged with three counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree, two counts of receiving stolen property 2nd degree, and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.
HIGHWAY 9 CLOSED NORTH OF CEDAR BLUFF

A Single Vehicle Accident early today on Alabama highway 9 north of Cedar Bluff at the intersection of county road 115 involving an 18 wheeler. The roadway is shutdown from Alabama highway 35 to Georgia 100 and will be closed through mid morning. Please plan to take an alternate route.
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
CEDAR BLUFF FIRE TRUCK REAR ENDED WHILE ON TRAFFIC DETAIL

At 6:25 this morning a car run into the back of a Cedar Bluff fire truck while the department was directing traffic at the intersection of highway 9 AND 35. The driver of the car was an 86 year old male who was shaken up in the mishap. No other injuries were reported. No report on the extent of damages to either vehicle.
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
Gaylesville’s Holbrook signs softball scholarship with Oakwood University

GAYLESVILLE – Gaylesville softball player Sierra Holbrook signed a scholarship with Oakwood University in Huntsville on Thursday in the school library. Holbrook has 11 career home runs. She batted .425 her sophomore year and .490 last season as a junior. She’s been a leadoff hitter and started since her freshman year.
GAYLESVILLE, AL
Garden girls sink Handley 78-47

ROANOKE — Ace Austin netted 32 points, including four 3-pointers. She also added 10 assists, six rebounds, five blocks and three steals in leading the Spring Garden Lady Panthers to a 78-47 girls basketball victory at Handley on Thursday. Kayley Kirk connected on three treys and had 17 points...
ROANOKE, AL
Spring Garden’s Howard selected Class 1A, Region 6 football Coach of the Year

Spring Garden’s Jason Howard was named the Class 1A, Region 6 Football Coach of the Year by his peers this week. Howard led the Panthers to a 10-2 record this past season. Joining Howard from Spring Garden on the All-Region 6 Team is Chapel Pope, Cam Welsh, Connor Bates, John Welsh, Jacob Welsh, Reece Winstead, Matthias Williams and Tanner Ruark. Honorable mention players are Jacob Dempsey and Braxton Haney.
SPRING GARDEN, AL

