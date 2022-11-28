ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
californiahealthline.org

Watch: The Politics of Health Care in California

California Healthline senior correspondent Angela Hart joined the nonpartisan group Democracy Winters on Nov. 19 to discuss the politics of health care in California. She focused on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s major health care initiatives, including a transformation of the state Medicaid program that will bring nontraditional, social services to some enrollees — with a focus on homeless patients.
