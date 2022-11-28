Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Six jobs that can pay six figures in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic Four Gates Farm construction completed for Marvin and Medill Gates in 1927 by Little Blue Road in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic 1922 estate of Hunter L. Gary had other family owners, including the son of house architect, John Van Brunt Sr.CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic Colonial Hotel of 1924 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri was popular back in the days of the 'healing springs'CJ CoombsExcelsior Springs, MO
Historic Elms Hotel and Spa has had a long journey to excellence and is over 100 years oldCJ CoombsExcelsior Springs, MO
Related
NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback
When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
Andy Reid Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Son's Name
On Monday, Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany welcomed their second child into the world. The star quarterback of the Chiefs shared a photo on Twitter. The happy couple's son is named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed on Wednesday that he's a big fan...
atozsports.com
Cowboys get news they’ve been waiting for since the summer
The Dallas Cowboys are finally going to be able to play one of their biggest acquisitions in free agency. It’s taken more than expected but wide receiver James Washington is finally having his practice window activated per Ian Rapoport from NFL Network. This means the Cowboys have up to...
NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day
On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
NFL Quarterback Rumored To Have Lost The Locker Room
An NFL starting quarterback is rumored to have lost at least part of the locker room. According to the NFL Network, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has lost some of his teammates. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Wilson had lost at least some of his teammates, who...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Why Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds Still Aren’t Married After 10 Years of Dating
Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds have had a long relationship. However, despite being together for 10 years, some fans wonder why they are not married.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Addresses Speculation She’s in Labor During Patrick Mahomes’ Game
Watch: NFL Star Patrick Mahomes & Wife Brittany Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2. Brittany Mahomes is running interference on the status of baby no. 2. The 27-year-old—who is expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes—recently clarified that she was not in fact, in labor, after fans noticed her absence on Twitter during the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's game against the Los Angeles Rams.
atozsports.com
There’s a player the Tennessee Vols need to hope hits the transfer portal this offseason
The Tennessee Vols need some secondary help. That might be the understatement of the year. Tennessee’s defensive backs played hard this season, no one will dispute that. But the Vols’ secondary was easily the weak point in Knoxville this season. Josh Heupel and his staff are expected to...
atozsports.com
How the Tennessee Vols’ nightmare scenario is on the verge of becoming a reality
A couple of days ago, the Tennessee Vols appeared destined for either the Sugar Bowl or the Orange Bowl. Tennessee’s 25-point loss to South Carolina earlier this month essentially knocked the Vols out of College Football Playoff contention. The feeling was that if Tennessee was ranked above Alabama on...
Joe Burrow Makes His Opinion On Patrick Mahomes Very Clear
The game of the week in the NFL will be a rematch of last year's AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs. Even though the Bengals got the better of the Chiefs when the two teams faced off last January, Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow had extremely high ...
NFL World Reacts To Former Pro Bowl Quarterbacks' Death
The NFL World is mourning the loss of a former Pro Bowl quarterback on Wednesday. John Hadl, a legendary Kansas Jayhawks star who had a long career in the National Football League, has died at the age of 82. “John Hadl had a generational impact on Kansas football,” Jayhawks athletic...
hotnewhiphop.com
Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update
Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
atozsports.com
The NFL hasn’t learned an obvious lesson about Cowboys QB Dak Prescott
Some quarterbacks aren’t supposed to be blitzed in the NFL. Sure, there are some spots here and there in which you need to turn up the heat no matter who’s on the other side of the line of scrimmage. But some names you’ve got to respect more than others.
atozsports.com
Numbers Show How Close the Dallas Cowboys are to Taking the Division
As it stands, the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) are two games behind the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) for first place in the NFC East. The two teams met in week six, in which was the last game of QB Cooper Rush before Dak Prescott’s return. Since that game, both teams are...
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman lifting weights again after injury
Kansas City Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman shared a positive update on his recovery from an abdominal ailment that saw him placed on injured reserve in mid-November. On Monday, Hardman shared an update on Twitter, informing the public that he’s back in the weight room for training after dealing with an abdominal injury.
Comments / 5