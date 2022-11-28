Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Three teens arrested for throwing, breaking items at Super Saver
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in Lincoln responded to a report of three teenagers throwing and breaking items. The Lincoln Police Department said they were dispatched around 6:10 p.m. to the 233 N 48th Super Saver. When officers arrived, they said they were told by bystanders the three teenage males -...
1011now.com
32-year-old arrested after two-car crash in southeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A 32-year-old man was arrested after a crash near S. 84th Street and Nebraska Highway 2 on Friday. According to Lincoln Police, a vehicle was traveling southbound on 84th Street when it hit a northbound vehicle which was attempting to turn onto Highway 2 at 11:47 p.m.
1011now.com
Wolf Statue Stolen
The Lincoln Police Department has tested roughly 65% of all kits its seen as of November 1st. It’s a sharp jump compared to last year when just 37% were tested. 75 local vendors will be set up under the O Street viaduct Sunday Noon-6 p.m. $10 to attend the event.
1011now.com
Thief swipes $1,000 worth of inventory from Lincoln vape shop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating another vape shop burglary. At 4:27 a.m. Wednesday morning, Lincoln Police responded to a security alarm at Generation V at 1501 N. Cotner Boulevard. It appears the thief gained access to Grateful Green Hemp & THC Dispensary, which is connected to Generation...
Omaha man gets four months for leaving noose for Black coworker to find
An Omaha man who placed a noose next to a Black coworker's workstation was sentenced on Friday for violating the person’s federal civil rights.
KETV.com
Teenage girl identified as victim of deadly shooting Wednesday night, according to Omaha police
OMAHA, Neb. — A 15-year-old girl died Wednesday night in a shooting, according to Omaha police. Around 8:42 p.m., officers responded to a residence near 37th and Pinkney streets. Officers found shell casings and observed damage to the residence from gunfire, according to Omaha police. Police said they found...
KETV.com
Crime Stoppers: Clumsy thief steals gun from Omaha pawn shop
OMAHA, Neb. — A thief saw his opportunity to strike at an Omaha pawn show, and then followed it up with some quick talking. Now there's another stolen gun out there. The suspect was inside a pawn shop south of 24th and L streets — it was around 3:15 p.m. on Aug. 1.
klkntv.com
Lancaster County deputies arrest two fugitives during enforcement campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has wrapped up the Buckle Up, Every Trip, Every Time campaign, which promoted the use of seat belts and child restraint systems. On Nov. 23, deputies set up a high-visibility safety checkpoint and added additional deputies to enforce traffic...
WOWT
Four men arrested in 15-year-old’s shooting death at north Omaha residence
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police have arrested four men during their investigation into Wednesday night’s shooting death of a 15-year-old girl in north Omaha. Omaha Police said in a release Thursday night that they had arrested Kash Davis, 19; Jarrious Hill, 19; Selassie Spencer, 20; and Latrail Washington, 20.
thebestmix1055.com
Police arrest 2 following report of physical disturbance
Two individuals were arrested following the report of a physical disturbance at about 10:49 Thursday night in the 700 block of North Broad Street. Jazmine A. Fondale, 27, of Fremont was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstruction, third-degree assault by mutual consent, and third-degree assault on an officer. Mallori...
1011now.com
LSO: Illinois man arrested after investigators find more than 50 grams of crack cocaine in car
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says an Illinois man is facing drug charges after more than 50 grams of crack cocaine was found in his car. According to LSO, Thursday afternoon two officers with the Lincoln Police Department stopped a car with California plates near Highway 77 and W Van Dorn for a traffic violation.
WOWT
Omaha man sentenced to prison after putting noose-shaped string on Black coworker’s chair
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Earlier this year 66-year-old Bruce Quinn told prosecutors that he placed a string fashioned into a noose where a Black co-worker was sure to find it. The incident happened about two years ago at the Oriental Trading Company. Quinn was fired from his job and he’s...
WOWT
Omaha homicide accessory suspect arrested
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 24-year-old is behind bars in connection with a shooting that left an Omaha woman dead earlier this month. Austin Hudson, 24, appeared in front of a Douglas County Court judge on Wednesday. He is currently lodged in a Washington County jail. He was formally charged...
WOWT
Social media helps get Omaha man’s stolen puppy back home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Good news. The puppy that was stolen from a gated yard has been found and returned home. “He’s just a great puppy. I’m really glad he’s home,” said Russell Houlden, the owner. Two Sundays ago, Russell Houlden’s new, German Shepherd puppy, Storm,...
KETV.com
Council Bluffs police report woman stabbed in neck during domestic dispute
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Council Bluffs police said a man stabbed his wife in a domestic dispute Thursday. Thirty-one-year-old Angers Kau stabbed his wife in the neck at a home on 5th Avenue, according to officers. Authorities said she's now at Nebraska Medicine, and she's expected to survive. Officers...
thebestmix1055.com
West Point man faces various charges
Fremont police responded at 8:53 Thursday night to the 900 block of Kate Avenue in reference to a trespassing complaint. As the result of an investigation, Terry A. Slack, 50, of West Point was arrested for resisting arrest, criminal trespass, obstruction of a peace officer, disturbing the peace, public indecency and disorderly conduct.
1011now.com
Man arrested after firing crossbow and fireworks at authorities in Beatrice
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is in custody following a standoff with Beatrice Police and the Gage County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday night. Just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, authorities responded to a call of a person experiencing a mental health crisis that had barricaded himself in his home near 17th and Grant Streets.
Arrest affidavit: Mickey Joseph allegedly strangled and punched woman
Former Husker football interim head coach Mickey Joseph, 54, was arrested Wednesday after allegations that he strangled and punched a 34-year-old woman at his residence in Lincoln.
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities investigate possible child enticement incidents
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of possible child enticement at about 6:05 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Green Acres Trailer Park in Nickerson. It was reported that an older white male driving a black van had asked a boy to get into his van and offered to take him home. The boy ran off and alerted a neighbor. The van was not located.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man sentenced over 24 years in prison for distributing meth
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 42-year-old Omaha man was sentenced on Thursday to more than 24 years in prison for distributing meth. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Kenneth Blair III was sentenced Thursday by United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard to a term of 292 months in prison after his convictions for distribution and possession of meth with intent to distribute.
