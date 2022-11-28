ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel Nebraska

Three teens arrested for throwing, breaking items at Super Saver

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in Lincoln responded to a report of three teenagers throwing and breaking items. The Lincoln Police Department said they were dispatched around 6:10 p.m. to the 233 N 48th Super Saver. When officers arrived, they said they were told by bystanders the three teenage males -...
1011now.com

32-year-old arrested after two-car crash in southeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A 32-year-old man was arrested after a crash near S. 84th Street and Nebraska Highway 2 on Friday. According to Lincoln Police, a vehicle was traveling southbound on 84th Street when it hit a northbound vehicle which was attempting to turn onto Highway 2 at 11:47 p.m.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Wolf Statue Stolen

The Lincoln Police Department has tested roughly 65% of all kits its seen as of November 1st. It’s a sharp jump compared to last year when just 37% were tested. 75 local vendors will be set up under the O Street viaduct Sunday Noon-6 p.m. $10 to attend the event.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Thief swipes $1,000 worth of inventory from Lincoln vape shop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating another vape shop burglary. At 4:27 a.m. Wednesday morning, Lincoln Police responded to a security alarm at Generation V at 1501 N. Cotner Boulevard. It appears the thief gained access to Grateful Green Hemp & THC Dispensary, which is connected to Generation...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Crime Stoppers: Clumsy thief steals gun from Omaha pawn shop

OMAHA, Neb. — A thief saw his opportunity to strike at an Omaha pawn show, and then followed it up with some quick talking. Now there's another stolen gun out there. The suspect was inside a pawn shop south of 24th and L streets — it was around 3:15 p.m. on Aug. 1.
OMAHA, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Police arrest 2 following report of physical disturbance

Two individuals were arrested following the report of a physical disturbance at about 10:49 Thursday night in the 700 block of North Broad Street. Jazmine A. Fondale, 27, of Fremont was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstruction, third-degree assault by mutual consent, and third-degree assault on an officer. Mallori...
FREMONT, NE
WOWT

Omaha homicide accessory suspect arrested

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 24-year-old is behind bars in connection with a shooting that left an Omaha woman dead earlier this month. Austin Hudson, 24, appeared in front of a Douglas County Court judge on Wednesday. He is currently lodged in a Washington County jail. He was formally charged...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Social media helps get Omaha man’s stolen puppy back home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Good news. The puppy that was stolen from a gated yard has been found and returned home. “He’s just a great puppy. I’m really glad he’s home,” said Russell Houlden, the owner. Two Sundays ago, Russell Houlden’s new, German Shepherd puppy, Storm,...
OMAHA, NE
thebestmix1055.com

West Point man faces various charges

Fremont police responded at 8:53 Thursday night to the 900 block of Kate Avenue in reference to a trespassing complaint. As the result of an investigation, Terry A. Slack, 50, of West Point was arrested for resisting arrest, criminal trespass, obstruction of a peace officer, disturbing the peace, public indecency and disorderly conduct.
WEST POINT, NE
1011now.com

Man arrested after firing crossbow and fireworks at authorities in Beatrice

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is in custody following a standoff with Beatrice Police and the Gage County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday night. Just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, authorities responded to a call of a person experiencing a mental health crisis that had barricaded himself in his home near 17th and Grant Streets.
BEATRICE, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Authorities investigate possible child enticement incidents

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of possible child enticement at about 6:05 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Green Acres Trailer Park in Nickerson. It was reported that an older white male driving a black van had asked a boy to get into his van and offered to take him home. The boy ran off and alerted a neighbor. The van was not located.
DODGE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man sentenced over 24 years in prison for distributing meth

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 42-year-old Omaha man was sentenced on Thursday to more than 24 years in prison for distributing meth. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Kenneth Blair III was sentenced Thursday by United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard to a term of 292 months in prison after his convictions for distribution and possession of meth with intent to distribute.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy