Chester County, PA

New Program to Help Chester County Homeowners with Low, Moderate Incomes Repair Their Homes

 5 days ago

Photo byiStock.

Starting in December, Chester County will be able to apply for a portion of more than $120 million from the Whole-Home Repairs Program, a Pennsylvania initiative to make homes in the state safer, accessible to people with disabilities, and more energy efficient, writes Michaelle Bond for The Philadelphia Inquirer

The program also trains workers for jobs in construction. 

This funding is coming from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and a budget surplus. It represents the biggest investment made by state legislators in recent memory to improve the quality of a home. 

“The Whole-Home Repairs Program was born from the notion that no one should be denied a home that is safe, a home that is healthy, simply because they don’t have the resources they need to fix them,” said State Sen. Nikil Saval, prime sponsor of the legislation that established the program. 

Counties can apply for amounts that have been calculated using a formula that assesses residents’ needs. 

As one of the wealthiest counties in Keystone State, Chester County is eligible to apply for $3,164,419. 

Homeowners will be able to apply for funding from the program in the spring. 

Read more about the home-repair program in The Philadelphia Inquirer

Check Out Where Chester County Ranks Among Places in Pennsylvania with Most Incoming Investments

Chester County is among the places in Pennsylvania with the most incoming investments, according to a recently released report by SmartAsset. To determine the counties where residents are experiencing the most investment in their local economy, SmartAssetconsidered three main factors: business establishment growth, GDP growth, and real estate growth measured through new building permits.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Philadelphia Businesses Continue Rapid Growth as City Enters Post-Covid Economic Recovery

Philadelphia businesses are recording rapid growth as the economic recovery continues, according to a new Center City District report, writes Jeff Cole for FOX 29. The report found that the daily pedestrian foot traffic in October was at three-quarters of pre-pandemic levels. Visitors and shoppers are getting closer to pre-shutdown numbers and around 80 percent of storefronts that are part of the Center City District are once again open for business.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Chesco Homeowner Crushed By 4,000-Pound Excavator: Dispatch

A homeowner in Chester County was hospitalized after his leg was pinned under a 4,000-pound construction vehicle, authorities say. Emergency dispatchers confirmed to Daily Voice that first responders were called to a home on Concord Avenue in Exton on the morning of Friday, Dec. 2. The man was found in the front yard partially trapped beneath an excavator, they said.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA Today Seeks Your Feedback in Brief Survey

American Community Journals is in the process of gathering information from readers about their VISTA Today experience. We invite you to share with us your feelings as a VISTA Today reader by answering a few questions in a brief survey found below. Your feedback will help us refine our newsletter...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Aqua Donates $450,000 to Share Food Program, Launches Multi-Year Partnership to Fight Hunger

Share Food Program has announced a $450,000 donation through the Essential Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Aqua Pennsylvania, an Essential Utilities Company. The check was presented during an Aqua employee volunteer day and launched a new multi-year partnership to provide hunger relief for Delaware County residents served by both organizations.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
tmabucks.com

Philadelphia Commuter Benefit Law To Take Effect Beginning December 31, 2022

Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission and SEPTA recently announced that effective December 31, 2022, Title 9 of The Philadelphia Code will require large employers in Philadelphia to offer a mass transit program to covered employees. Commuter benefits allow employees to save by setting aside money tax-free from their paychecks every month to spend on public transportation and carpool expenses.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Malvern House of the Week: Windows and a Waterfront Make This Phoenixville Home a Standout

A lovely colonial home set on 6.6 beautiful acres with numerous windows, five bedrooms, and two and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Phoenixville. This quiet, secluded, and rare waterfront property on French Creek provides all the amenities of modern living without the hustle and bustle. It is surrounded by farms, hiking, and preserved lands that make for stunning views throughout the home.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
