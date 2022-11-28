New Program to Help Chester County Homeowners with Low, Moderate Incomes Repair Their Homes

Photo by iStock.

Starting in December, Chester County will be able to apply for a portion of more than $120 million from the Whole-Home Repairs Program, a Pennsylvania initiative to make homes in the state safer, accessible to people with disabilities, and more energy efficient, writes Michaelle Bond for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The program also trains workers for jobs in construction.

This funding is coming from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and a budget surplus. It represents the biggest investment made by state legislators in recent memory to improve the quality of a home.

“The Whole-Home Repairs Program was born from the notion that no one should be denied a home that is safe, a home that is healthy, simply because they don’t have the resources they need to fix them,” said State Sen. Nikil Saval, prime sponsor of the legislation that established the program.

Counties can apply for amounts that have been calculated using a formula that assesses residents’ needs.

As one of the wealthiest counties in Keystone State, Chester County is eligible to apply for $3,164,419.

Homeowners will be able to apply for funding from the program in the spring.