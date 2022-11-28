ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arvada, CO

Arvada (CO) Fire Station No. 9 Is City’s First Newly-Built Firehouse in 40 Years

By Fireapparatus Magazine Review Content Directors
fireapparatusmagazine.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
denverite.com

That park above I-70 in Elyria-Swansea is finally open

Local, state and federal officials formally opened the park above I-70 in Elyria-Swansea Wednesday, concluding a five-year, $1.2 billion highway construction project. At the park’s ribbon cutting, government officials touted the project as a model for working with communities that have been harmed by urban planning in the past. Meanwhile, community advocates have lingering concerns, and are already looking toward what’s next to protect their neighborhood.
DENVER, CO
ngazette.com

Handle with Care: Safe Disposal And Recycling Options For Used Household Batteries

According to the EPA, most batteries are recyclable. However many – including lithium-ion, lithium metal, lead-acid, nickel cadmium and other rechargeable batteries – should NOT go in household garbage or recycling bins. In a world where batteries are increasingly powering everything, it is useful to know which batteries can be recycled, where they can be recycled, and which batteries require special handling.
EDGEWATER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Tour bus driver strikes at least 32 vehicles in Boulder, Colorado

According to the Boulder County Police Department, a tour bus driver is suspected of striking at least 32 vehicles and leaving the scene. The department took to Twitter last night seeking additional victims of the mishap. The bus was reportedly traveling on Pleasant Street in the University Hill area between blocks 900 and 1200 when it sideswiped the long line of parked vehicles on the north side of the road. All vehicles were unoccupied and no injuries occurred.
BOULDER, CO
wasteadvantagemag.com

Loveland, CO Solid Waste Announces End to Trash Stamps

Starting Jan. 2, the city’s Solid Waste Division is changing the way it charges for overflow trash collection. Customers will no longer need to attach pre-purchased stamps to bags of trash placed outside of their carts. Instead, drivers will use cameras to count the extras and add the charges to utility bills in real time. “It’s a new offering that we’re able to give our customers,” Solid Waste Superintendent Tyler Bandemer said. “We have onboard computer systems on our trucks for routing, and through that system…we can bill on the fly, versus folks having to go to a grocery store and buy the stamps for the extra trash.”
LOVELAND, CO
athleticbusiness.com

Pickleballers Clash With Denver Parks and Rec Over Shoveling Duties

The Denver Parks and Recreation Department is warning pickellball players that they can be ticketed if they shovel snow from public courts. “They do way more damage to the courts when they try to shovel instead of letting it just melt naturally,” Scott Gilmore, deputy executive director of Denver Parks and Recreation, told Westword. “We do not allow it. To just go out there because you want to get out a day or two earlier and shovel is a very shortsighted way of trying to make sure that you can do what you want versus the good of the whole community.”
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Crash involving semi-truck blocks multiple lanes of southbound I-25 near County Line Road

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported a portion of southbound I-25 was closed in Monument due to a crash. According to CDOT, the two left lanes are blocked between Exit 163: County Line Road and CO 105 (Woodmoor) at mile point 161. According to a traffic camera in The post Crash involving semi-truck blocks multiple lanes of southbound I-25 near County Line Road appeared first on KRDO.
MONUMENT, CO
Westword

Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in November 2022

November was another busy month in the Denver dining scene, with the list of openings dominated by familiar names that have expanded. Locally based brands like Esters, Snooze, Ziggi's Coffee and Huckleberry Roasters added locations. Some out-of-state chains debuted new outposts as well, including El Pollo Loco, which returned to Colorado after being MIA in the state since 2011.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Huge water bills in Arapahoe County

One man's water bills were skyrocketing after having his home investigated for a non-existent leak. One man's water bills were skyrocketing after having his home investigated for a non-existent leak. Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: 8:30 a.m. update: Snow …. Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: 8:30 a.m. update: Snow will linger through...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont book printer goes out of business

After 15 years in operation, a Longmont book printer and its parent company have closed. Steuben Press and parent company R&R Graphics said in an emailed automatic reply that the company would be closing its doors. The companies, which provided graphic design and book printing, pointed to supply chain disruptions as the main cause.
LONGMONT, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy