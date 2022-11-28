Arvada (CO) Fire Station No. 9 Is City’s First Newly-Built Firehouse in 40 Years

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shoppers not paying for bags at self-checkouts, official saysDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Forecast calls for dangerously high winds from Denver to New MexicoHeather WillardDenver, CO
Aurora provides shower trailer for people experiencing homelessnessDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Aurora may 'fill it up' for $5 millionDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Aurora man receives $800 water bill due to faulty meter
The average water bill in Colorado runs close to $38, but an Arapahoe County man's bill has been spiraling out of control. Chris Hunt told FOX31 his last bill was more than $800..
That park above I-70 in Elyria-Swansea is finally open
Local, state and federal officials formally opened the park above I-70 in Elyria-Swansea Wednesday, concluding a five-year, $1.2 billion highway construction project. At the park’s ribbon cutting, government officials touted the project as a model for working with communities that have been harmed by urban planning in the past. Meanwhile, community advocates have lingering concerns, and are already looking toward what’s next to protect their neighborhood.
Handle with Care: Safe Disposal And Recycling Options For Used Household Batteries
According to the EPA, most batteries are recyclable. However many – including lithium-ion, lithium metal, lead-acid, nickel cadmium and other rechargeable batteries – should NOT go in household garbage or recycling bins. In a world where batteries are increasingly powering everything, it is useful to know which batteries can be recycled, where they can be recycled, and which batteries require special handling.
Tour bus driver strikes at least 32 vehicles in Boulder, Colorado
According to the Boulder County Police Department, a tour bus driver is suspected of striking at least 32 vehicles and leaving the scene. The department took to Twitter last night seeking additional victims of the mishap. The bus was reportedly traveling on Pleasant Street in the University Hill area between blocks 900 and 1200 when it sideswiped the long line of parked vehicles on the north side of the road. All vehicles were unoccupied and no injuries occurred.
Loveland, CO Solid Waste Announces End to Trash Stamps
Starting Jan. 2, the city’s Solid Waste Division is changing the way it charges for overflow trash collection. Customers will no longer need to attach pre-purchased stamps to bags of trash placed outside of their carts. Instead, drivers will use cameras to count the extras and add the charges to utility bills in real time. “It’s a new offering that we’re able to give our customers,” Solid Waste Superintendent Tyler Bandemer said. “We have onboard computer systems on our trucks for routing, and through that system…we can bill on the fly, versus folks having to go to a grocery store and buy the stamps for the extra trash.”
Tour bus driver accused of sideswiping more than 30 cars in Boulder
The driver of a tour bus faces multiple charges after he allegedly sideswiped more than 30 cars in southwest Boulder on Wednesday evening.
Pickleballers Clash With Denver Parks and Rec Over Shoveling Duties
The Denver Parks and Recreation Department is warning pickellball players that they can be ticketed if they shovel snow from public courts. “They do way more damage to the courts when they try to shovel instead of letting it just melt naturally,” Scott Gilmore, deputy executive director of Denver Parks and Recreation, told Westword. “We do not allow it. To just go out there because you want to get out a day or two earlier and shovel is a very shortsighted way of trying to make sure that you can do what you want versus the good of the whole community.”
Lone Tree man builds massive pirate ship and turns it into a holiday light show
Sean Meighan, a former software engineer in Lone Tree, has become locally beloved for the Halloween and holiday shows that he puts on with a pirate ship in his front yard.
Bank robbery suspect in standoff with Arapahoe Sheriff, Greenwood Village Police
(Greenwood Village, Colo.) The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenwood Village Police Department reported a standoff near South Clinton Street and East Costilla Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1.
Armed students trigger Prairie View High School lockdown
A lockdown was initiated at Prairie View High School Thursday afternoon after students with weapons were reported on the property.
Westminster hoarder cited again for nuisance property
A Westminster man feared by his neighbors has been cited yet again for the hoarding conditions at his home.
Crash involving semi-truck blocks multiple lanes of southbound I-25 near County Line Road
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported a portion of southbound I-25 was closed in Monument due to a crash. According to CDOT, the two left lanes are blocked between Exit 163: County Line Road and CO 105 (Woodmoor) at mile point 161. According to a traffic camera in The post Crash involving semi-truck blocks multiple lanes of southbound I-25 near County Line Road appeared first on KRDO.
Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in November 2022
November was another busy month in the Denver dining scene, with the list of openings dominated by familiar names that have expanded. Locally based brands like Esters, Snooze, Ziggi's Coffee and Huckleberry Roasters added locations. Some out-of-state chains debuted new outposts as well, including El Pollo Loco, which returned to Colorado after being MIA in the state since 2011.
Huge water bills in Arapahoe County
One man's water bills were skyrocketing after having his home investigated for a non-existent leak. One man's water bills were skyrocketing after having his home investigated for a non-existent leak. Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: 8:30 a.m. update: Snow …. Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: 8:30 a.m. update: Snow will linger through...
21-year-old woman killed in shooting, 1 in custody
One person is in custody following a shooting that killed a 21-year-old woman in Greeley.
Snowfall totals: Here’s how much snow fell in your city Tuesday
Snow fell across the Denver metro area and parts of Colorado during the morning commute on Tuesday causing treacherous travel for some.
Shoppers not paying for bags at self-checkouts, official says
(Denver, Colo.) People at self-checkouts at grocery stores and big box retailers aren’t being honest about the number of plastic bags they use, according to a representative of the City and County of Denver’s Climate, Action, Sustainability and Resiliency office.
Weld County mom says she was scammed after buying puppy on Craigslist
What was supposed to be an early Christmas present for Tierney Salaz's two kids quickly turned into a nightmare.
Longmont book printer goes out of business
After 15 years in operation, a Longmont book printer and its parent company have closed. Steuben Press and parent company R&R Graphics said in an emailed automatic reply that the company would be closing its doors. The companies, which provided graphic design and book printing, pointed to supply chain disruptions as the main cause.
Young woman dies after shooting in Greeley, police say
If you have home surveillance cameras, the Greeley Police Department is asking that you please check them for any suspicious activity that occurred between 3:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Nov. 28.
