Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans-Thunder Game

Brandon Ingram is on the injury report for Monday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder.

On Monday night, the New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in Louisiana.

For the game, they will likely be without one of their best players, as 2020 NBA All-Star Brandon Ingram is listed as doubtful.

Underdog NBA: "Brandon Ingram (toe) listed doubtful for Monday."

Ingram got injured in Friday's 132-111 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, and he did not return.

The former Duke star is currently averaging 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest in 15 games.

He's also been shooting the ball well (47.2% from the field and 46.7% from the three-point range).

The Pelicans are 11-8 in their first 19 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

At home, they have a 6-3 record in the nine games they have hosted in Louisiana.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games overall and have one of the best rosters in the west.

The key for the Pelicans will be health.

Last season, they played the entire year without Zion Williamson but were still able to make the NBA Playoffs and take the Phoenix Suns to six games in the first round.

As for the Thunder, they are 8-12 in their first 20 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the west.

On the road, they have struggled (3-7 in ten games away from Oklahoma).

While their record isn't good, they have been competitive and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has played like an All-Star, averaging 31.1 points per contest.