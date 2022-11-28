The BEST Cyber Monday PC deals on components & desktop upgrades

Oh boy, it's time for Cyber Monday PC deals! Digital retailers have cut the price of hundreds of parts, components, & upgrades for desktops. Black Friday has passed, but the savings keep going, and we've found the best in each category, ready for your next rig.

Sweeping all the best manufacturers and storefronts, we searched for savings on just about anything you can put into a custom machine, and we're highlighting the cream of the crop for Cyber Monday. Practically everything you need to upgrade your desktop PC or build a new one is listed below, with massive deals on brands from ASUS to ZOTAC!

8 best Cyber Monday PC component deals

Cyber Monday processor deals

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X $799.00 $749 at Newegg

The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X is impressive, especially at a discounted price. It's ready to take on the toughest processing tasks if you plan for some intense gaming. View Deal

Intel Core i9-12900KS $895.00 $525 at Amazon

A groundbreaking GPU upon release, featuring support for PCIe Gen 5 and DDR5 RAM. With 16 cores and 24 threads, this beefy CPU is usually a little steep in price, making this a fantastic deal. View Deal

Cyber Monday CPU cooler deals

ASUS ROG Strix LC II 240 $149.99 $119.99 at Newegg

Featuring a 240mm radiator with 2x fine-tuned ASUS PWM fans, the ROG Strix LC II AIO keeps your CPU effortlessly cool. View Deal

Scythe Mugen 5 Rev. C $69.99 $56.99 at Newegg

Compatible with LGA 170, this beefy air cooler features a Kaze Flex II 120 fan spinning up to 1500 RPM with a giant heatsink for controlled temperatures. View Deal

Cyber Monday motherboard deals

MSI PRO Z690-A DDR4 $209.99 $159.99 at Newegg

Ready for 12th and 13th Gen (with an update) Intel Core processors, this MSI PRO board boasts PCIe 5.0 support, improved heatsinks, and a multi-Gig LAN port. Clock up to 5200MHz with DDR4 RAM to save even more cash. View Deal

ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero $899.99 $799.90 at Newegg

Scoring well in our ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero review , this high-end board supports modern components with PCIe 5.0 lanes, DDR5 RAM slots, and plenty of m.2 sockets. Ready for overclocking to the max, this premium board is closer to being truly affordable. View Deal

ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Hero X570 ATX Motherboard $399 $273 at Amazon

The Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Hero is one of the top motherboards available for AMD gamers, and it's a favorite among Team Red for its great BIOS, top-quality components, and Wi-Fi 6 support. Now on sale for an even more affordable Cyber Monday price, this Hero board supports 2nd and 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen processors with its AM4 socket design with aluminum heatsink and ROG cooling zone. View Deal

Cyber Monday RAM deals

Corsair Vengeance RGB 32GB DDR5 $234.99 $199.99 at Newegg

RGB-loving PC gamers will appreciate the animated LEDs on this 32GB DDR5-6000 set from Corsair, with 36-36-36-76 timing. Control the ten-zone lighting from the iCUE companion app and set custom XMP profiles. View Deal

G.SKILL Trident Z5 Neo RGB 32GB DDR5 $267.99 $224.99 at Newegg

G.Skill follows suit with its own set of fancy DDR5-6000 RAM loaded with RGB, with 30-38-38-96 timing on this 32GB set. Featuring AMD EXPO support for memory overclocking and custom lighting controls. View Deal

Kingston Fury Beast RGB 64GB 5200MT/s DDR5 $363 $306 at Amazon

Kingston's DDR5 RAM kit is made for gamers. This set of two comes with a total of 64GB of DDR5 memory with speeds up to 5,200MT/s. It comes with enhanced RGB lighting with a new heat spreader design and Kingston's Fury Infrared Sync Technology. Certified to work with Intel's XMP 3.0 and AMD's EXPO standards, this kit makes for a nice upgrade to any gaming PC. View Deal

Kingston Technology Fury Beast Black 16GB 6000MT/s DDR5 $145 $111 at Amazon

The Fury Beast Black is Kingston's non-RGB lit RAM, and it's fast speeds make it one of the best DDR5 memory you can buy, especially if you're eyeing an upgrade to AMD's new Ryzen 7000 series processors. Discrete and understated without the RGB lighting, this upgrade is perfect for gaming cases without tempered glass windows, workstation PCs, and those who prefer a more muted design to their rigs. View Deal

Cyber Monday GPU deals

ZOTAC RTX 3060 Twin Edge OC $410.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Featuring 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM with 2nd-Gen RT cores and 3rd-Gen tensor cores, this mid-range GeForce RTX PCIe 4.0 card has improved cooling from Zotac to keep temperatures under control. 3x DisplayPort and 1x HDMI allow multiple monitors. View Deal

Gigabyte OC RX 6650 XT $304.99 $269.99 at Newegg

On the AMD side of graphics cards, Gigabyte provides its take on the PCIe 4.0 Radeon RX 6650 XT with 8GB of DDR6 VRAM and a boost clock up to 2694MHz controlled by an extended heatsink and triple fans. Features 2x HDMI and 2x DisplayPort connection options. View Deal

Cyber Monday storage deals

Solidigm P41 Plus 1TB M.2 2280 $89.99 $59.99 at Newegg

Available in various size options, the 1TB Solidigm P41 Plus is down to just under $60, an absolute steal for an NVMe SSD with up to 4,125MB/s sequential read speeds. Grab it if you're craving a solid-state drive with extra space. View Deal

Samsung 980 1TB M.2 2280 $99.99 $79.99 at Newegg

Another chunky solid-state drive with rapid speeds, this Samsung 980 m.2 2280 is an NMVe SSD with sequential read/write speeds up to 3,500 / 3,000MB/s. Perfect for installing Windows and a few oversized games for reduced loading screen wait times. View Deal

Crucial P3 2TB PCIe 3.0 3D NAND NVMe M.2 SSD $174 $139 at Amazon

Crucial's NVMe M.2 solid-state drive delivers nearly six times the performance of SATA drives, and this affordable upgrade comes with 2TB of storage. According to Crucial, this drive can reach sequential read speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 3,000 MB/s. View Deal

Crucial P5 Plus 1TB PCIe 4.0 3D NAND NVMe M.2 Gaming SSD $159 $93 at Amazon

If Crucial's P3 drive isn't fast enough for your gaming needs, consider the P5 Plus model, which is one of the fastest PCIe 4.0 drives on the market for those who are on a budget . A heatsink isn't included on this model, but it will work on PCs and some consoles, according to editor Cale Hunt in his review . View Deal

Cyber Monday PSU deals

Corsair RM750 80 Plus Gold $129.99 $83.99 at Amazon

Nobody says you have to color-coordinate your desktop, especially if the PSU is hidden. Still, if you have a suitable PC case, this RM750 is available with a 35% Cyber Monday saving for 750W of 80+ Gold-rated power. View Deal

Super Flower Leadex Platinum SE 1200W $349.99 $189.99 at Newegg

Building a desktop with the latest power-hungry GPUs demands a capable power supply. The fully modular Super Flower Leadex Platinum SE provides 1200W of juice and features an eco mode for fanless silent operation. View Deal

Cyber Monday case deals

Corsair iCUE 4000X RGB white $144.99 $119.99 at Amazon

The opposite of subtle, this white 4000X variant is a mid-tower case packaged with 3x 120mm AirGuide RGB fans. Featuring its RapidRoute cable management system, Corsair makes building as easy as possible. View Deal

Fractal Design Meshify 2 RGB black $174.99 $124.99 at Amazon

For a slight price increase, you get 4x Aspect 14 RGB PWM fans with the Meshify 2 RGB black case. Featuring its iconic designs and branding on the front panel, this beefy Fractal Design case holds up to 11 HDDs and 4 SSD mounts. View Deal

When do Cyber Monday deals end?

Cyber Monday will mark the finish of the extended Black Friday sales event, with digital retailers offering last-minute savings. Expect most storefronts to offer discounts until the end of Monday 28 around midnight PT, unless stock sells out before then.