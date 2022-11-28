Sennheiser Cyber Monday deals: save up to $150 on headphones

Sennheiser makes some of the most popular headphones out there, but you usually have to pay a pretty penny for the pleasure, though not today! Thanks to these Cyber Monday Amazon deals, you can pick up a pair of Sennheiser headphones at up to $150 off if you act fast.

Get yourself a pair of the five-star Momentum 4 wireless headphones or Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds as well as Sennheiser's IE 300 earbuds or the brand's HD 599 open-back headphones. If you're in the market for a pair of headphones, these Sennheiser deals are worth a look.

Cyber Monday Sennheiser headphones deals

Momentum 4: was $350 now $290 at Amazon

These five-star headphones offer up a clean, musical sound; a staggering 60-hour battery life; and even effective ANC on top of it all. These were great headphones at $350, and at $290, they're a deal, too.

Momentum TW3: was $250 now $200 at Amazon

This pair of five-star earbuds manages to offer up a spacious, refined sound; aptX Adaptive Bluetooth support; and now, these earbuds are $50 off, too. If you need a great pair of earbuds, check these out.

Sennheiser IE 300: was $300 now $150 at Amazon

These buds from Sennheiser will net you excellent comfort and build; an impressive bass depth; and a lush, full midrange, too. At a massive $150 off, these earbuds are a fantastic deal down from their original $300.

Sennheiser HD 599: was $200 now $90 at Amazon

This open-back pair of headphones comes with over 6,000 4.7/5 Amazon reviews on top of a huge $110 discount, thanks to Cyber Monday. If you need a new pair of headphones to use at home, check these out.

Sennheiser's Momentum line is one of the brand's most popular, and for good reason, too, as we gave the Momentum 4 Wireless five-stars in our review. We complemented these headphones' excellent, musical audio quality; huge 60 hours of battery life; and effective ANC. At $60 off, it's hard to say no.

If you'd prefer earbuds, the Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds are similarly excellent. We gave these five-stars in our review, too, and loved their spacious, refined sound and aptX Bluetooth support. At $50 off earbuds that were already a great value, it'll be hard to find better buds for the money.

If you'd prefer something cheaper, you can opt for Sennheiser's IE 300 earbuds which are $150 off and we said had excellent comfort, immersive bass, and a lush, full midrange. If you'd like headphones, you can pick yourself up a pair of HD 599 open-back headphones that are down from $200 to just $90.

Whether you're looking for some of the best of the best when it comes to headphones or you're just after an amazing deal, these Cyber Monday Sennheiser deals are worth a look for everyone in the market.

