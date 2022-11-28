ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Women's Health

Kate Hudson just revealed 7 beauty secrets she swears by

From the comedy cult classic Bride Wars, to her most recent crime thriller Glass Onion, Kate Hudson’s acting career has seen her play a role in practically ever genre going, and yet no matter the film, it's safe to say there's one thing they all have in common, her glowing skin.
Women's Health

Press on nails: How to apply them & the best products for the job

If the thought of 'press on nails' conjures up memories of your teenage years – where heavy eyeliner, choker necklaces and chocolate brown lipstick reigned supreme – you might be surprised to see them enjoying somewhat of a revival. But, the 90s are very much back and taking...
Women's Health

A Shot-by-Shot Breakdown Of Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’ Docuseries Trailer

The trailer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s hotly anticipated Netflix docuseries just dropped. While the trailer for Harry & Meghan is literally only 1 minute and 12 seconds long, it packs in a huge amount of footage and photography. Here's a shot-by-shot breakdown. The trailer for Meghan Markle...

Comments / 0

Community Policy