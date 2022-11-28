ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Miracle Monday: NICU nannies provide support with an extra set of helping hands

By Emily Blume
 2 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is the only level 4 unit in our area. That means the providers there are taking care of the most critical babies, from all over our region. They always have a few extra sets of loving hands and the nurses say, it makes the world of difference.

For the nannies who volunteer in the NICU, and provide that extra set of loving hands, their primary role is to rock the babies and provide them some comfort. As you might expect, that comfort goes both ways. We’re getting to know one of the nannies who has been volunteering her time on the third floor of Sacred Heart, for almost 6-years.

Over the past few years, the nurses in Sacred Hearts NICU have been exceptionally busy.

“We are very appreciative of the NICU nannies that help us make it through our days as nurses. They’re a very big part of our team,” explained Ginny Amicarella, an RNC with Sacred Heart’s NICU.

Ginny says the support the nannies provide is super important in helping them manage their care.

“The nurses are amazing, the staff is amazing- but they’re busy. There’s a whole lot to do in this NICU. If we can help them out at all, it’s just so rewarding,” Ruth Ellsworth, a NICU Nanny at Sacred Heart, told us.

This might sound like a win-win situation, but Ruth Ellsworth says, it’s much more than that. She calls it a “4-way win.” A win for the nurses, the staff, the babies, and their families.

The help of the nannies starts with the babies, but it doesn’t end there. Ruth also works on laundry room organization, supplying NICU blankets in the warmers, formula, and towels and helping the front desk staff.

The extra set of loving arms brings help for the nurses, but Ruth would tell you, she’s the one who is benefiting most.

“I find a lot of joy in it. I find sometimes you have distractions for the rest of your life. You’re thinking about this. You’re thinking about that. I come into the NICU and I sit down and I hold a baby and I look down at that little baby’s face and they just melt my heart. All the other things you’re thinking about just seem to go away in that moment,” Ruth added.

It’s moments just like that one she is describing for us there, that life is all about.

If you’d like to support the Children’s Miracle Network, you can donate right here . 100% of your donation stays in our own local community.

Comments / 1

Cindy Hansen
2d ago

I don't want to donate but I'd love to be a nanny and do just that but I refuse to get a vaccine shot so that I can comfort babies.

Reply
2
 

