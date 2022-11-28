ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Our scouting report, score prediction

It's a twist straight out of a whodunit mystery: The matchup between two teams connected by their blockbuster wide receiver trade will probably be decided in the running game. The AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans (7-4) visit the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday (noon, FOX) in a matchup most notable because of the offseason trade that sent Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown from the Titans to the Eagles. But for as...
NASHVILLE, TN
Green Bay Press-Gazette

Ex-Packers Amari Rodgers, Lane Taylor list houses

GREEN BAY – Two former Green Bay Packers' houses are on the market. Former Green Bay Packers receiver and punt returner Amari Rodgers wasted no time putting his Green Bay house on the market after he was released by the team on Nov. 14, and offensive lineman Lane Taylor, who left the Packers after the 2020 season, recently listed his house in Hobart. ...
GREEN BAY, WI

