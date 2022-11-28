Read full article on original website
Popular Waterloo Café Closing Down for Good in December
With the hardships of the past few years including COVID and the economy, it's been a grind for many smaller operations, and a number of area ones have had to close as a result. It's always a sad day when you find out a business you've enjoyed is closing down....
KGLO News
Iowa House District 59 recount underway
MASON CITY — The recount of the Mason City-based Iowa House District 59 race is underway. Incumbent Democrat Sharon Steckman won that race by a 6328-to-5589 margin over Republican Doug Campbell, but Campbell filed for a recount despite the 739-vote margin. Campbell had posted on Facebook that he was...
Unlicensed Iowa hotel cited for pests, filth and fire hazards but remains open
An Iowa hotel has been operating for one year without the required state license, despite dozens of health and safety violations cited by regulators. The hotel’s owner, Gilbert Starble, says the Hartwood Inn of Charles City has served as a home for what he calls “criminals, ex-convicts, recovering addicts and poor people.” In recent months, […] The post Unlicensed Iowa hotel cited for pests, filth and fire hazards but remains open appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
cyclonefanatic.com
Mason Chambers enters the transfer portal
Iowa State defensive back Mason Chambers announced over social media that he would be entering his name in the transfer portal, becoming the third player from the program to do so since the end of the regular season. Chambers finished the season with 22 tackles defensively and 2.5 tackles for...
cyclonefanatic.com
Iowa State football transfer portal tracker
Below is an updated look at every Iowa State football player who has entered his name into the transfer portal entering this off-season:. Mason Chambers entered the portal on Tuesday, after amassing 22 tackles this season and appearing in all 12 games. Deon Silas announced on Monday, November 28 that...
kiow.com
Moore helps Iowa defeat rival Nebraska in prep all-star game
Forest City’s two-time, first-team all-staters Kellen Moore strapped on the shoulder again at the prep level on Sunday in the annual River Battle Bowl. The Bowl, which pits preps from Nebraska and Iowa, was played at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Team Iowa beat Nebraska 10-7 in overtime with a game-winning field goal. Moore was named defensive MVP of the game, helping to hold Nebraska to one touchdown. Team Iowa has lost the past three meetings with Nebraska. This was the seventh time the game was played.
Hearing to move wrestler’s assault case to juvenile court delayed
STORY COUNTY, Iowa – A hearing on whether a high school wrestler’s case for allegedly violating a victim with an object will be moved to juvenile court has been pushed back. Seventeen-year-old Kade Blume, of Roland, was charged as an adult with Assault-Penetration on November 5. A news release from the Story County Sheriff’s Office […]
When the snow will reach central Iowa today
Our next round of winter weather moves in today. A cold front is bringing in a mix of drizzle, showers, and snow through the state. The heaviest snow will stay in north to northwestern Iowa. A developing low-pressure center over the Plains states is moving across Iowa, dragging a cold front with it. Ahead of […]
cyclonefanatic.com
Jayden Gray enters transfer portal
Iowa State football saw its first postseason transfer Monday as edge rusher Jayden Gray announced over social media that he would be entering the portal. Gray played in one game during the 2021 season before redshirting for the Cyclones and returning in 2022. He recorded one tackle for loss in...
How much snow will fall in Iowa on Tuesday
IOWA — Central Iowa will wrap up November with another chance for snow. A cold front moving in Tuesday will bring in a mix of drizzle, showers, and snow through the state. The heaviest snow will stay in north to northwestern Iowa. A developing low-pressure center over the Plains states on Tuesday will move across […]
A Historic Night For Kris Murray In Iowa Win [WATCH]
In the final year of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Kris Murray made sure people would remember his performance. Murray became the first Iowa Hawkeye player since Bruce King in 1977 to score 30 or more points and pull down at least 20 rebounds in the same game. Murray went off for 31 points and 20 rebounds in Iowa's 81-65 win over Georgia Tech Tuesday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that both totals are career highs for Murray. The night was also special to head coach Fran McCaffery who got career win number 499.
cyclonefanatic.com
Deon Silas enters transfer portal
Iowa State running back Deon Silas has entered the transfer portal, he announced on social media on Monday. Silas appeared in 11 of Iowa State’s 12 games in the 2022 season, rushing 60 times for a total of 271 yards. During his career as a Cyclone, Silas amassed five...
KCRG.com
Charges dropped against Cedar Rapids man accused of manslaughter
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man accused of shooting and killing a man in the 3900 block of Northwood Drive NE back in May is free after the Linn County Attorney’s Office motioned to dismiss the charge against him. James Siegel reportedly told police he shot 39-year-old Ty...
KCRG.com
Plane departing Waterloo crashes in Arkansas
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A plane crashed in Batesville Tuesday evening. The crash was confirmed by Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens, but he said little was known at this time and the Batesville Police Department would be handling the crash. Viewer Kristina K Praught sent in photos of the scene....
951thebull.com
Northeast Iowa Man Struck, Killed by Passing Vehicle After Putting His Car in the Ditch
A northeast Iowa man was killed by a passing vehicle after putting his own car in the ditch. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on the 27000 Block of Lincoln Road, north of West Union, at about 6:30 p.m. Monday (11.21) evening. At the scene, deputies determined that 54-year-old Guadalupe Salgado Bernal of Ossian had put his car in the ditch.
