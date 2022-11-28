Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Diego Business Journal
Carlsbad Affordable Housing Project Covers Two Sites
A $30.7 million affordable senior housing development by Sabre Springs-based Affirmed Housing has opened in Carlsbad. Built as two three-story buildings on separate but nearby sites in Carlsbad’s Barrio neighborhood, Windsor Pointe has 48 rental apartments and two manager’s apartments – one in each building. The two...
San Diego Business Journal
236-Unit Apartment Complex in Escondido Sells for $86M
An Escondido apartment complex has been sold for $86 million. ColRich bought El Norte Villas, located at 1051 W. El Norte Parkway, from GW Williams. Built in 1986, the complex has 236 apartments. Hunter Combs, managing director in Walker & Dunlop’s San Diego office brokered the sale and Mark Grace...
theregistrysocal.com
Renovations Completed at 147-Unit Vercanta Apartments in Newport Beach
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – Nadel Architecture + Planning, one of Los Angeles’ premier architecture and design firms, has recently completed interior and exterior renovations of Vercanta Newport Beach Apartments, a 147-unit, two-story, garden style multifamily community located in the upscale Orange County, California submarket of Newport Beach. Vercanta...
San Diego Business Journal
10-Unit Apartment Building in Santee Sells for $7.1M
Marcus & Millichap has sold a 10-unit apartment building in Santee. The property, located at 9260 East Heaney Circle, sold for $7,159,000. The buyer, an individual/personal trust, was procured by Aaron Bove, senior managing director investments in Marcus & Millichap’s San Diego Del Mar office. The seller, Responsible Residential...
San Diego Business Journal
Del Mar Apartment Complex Project Proposed
A housing project that would include 259 apartments has been proposed for a Del Mar site that had been slated for a luxury hotel resort until it was rejected by city voters in a 2020 referendum. The new plan for a project called Seaside Ridge at 929 Border Ave. on...
theregistrysocal.com
The Elizabeth Hospice Pays $8.1MM for 26,945 SQFT in Escondido
SAN DIEGO, Calif. –– Cushman & Wakefield announced the firm has brokered the sale of a freestanding office/medical project of 26,945 square feet in Escondido (San Diego), California. Located at 800 W Valley Pkwy, the two-story property sold for $8.1 million to an owner/occupier. The buyer was The...
Voiceof San Diego
Escondido’s Sales Tax Measure Failed, Forcing the City to Again Consider Budget Gymnastics
In my first few months at Voice of San Diego, I’ve covered everything from coastal erosion, major battleground races in the election, possible illegal gun ranges and more. As we know, North County needs more coverage. Your contribution helps Voice of San Diego sustain and grow so we can tell more stories. Click here to support VOSD today.
theregistrysocal.com
Crown Point Systems Inc. Pays $7.4MM for 28,630 SQFT Office Building in San Diego
SAN DIEGO, Calif. –– Cushman & Wakefield announced the firm has brokered the sale of a two-building office/medical project totaling 28,630 square feet in San Diego, California. Known as Loma Starr, the pair of two-story buildings are located at 3051-3055 Rosecrans Street and 3065 Rosecrans Place in San Diego’s Midway District.
theregistrysocal.com
Turner Construction Signs 15,936 SQFT Lease at AMP&RSAND in San Diego
SAN DIEGO, Calif. –– Cushman & Wakefield announced Turner Construction has joined the growing roster of new tenants at AMP&RSAND, a creative office redevelopment in San Diego’s Mission Valley area. Turner Construction signed a long-term lease for 15,936 square feet of space at the award-winning project. Owned...
travelawaits.com
My 9 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Carlsbad, California
Carlsbad is an upscale Southern California beach town about an hour north of San Diego. It has an eclectic dining scene that offers everything from hole-in-the-wall eateries to high-end experiences. Most of the restaurants in this article are found in what is known as Carlsbad Village, a charming, walkable area...
theregistrysocal.com
2,500 SQFT 7-Eleven Trades in $4.6MM Deal
Irvine, CA – December 1, 2022 – NAI Capital Commercial is pleased to announce that Senior Vice President Mehran Foroughi with NAI Capital Commercial’s Investment Services Group in the Orange County office completed the purchase of 2,500 square foot of convenience store and full-size service station property net leased to 7-Eleven in Chatsworth, Calif. Mehran represented the buyer, a California based private investor, in the transaction. The seller, Desoto Holding, LLC, was represented by Senior Vice President Alex Kozakov and Patrick Wade of CBRE. The sale price totaled $4,600,000 or $1,840 per square foot.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Homeless Plan Would Force Some Unhoused People to Get Treatment for Mental Health
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria is ready to embrace a bold approach to get unhoused people off the city's streets. “We cannot simply leave these people on the streets. It is not humane, it is not compassionate," Mayor Gloria said Wednesday. As part of a statewide program that goes into...
San Diego Business Journal
Santee Townhouse Complex Sells for $7.2M
A Santee townhome complex has been sold for nearly $7.2 million. Carlton Oaks Townhomes, 9260 East Heaney Circle, was acquired by Yuan Shen. The property was sold by Responsible Residential, a developer focused on building rental residential projects. Carlton Oaks has 10 townhomes of 1,477 square feet in two three-story...
theregistrysocal.com
14,135 SQFT Ben Clark Training Center Opens at Moreno Valley College in Riverside
Santa Ana, CA – SVA Architects is delighted to join Moreno Valley College leadership and staff, along with local public safety agencies and stakeholders in recognizing the grand opening of the new Ben Clark Training Center for Moreno Valley College’s School of Public Safety. Located at 20629 11th Street in Riverside, CA, the approximately $13 million building was funded by Measure C, a $350 million bond that voters approved in March of 2004. The Ben Clark Training Center is the second public safety training complex in SVA Architects’ extensive portfolio of educational, civic, multi-family, commercial, and mixed-use developments.
San Diego County has over $1M in unclaimed cash
SAN DIEGO — Just in time for the holidays, the San Diego Tax Collector is trying to play Santa and he's hoping to return more than $1,000,000 to San Diegans. It's your money, but you have to claim it and the deadline is Nov. 30. Nestor Vargas found out...
Where to get Narcan in San Diego County for free
San Diegans can obtain the medication Naloxone, or Narcan, for free at several locations around the county -- with no questions asked.
3.8-magnitude earthquake strikes just east of San Diego County
A magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck Thursday morning near Ocotillo, CA, with reports of shaking being felt in San Diego County, according to the United States Geological Survey.
NBC San Diego
WATCH: Here's Where to Find Dazzling Holiday Light Displays in San Diego County
Tis' the season for joy and peace and several communities across San Diego County truly tap into the holiday spirit by showcasing stunning light displays right outside their homes. Whether you’re a hot chocolate person or an egg nog aficionado, one thing that can be agreed upon is that the displays local residents work hard on each year surely lift the holiday spirit.
Coast News
Leading urgent care providing quality care for over 15 years
Steven Schutz started Temecula 24 Hour Urgent Care with the goal of being there for his patients and meeting the needs of the community. His success has been unparalleled over the past 15 years, leading to the opening of the Carlsbad Urgent Care Center-San Marcos over seven years ago and then, this summer, opening Temecula Family Medicine to provide primary care to the community.
fox5sandiego.com
Highest-paying business jobs in San Diego
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in San Diego-Carlsbad, CA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.
Comments / 0