Measure Knowledge Management Effectiveness With Tiger Eye
Leading iManage Partner Tiger Eye is releasing a digital calculator for the legal industry, highlighting the potential cost of ineffective knowledge management. Dubbed “The Hidden Cost of Knowledge Loss and The Business Case for Blueprint,” the dual-purpose calculator demonstrates the possible cost of inefficiencies in the knowledge search process and the prospective return on investment delivered by the firm’s flagship knowledge management product, Tiger Eye Blueprint for iManage.
Creatorworld Debates Future of Twitter Under Elon Musk
While video-based platforms like TikTok and YouTube hogged most of the attention and optimism at influencer convention CreatorWorld, industry insiders had wildly differing views instead on the future of Twitter, the embattled social news service. Alex Dwek of Nas Company is betting on the outsized personality of Twitter boss Elon Musk, and the nature of the digital public square, to pull the company through. “I’m so bullish on Twitter. Twitter still has, I think, some form of monopoly on real time news and insights. And I think as long as Elon Musk can keep that core and build out, it has a...
Nerf Launches Into NIL Marketing, AI Imaging With Social Content
Nerf’s latest push targets a broad range of sports fans with fun and engaging content, reflecting how social media is evolving to have a bigger focus on entertaining audiences similar to traditional broadcasts. It also comes as the brand is expanding into action sports, per press materials. Nerf’s approach...
Disney Turns 100 In 2023, And ShopDisney Is Launching An Amazing Collection To Celebrate
From Mickey Mouse ear hats to ornaments, and more, there's going to be something for every fan!
