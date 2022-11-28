Read full article on original website
tigermedianet.com
Sustainable Venture Challenge deemed a success
Forty-four FHSU students representing ten countries and multiple degree programs competed in the first sustainability-themed entrepreneurial competition. The EPI²C Challenge was formerly known as Kansas Startup Weekend, a competition held annually at FHSU since 2011. “Sustainability is very important to these students,” said Henry Schwaller, instructor in the department...
tigermedianet.com
Toys for Tots taking donations until December 10
Over 1,600 toys were donated to the Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots program last year in Ellis County, helping spread a little holiday cheer to over 450 children. This year, drop-off boxes in Hays are located at Hays High School, Thomas More Prep-Marian High School, the VFW, Ollie’s, Walgreens S & W Supply and any of the Catholic churches. Toys dropped off at these locations will go to children in Ellis County as well as children in the 14 other counties throughout northwest Kansas.
