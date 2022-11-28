Over 1,600 toys were donated to the Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots program last year in Ellis County, helping spread a little holiday cheer to over 450 children. This year, drop-off boxes in Hays are located at Hays High School, Thomas More Prep-Marian High School, the VFW, Ollie’s, Walgreens S & W Supply and any of the Catholic churches. Toys dropped off at these locations will go to children in Ellis County as well as children in the 14 other counties throughout northwest Kansas.

ELLIS COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO