Kansas City, MO

Pam Hogan
3d ago

And...this is new? Just another day n the city. Why can't people get together anymore without violence, without guns, without MURDER? Without knowing how to have peaceful conflict resolution? When someone simply disagrees with someone, which now a days means..disrespect not disagreement. People are misusing these two words & making them one in the same...THEY ARE TWO DIFFERENT THINGS! Neither of which is a reason to murder someone over! If u believe that if someone simply disagrees with you they are disrespecting you , U R SOOOO WRONG! In fact, it is a bit elitist that u think so highly if yourself that no one can simply disagree with you. Are you God? Why can't people get along?If u can't get along...stay away from people that know how to get along & live long peaceful lives without this disease known as VIOLENCE & INTOLERANCE!!

KCTV 5

Shooting in Shawnee leaves man critically injured, police investigating

Hundreds of people lost service Wednesday morning when one pipe broke near the Plaza. An officer is among those being treated for minor injuries after a pursuit that started in Olathe ended with a multi-vehicle crash in Lenexa. ‘I thought I was going to die:’ KCK man accuses Golubski of...
SHAWNEE, KS
KCTV 5

Hardesty Drive crash leaves one with critical injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pickup truck driver suffered critical injuries after he was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. The Kansas City Police Department stated a gold Ford F150 was driving southbound on Hardesty Drive when it drove up the curb on the west side of the road “for reasons unknown.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Yet another truck hits Independence Avenue Bridge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Yet another semi has hit the Independence Avenue Bridge. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department posted a video of the impact. “You can see the brake lights, but it was too late,” the KCPD said. Luckily, no one was injured.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Police conducting death investigation in Midtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department reported officers are investigating a death Wednesday morning. Police stated the death investigation was from an incident at Broadway Boulevard and West Armour Road in Midtown. This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Man who died on Midtown sidewalk was KCMO’s 157th homicide victim, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police say a man who died on a Kansas City, Missouri, sidewalk Wednesday morning was the city’s 157th homicide victim. “Unfortunately, this would bring us to 157 homicide victims in Kansas City for 2022,” the police department’s public information officer told KCTV5 News. “Last year, this is where we were total for the year: 157 homicide victims. So, we’re on Nov. 29 here. So, unfortunately, I don’t know that we’re going to make it through another month of this year without surpassing last year’s total.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

2 charged after shots were fired at trooper during Nov. 19 pursuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two Kansas City men have been charged with multiple felonies after shots were fired at a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper during a pursuit. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 29-year-old John P. Glock Jr. and 31-year-old Christopher A. Northcutt have both been charged with first-degree assault or attempted first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, and two counts of armed criminal action.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Suspect in Shawnee attempted homicide taken into custody following pursuit

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A suspect in the attempted homicide that happened in Shawnee last night has been taken into custody following a pursuit in Johnson County this afternoon. Johnson County Sheriff’s Office deputies initiated the pursuit at about 12:30 p.m. because a man driving a Toyota Yaris was possibly wanted in connection with Wednesday night’s attempted homicide in Shawnee along Johnson Drive just west of Nieman Road.
SHAWNEE, KS
KMBC.com

Kansas City police investigate overnight homicide outside liquor store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide outside a liquor store. Police said they were called to Cloud 9 Liquor, on NE Antioch Road, just before midnight. Police said when they got there, they noticed a victim suffering from what they called "apparent trauma." Medics attempted to save the victim, but they died at the scene.
KANSAS CITY, MO

