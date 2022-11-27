And...this is new? Just another day n the city. Why can't people get together anymore without violence, without guns, without MURDER? Without knowing how to have peaceful conflict resolution? When someone simply disagrees with someone, which now a days means..disrespect not disagreement. People are misusing these two words & making them one in the same...THEY ARE TWO DIFFERENT THINGS! Neither of which is a reason to murder someone over! If u believe that if someone simply disagrees with you they are disrespecting you , U R SOOOO WRONG! In fact, it is a bit elitist that u think so highly if yourself that no one can simply disagree with you. Are you God? Why can't people get along?If u can't get along...stay away from people that know how to get along & live long peaceful lives without this disease known as VIOLENCE & INTOLERANCE!!
