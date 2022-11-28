Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDIO-TV
Duluth woman competing to be “The Greatest Baker”
Carol Marsh has a baked good in her oven pretty much every day. “Gosh, I started baking when I was little with my mom. She taught me all the basics,” Marsh said. “I think I made my first pie when I was 8 years old.”. Since then, she’s...
MIX 108 Says Goodbye To A Duluth Legend
After fifteen-plus years of radio in Duluth, one legend passes the mic to another one. November 30th marked the end of an era for a man who always wanted to be on the radio. From being a random jukebox singing as loud as he could, to always hitting the punchline at the right time.
Can We Remove The Bike Lane In Lincoln Park For Winter?
I'm not trying to bash bike lanes. I know it's the new earth-friendly thing to do, have more people bike for a greener environment. It keeps bicyclists safer in their own lanes. I understand all of that. But Lincoln Park's bike lane is a bit too much, especially in the winter.
northernnewsnow.com
Sun Country flights from Duluth to Fort Myers temporarily paused
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Sun Country Airlines flights from the Duluth International Airport (DLH) to Fort Myers (RSW) will be temporarily paused. From January 6, 2023, through January 30, 2023, Sun Country flights from the Duluth International Airport (DLH) to Fort Myers (RSW) will not take place. The...
WDIO-TV
Looking at tourism in Duluth now and for years to come
Tourism in the city of Duluth happens all year long…365 days. “We are up 13% in our collections, and that even accounts for inflation, which we would count for about 8%, we are up 5% over significant other years, 20, 21, 2019. We are definitely outperforming other markets. The Twin Cities rate around the national average, but we are above the Minnesota average,” Duluth Mayor Emily Larson mentioned.
boreal.org
Shedding pounds of plastic: A Duluth team’s recycling mission to reduce medical waste
What would you do with 1,500 pounds of plastic? Jessica Shade, a registered nurse at Essentia Health's Cancer Center in Duluth, saw an opportunity. Jessica has always been a steward of the environment and has a passion for reducing medical waste. In March, she introduced the entire Cancer Center to a sustainability program, called NexTrex, which turns plastic film waste into outdoor furniture.
boreal.org
Duluth Canal Cam footage of a ship arriving in heavy snow on Tuesday
Enjoy the video below of the John G Munson arrival in Duluth on Tuesday, November 29th during a beautiful winter snowfall to unload limestone. To view additional footage of live and past arrivals, follow this link to the Duluth Harbor Cam:
boreal.org
‘Why Treaties Matter’ Exhibit Visits Duluth
With Native American Heritage Month drawing to an end, the John Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health partnered with AICHO to display an exhibit that tells the story of why treaties matter. The traveling exhibit is owned and run by the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council and has been around since 2008....
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth commission to consider revised parking fee changes for downtown, Canal Park
DULUTH, MN -- After feedback from the community, the Duluth Parking Commission will consider a revised parking fee proposal at its meeting Friday. The commission originally discussed increasing the cost to park in some ramps and lots downtown and in Canal Park during a meeting in October. At the time,...
FOX 21 Online
Portions Of East Superior Street To Close Temporarily
DULUTH, Minn. — For those who drive down East Superior Street daily you may want to think about taking a different route for the next few days as certain portions will be closed. A portion of East Superior Street between 3rd Avenue East and 10th Avenue East will be...
boreal.org
VIDEO: Blue Angels visit ahead of 2023 Duluth Airshow
Put the Duluth Airshow on your calendar! The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will return to headline the July 15-16th. Two members of the team stopped in Duluth on Monday, to work on logistics in advance of all the fun. Lt. Commander Thomas Zimmerman said he remembers seeing the Blue Angels...
boreal.org
Light snow and ice accumulations possible Friday & Saturday
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 1, 2022. Here's the latest update on snow and ice totals from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Expected snow amounts have been trending down for most locations, with highest MN accumulations of 2-3” north of the Iron Range around the Rainy Lake area. In northwest WI, lake-effect snow will be possible Friday night into Saturday morning for the Penokee Range in Iron County. Snow totals in northern Iron County are likely to be around 2-3”. The Bayfield Peninsula may also see lake-effect snow, with accumulations expected to be around 1-2”. In addition to the snow, light ice accumulations will be possible for a large portion of the area. Ice amounts are likely to only be a glaze for most, with a few areas immediately north of the Iron Range seeing up to a few hundredths of ice. Expect wintry precip to come to an end by Saturday afternoon.
WDIO-TV
In Otter News: Sledding with the wolves
In this week’s In Otter News, we join the staff at the Lake Superior Zoo for a fun experiment. They decided to see if they could get their grey wolves to go sledding. We’ll explain: It’s an enrichment activity, an important part of a zoo animal’s life. It’s the same as how humans try to do something something different every once in a while. Many times during these activities, they’ll try to create a natural behavior. Sledding, however, is not one of them. It’s just for fun.
Watch For ‘Rehoming’ Pet Scams Going Around In Minnesota & Wisconsin
Scammers generally use their emotions to get your money. They usually prey on desperate people, like when someone thinks they find a great deal on an apartment. Then you send your security deposit to only find that the place wasn't even for rent. It happens ALL THE TIME in Duluth. They may also prey on kind-hearted animal lovers.
northernnewsnow.com
Newly approved shelter dramatically increases homeless resources on Iron Range
HIBBING, MN -- Tuesday, the St. Louis County Board unanimously approved funding for a brand-new homeless shelter in Hibbing. The board set aside $1.66 million of American Rescue Plan dollars to help fund the new shelter. According to Scott Zahorik with the Arrowhead Economic Outreach Agency (AEOA), there’s just one...
WDIO-TV
Suspected fentanyl dealer in Hibbing charged
A 51-year-old Hibbing man has been charged of suspicion of selling controlled substances from his apartment. According to a release from the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force (LSVOTF), Phillip Lamount Davis was arrested on Sunday, November 27 following an investigation and search of Davis’ property located on the 600 block of 23rd Street. Authorities say the apartment is near the Hibbing High School.
northernnewsnow.com
Grand Rapids protects home ice against Duluth East
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Tuesday night at the IRA Civic Center, Grand Rapids hosted Duluth East in My9 Sports’ first high school hockey broadcast of the year winning 3-2 over the Greyhounds. While the first period was scoreless, there was plenty of action in the second....
WDIO-TV
Predatory offender moving to West Duluth
The Duluth Police Department is notifying the public of a High-Risk predatory offender moving to the 5600 block of Grand Avenue in Duluth. Russell James Randall, is an 85-year-old, white man with brownish gray hair and brown eyes. Randall is 5′ 9″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. His Civil Commit Provisional Discharge release date is Tuesday, November 29.
Duluth Experienced The 2nd Strongest Wind Gusts In The Northland Wednesday
After a snow start to the week, Wednesday brought very windy conditions across the Northland on Wednesday. The National Weather Service tracked 12 hour peak winds across the area and only one place experienced stronger gusts than the Duluth International Airport. The US National Weather Service Duluth Minnesota Facebook page...
Comments / 0