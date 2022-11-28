Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rifle council zaps electric vehicle hookup requirement
Rifle City Council has pulled the plug on a proposal to require electric vehicle-capable wiring for any new construction unit with a garage. Based on the size of the structure, adding EV capabilities is estimated to cost between $150-$300 during construction. The proposal failed 3-1 Nov. 16. Rifle City Council...
Rulemaking request aimed at cumulative climate impacts of oil and gas development headed to COGCC, Garfield County objects
A request before Colorado’s oil and gas regulators for new rulemaking aimed at reining in broader climate impacts from the industry would amount to a de facto ban on further energy development in the state, Garfield County officials say. County commissioners last week joined other oil and gas producing...
Glenwood Springs receives good snowfall overnight, local skier dude ‘antsy’ for good season
Glenwood Springs’ residents woke up to city snow plows clearing streets and shop owners shoveling sidewalks Tuesday morning after the area received decent snowfall overnight. Grand Junction-based National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Stearns said Tuesday morning that Glenwood Springs received between 2-3 inches from Monday to Tuesday. “Overall,” he...
Changes to Glenwood Springs sign code and a minor change to accessory tourist rentals
Glenwood Springs City Council voted unanimously recently to approve minor text amendments to the city’s sign code and one minor amendment to the rules for accessory tourist rentals. “These sign code amendments address two kinds of signs, monument signs and pole signs,” Emery Ellingson, a community development planner for...
Early season powder days in the forecast for Aspen area resorts
Aspen Mountain and Snowmass may have opened early, but, still, the mountains have thirsted for snow. On Opening Day, Ajax mountain manager Travis Benson said what they would be able to open next would depend heavily on Mother Nature, despite their snowmaking capabilities. Mother Nature seems to have listened and is delivering a couple of storms throughout the next week.
Wednesday letters: CMC students learn civic engagement lessons
Community engagement invites community members into the decision-making strategy to assess, plan, implement, and evaluate solutions to issues affecting their daily lives and environments. Community engagement can take various forms and involve varying partners working together collectively. In my leadership, ethics, and social responsibility class at Colorado Mountain College, we...
Cottonwood Pass closed for winter season, U.S. Forest Service also implements winter closures
Cottonwood Pass in Eagle County from Gypsum to the Roaring Fork Valley is now closed for the remainder of the winter season from mile marker 2.5 in Gypsum to mile marker 12.5. The road will re-open in April 2023 or when conditions allow, Eagle County officials announced on Tuesday. For more information, contact the Eagle County Road & Bridge Department at 970-328-3540 or at road@eaglecounty.us.
Resident making threats with gun prompts Basalt police to petition court under red-tag law
Two potentially violent incidents involving a Basalt resident recently prompted a town police sergeant to file a “red flag” petition seeking a judge’s order to seize his firearms, according to court filings. “This case is why the statute exists — to ensure that people who show a...
Be heard at the Chat with Council event Wednesday night
Glenwood Springs City Council Members Marco Dehm and Ingrid Wussow are “going to be hanging out to have a chat with the community.”. At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the public is invited to meet up with Dehm (Ward 1) and Wussow (Ward 2) at the Glenwood Springs Golf Course to chat about whatever they want.
Watch your step, winter’s here
Rifle received a nice dusting of snow between Monday and Tuesday. There’s more to come, a weather specialist said. Grand Junction-based National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Stearns said Tuesday morning that Rifle received close to an inch of snow accumulation early this week. With another storm system moving in,...
Garfield 16’s Family Resource Center receives $20,000 grant from Aspen Community Foundation
Garfield County’s western most school district just received a $20,000 grant from the Aspen Community Foundation, a Tuesday news release states. The substantial allocation will support Garfield County School District 16’s Family Resource Center. The center, established five years ago, assists local families in need with the aim of bolstering student achievement.
CPW finds no evidence of wolves near Meeker, where 40 cattle have been found dead inexplicably
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials have little explanation for why as many as 40 cattle near Meeker have shown up dead in recent months in a situation described as “perplexing” to the agency’s governing board this month. While wolves were an early target for blame, CPW’s Northwest...
CMC Glenwood Center hosts open house to show off new features
The Colorado Mountain College Glenwood Center is hosting an open house Wednesday to announce updates and changes which include a new student center at the Blake Avenue location, according to a CMC news release. The space was recently refreshed so it could better serve the wide range of changing needs...
Don’t forget to catch Hometown Holidays this weekend in Rifle
Rifle kicks off its Hometown Holidays festival on Friday. The weekend-long festivities include a parade of floats decorated in holiday lights, performances at the Ute Theater, fireworks and more. This year’s festivities are also being graced with a visit from Kris Kringle himself, said Mandie Dovey of the Rifle Chamber...
Appeals Court upholds 2018 sentence in Garfield County assault case
The Colorado Court of Appeals upheld the sentence of a Garfield County man sentenced to up to life in prison for sexual assaulting an underaged girl. John Wayne Diamond had been convicted on six counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. Those 2018 convictions came with a sentence of 16 years to life.
