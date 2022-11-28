Winter means fewer insects for you to deal with, unlike spring and summer. It is true that some insects hibernate during the colder months of the year, like flies and mosquitoes, however other insects don’t. It feels like the wintertime is the one time of the year that we can all let our guard down. After all, what crazy insects and bugs can actually survive the frigid cold? In fact, during the winter, many of us are happy to avoid ticks as it seems like the only time of year they aren’t around. However, some have wondered if ticks are capable of surviving cold weather.

20 HOURS AGO