Read full article on original website
Mark Flannery
2d ago
I can tell you from personal experience don't ever tap an armadillo she'll with a stick. When surprised like that they spring into the air and next thing you know you are face to face with the little critter. When it landed I don't know who ran faster, me or the armadillo.
Reply(1)
2
Related
a-z-animals.com
Cat Spirit Animal Symbolism & Meaning
Cats move with a sense of purpose. They seem to glide effortlessly across the ground, winding through furniture and around obstacles as if they had a sixth sense guiding them. Cats are mysterious creatures that can teach us a lot about ourselves if we take the time to look. When the cat enters your life, it’s a sign that you should ask yourself questions about what the feline spirit might be trying to tell you.
Woman left horrified after 'temporary' Halloween face tattoo wouldn't wash off
A woman was left desperately scrubbing her face when she realised the 'temporary' tattoo she used on Halloween wouldn't wash off. Elizabeth - who goes by @alliwanttodoismile on TikTok - explained how she decided to use the temporary face tattoo to get into the Halloween spirit. She even used the...
WGME
The weird reason why this monster Maine buck was tagged as a doe
(BDN) -- Debbie Pellegrino and her husband, Nick, were about ready to call it an evening while hunting on their property last week when, with shooting light fading fast, Debbie noticed a deer come into view. “Shoot it,” her husband said as they waited in the blind. The deer...
Wbaltv.com
These puppies need a new home!
It's time to introduce you to some pets looking for a good home. The Maryland SPCA's Katie Flory shows us some puppies in the shelter and explains how Giving Tuesday will really help the shelter.
a-z-animals.com
Adult Male Lion Shows Lioness How To Deal With Aggressive Hyenas
Adult Male Lion Shows Lioness How To Deal With Aggressive Hyenas. They’re not called the kings of the jungle for no reason! Lions are incredible creatures and are considered one of the few apex predators. Lions hunt both alone or in prides. Usually, in joint hunts, the lioness initiates the attack. When their prey is close enough, lions will pursue it and make a quick rush at it in an effort to either jump on it or topple it over.
After being ‘dead’ for 5 days, woman comes back to life perfectly fine
What would you do if you found a loved one in a dire situation?. A neighbor in 2012 found Li Xiufeng, a 95-year-old Chinese woman, motionless and unresponsive in her bed. On his usual journey to bring her breakfast, the neighbor had stopped by, but by the time he tried furiously to shake her, it was already too late. He reasoned that Li must have died from her wounds because she had fallen and struck her head the week before.
Yellowstone Visitors Horrified Watching Black Bear Rip Unborn Elk Out Of Dead Mother
In world where nature always seems to offer something wild, Yellowstone always seems to be the one place in America where you can always find it. Black bears are predictable creatures in some ways. In other ways? Definitely not. The predictable part is that no matter what, you can count on the fact that they are looking for food 99% of the time. The unpredictable part is how they get said food.
Upworthy
Toddler climbs out of bed at night so he can sleep with his dog and it's so cute: 'They're best buds'
After discovering her baby Finn cuddled up next to the family dog for several nights in a row, Paige Knudtson was curious to find out how it happened and set up a camera. The result was a hilarious video that showed Finn, a pacifier in his mouth, grabbing a blanket in the middle of the night, climbing down from his bed to sleep next to Brutus, their 4-year-old boxer dog. The video shows Finn moving about all over the dog as Brutus just calmly waits, not moving at all, for Finn to find the most comfortable position to sleep in.
Dog rescued after woman in mobility scooter dragged it along road in distressing footage
Woman in mobility scooter dragged dog along road in distressing footage. A woman has been captured dragging a dog behind her mobility scooter on a road in distressing footage. The video - believed to be taken in Birmingham - shows someone shouting for her to stop and telling her she is hurting the animal.
Goat born with 'human face' looks like it's wearing glasses and resembles Santa Claus
A goat was born with a deformed human face that appears to have glasses, making it look like a demonic Santa Claus. The malformed goat has been born with a human face, with thick white tufts on its head and chin that Santa Claus would be proud of, and dark circles around its eyes that look similar to glasses.
‘World’s oldest living cat’ outlived two owners and loves naps. Meet Flossie
She’s starting a new chapter after leaving volunteers “flabbergasted.”
WATCH: Caiman Devours Massive Yellow Anaconda
What’s scarier than an encounter with a anaconda? A jacare caiman capable of devouring such a powerful predator for lunch. The below clip sees one of these crocodilian reptiles as it transports its kill, a 12-foot yellow anaconda, to a riverbank where it chomps down on the slithery creature’s neck.
a-z-animals.com
Crocodile Decides to Ambush a Lion Pride; Big Mistake.
Crocodile Decides to Ambush a Lion Pride; Big Mistake. The lion is distinct from other wild carnivorous cats around the world in a number of ways. Its social behavior is one of the main distinctions. While some lions roam freely and choose to travel and forage alone or in pairs, the majority of lions live in social groups called prides. It is a characteristic that is extremely uncommon among the huge cat species found around the world, the majority of which hunt alone even as adults.
Watch: Dog's reaction to cat returning from vet will melt your heart
A heartwarming video showing the moment a dog is reunited with his sister cat has gone viral with netizens around the world falling head over heels in love with the pup and his enthusiastic reaction to having his best fur friend home again. Receiving more than 750,000 views since it...
German Shepherd Saves 6-Year-Old Boy from Potential Dog Attack by Stopping Charging Canine
A family says their German shepherd came to the rescue after a neighborhood dog charged straight at their 6-year-old while the child was in the front yard A Florida family says their German shepherd saved the day. Tank the dog's owners shared on social media that a neighbor's dog charged straight at their 6-year-old boy while the child was playing in the front yard with Tank, according to Newsweek. Footage of the incident shows the German shepherd springing into action. In the video, Tank sees the other dog running toward the...
pethelpful.com
Great Dane Throws Toddler-Style Tantrum Over Wanting an Ice Cube
Every parent has dealt with toddler tantrums. When your kids are a certain age, you never know what is going to set them off on a full blown melt down. Apparently, some dogs have similarities to toddlers in this regard, as one pup is proving in this hilarious viral video.
kmvt
Two area dogs in need of a temporary home
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Attention dog lovers, 2 dogs in the Twin Falls area are in need of your help. Pact for Animals, an organization that provides homes for pets of those deployed overseas is looking for temporary homes for Bella and Nala. Interested residents would need to...
pethelpful.com
Dog's Dramatic Reaction to Getting Her Shots at the Vet Is Just Adorable
No one likes going to the doctor, and most people especially hate having to get shots. It's uncomfortable and a bit scary, so it isn't surprising that it can lead to some unhappy patients. When one dog had to go to the veterinarian, she was not pleased. TikTok user @katherinepatriick...
See How These Golden Eagles Easily Kill A Wolf
Golden eagles have incredible power - as proven in this clip.
pethelpful.com
Moment Goldendoodle Spots Mom After 2 Weeks Apart Is Everything
Who remembers as a kid running over to your parents after they came home from work? You missed them so much and you couldn't wait to give them a hug. Now imagine that but add two weeks. That's what happened with TikTok doggo @oakleydoodlegram. Oakley the Goldendoodle hasn't seen her...
Comments / 4