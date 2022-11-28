There are at least 10,000 species of birds in the world. Most people associate these winged creatures with wings, feathers, and flying. However, there are some birds that don’t fly, like penguins and emus. There has only been one bird species without wings, the moa from New Zealand, and it is now extinct. Birds live in all sorts of habitats and range in size from tiny hummingbirds to large ostriches. So, it only makes sense that they would have a wide variety of ways to get through the winter. Let’s discover where birds go during winter.

ALASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO