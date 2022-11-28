Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
Black-Bellied Whistling Duck
They have bright pink bills. Coyotes, foxes, bobcats, badgers, crows, snakes, weasels. Black-Bellied Whistling Duck Physical Characteristics. This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. Black-Bellied Whistling Duck...
The 'human size' monstrous bird one looks of bird terrified everyone
The most terrifying bird on the planet/Photo byReddit. As we all know, millions of large birds have been roaming the earth for thousands of years. However, most people are unaware that such large species are still living around us, and today, we will discuss one bird called the shoebill stork.
Human Babies Were Used as Bait by British Colonists to Lure in Hungry Crocodiles
Hunting wildlife for sport is a popular activity that can be traced back to the ancient Greeks. Later on, it became known as the favorite pastime of members of royalty and their nobles as well as among colonial rulers.
Wild Female Octopuses Caught on Camera Chucking Shells at Males
Typically solitary creatures, octopuses aren't exactly neighborly when fellow cephalopods encroach on their personal space, even if it means turning just about anything in reach into a weapon. In a recently published study by a team of researchers in Australia, the US, and Canada, observations of wild octopuses casting shells...
Lost and found: how a single clue led to the rediscovery of a crab not seen for 225 years
Tracking down rare species believed to be extinct is never easy, but when Pierre A Mvogo Ndongo travelled to Sierra Leone in January 2021 to search for “lost” species of land-dwelling crabs, the feeling of looking for a needle in a haystack was particularly powerful due to the size of the “haystack”. For one of the species, Afzelius’s crab (Afrithelphusa afzelii), last seen in 1796, the only clue was the label on a specimen that simply said: “Sierra Leone.”
petapixel.com
Photos of Newly Discovered Deep-Sea Creatures Living in the Remote Ocean
These photos show newly discovered deep-sea creatures living in the far reaches of the Indian Ocean close to underwater volcanos. The bizarre fish were uncovered during an expedition to Austalia’s remote Cocos (Keeling) Islands Marine Park by scientists from the Museums Victoria Research Institute. The team surveyed previously unknown...
New species of giant turtle the ‘size of a Great White shark’ discovered
A giant turtle the size of a great white shark roamed the oceans around 80 million years ago, say scientists.It was one of the largest that ever lived - measuring more than twelve feet long and weighing about two tons.The remains dug up in the Southern Pyrenees, northeastern Spain, consist of a fragmented but almost complete pelvis and parts of the upper shell, or carapace.They date to the Campanian Age, between 83.6 to 72.1 million years ago. The new species has been named Leviathanochelys aenigmatica.It is the biggest marine turtle ever to be discovered in Europe - second only to...
birdsandblooms.com
Are American Pokeweed Berries Poisonous?
“Can you identify this berry-producing shrub that appeared in my backyard? Are the fruits bird-friendly?” asks Sharyn Madison of Cortland, New York. Melinda Myers: These beautiful mystery berries are the fruit of American pokeweed (Phytolacca americana). A visiting bird likely passed along this plant. Pokeweed berries are eaten by a variety of songbirds that hang out in thickets and woodland areas, as well as mammals, including raccoons, opossums and gray foxes. You may also find that several flies, some wasps and Halictid (sweat) bees frequently visit the flowers. However, the berries are poisonous to humans. All parts of the plant are toxic if not consumed at the right stage of growth or prepared properly.
‘Everything is dead’: Animal carcasses litter Kenyan landscape as megadrought and climate change collide
As the Horn of Africa struggles with its worst drought in 40 years, nature seems to have turned on its head in Kenya.Hardy, drought-resistant species like zebras and elephants are dropping dead en masse. Vultures are so fat from feasting on carrion they can barely fly. In southern Kenya, home to some of the world’s most productive grasslands, bushes stretch for miles without a leaf in sight as animals collapse and die from starvation in the dust near Amboseli National Park.These are some of the shocking sights captured by wildlife photographer Charlie Hamilton James, who traveled to the region earlier...
A Great White Shark Leaping Out Of The Water Is Almost Unbelievable
Great white sharks are obviously the apex predator of the sea. They reach 20 feet in length, 5,000 pounds in weight, and have a mouthful of razor sharp teeth that can bite with a mindboggling 18,216 Newtons. For reference, a pit bull’s bite is around 1,045 Newtons and an alligator’s is around 16,000.
a-z-animals.com
The 10 Oldest Women to Ever Live
If you research “longest living humans,” you’ll discover impressive people who lived for over 120 years. Today, the global life expectancy is about 72, and making it past that mark is remarkable. Scientists link longevity to genes and lifestyle. Healthy habits, regular exercise, medical checkups, and a good diet are some of the factors that can give you a long life. Let’s take a sneak peek at the 10 oldest women to ever live.
a-z-animals.com
8 Adorable Puppies In Las Vegas To Adopt For Christmas
Are you in the Las Vegas area and looking for a canine companion? Well, look no further. There are tons of dogs looking for a warm and loving home this festive season, and they are but a call away. So, if you are ready to make the leap, here are...
BBC
Australia: How 'bin chickens' learnt to wash poisonous cane toads
There are few Australian animals more reviled than the white ibis. It has earned the moniker "bin chicken" for its propensity to scavenge food from anywhere it can - messily raiding garbage and often stealing food right out of people's hands. But the native bird may have figured out how...
a-z-animals.com
Where Do Birds Go in the Winter?
There are at least 10,000 species of birds in the world. Most people associate these winged creatures with wings, feathers, and flying. However, there are some birds that don’t fly, like penguins and emus. There has only been one bird species without wings, the moa from New Zealand, and it is now extinct. Birds live in all sorts of habitats and range in size from tiny hummingbirds to large ostriches. So, it only makes sense that they would have a wide variety of ways to get through the winter. Let’s discover where birds go during winter.
Over 50 endangered vultures poisoned in Botswana’s Chobe National Park
At least 50 endangered whitebacked vultures have been reported dead in Botswana after feeding on a poached buffalo carcass laced with poison in Chobe National Park.The vultures were reportedly found less than 20 meters off a “well-used” track. According to information from a source the poachers harvested heads, feet and internal organs from at least 10 vultures possibly for resale.“The carcass (Buffalo) was without the right rear leg and part of some ribs. The tip of the tail was also cut, and most of the carcass was not eaten,” he told this publication. He said as for vultures, some were...
Good News Network
Ecologists Have Found 32 Species of Harlequin Frogs in Ecuador that were Thought to Be Extinct
In one of the most biodiverse countries on Earth, ecologists have found 32 species of the ever-divergent Harlequin frog, all of which were thought to be extinct. It’s one of the largest cataloged rediscoveries of animals in the history of science, and has shown that there is still plenty of hope these amphibian “gems” can survive long-term.
a-z-animals.com
12 Working Animals That You Can Ride
Many domesticated or tamed animals perform other tasks that make them more valuable than their meat, eggs, skin, and fiber. While some animals are originally domestic and adapted to work or be ridden, others have undergone intense taming to enable them to live around humans. Horses, bulls, and donkeys were...
Phys.org
Live fast, avoid extinction: Fast-lived species may be more resilient to human influences
Animals that live fast—that is, frequent or abundant reproduction and short lifespans—are more resilient to human-driven land use changes than those with slow life-histories, finds a new study led by UCL researchers. Across the globe, in areas that have experienced rapid expansion of cropland or bare soil, fast-lived...
studyfinds.org
Hyenas, wild dogs, and cheetahs are disappearing from the African savannah
OXFORD, United Kingdom — Hyenas, wild dogs, and cheetahs are disappearing from the African savannah, a new study warns. They are among large carnivores being driven to extinction by habitat loss, persecution by humans, and reduced prey. However, researchers say their plight has been overlooked because of the focus on lions, leopards, and other top predators.
natureworldnews.com
Despite Their Striking Resemblance in Appearance, the European Robin Is Not Closely Connected to the Japanese Robin, According to a New Study
Tropical Africa is home to the closest relatives of the European robin. But despite having a striking likeness in appearance, the European and Japanese robins are not strongly connected to one another. Mapped family tree of old-world flycatchers. More than 300 different bird species that are found in Europe, Asia,...
Comments / 0