Read full article on original website
Steve Radcliff
12h ago
they are all over the south, Alabama, Tennessee. Florida, south Carolina, Mississippi. one of the most aggressive snakes. they will try to get in your boat.
Reply(1)
3
Related
eastcoasttraveller.com
What is the State Bird of Tennessee?
Tennessee's state bird is the mockingbird. It was officially adopted as the state bird on April 11, 1933. The Tennessee Ornithological Society made a choice and was confirmed by the 68th General Assembly. The mockingbird is an excellent mimic and can imitate over 200 different species. It has a grayish-brown color and is aggressive when defending its nest.
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millions
Next week, the man considered to be the father of Nashville's massive healthcare industry, Dr. Thomas Frist Jr., is being honored with the Nashville Business Journal's Legacy Award.
Infants Were Alligator Bait In Florida
Documentaries show another unusual side of history. Many historical series recorded alligator bait practices in North and Central Florida. The reports said people used babies to lure alligators ashore. They believed the babies' dark skin color and cries attracted the creatures. Sometimes infants got taken from their parents. What happened in the past? Florida had over 28 powerful firms supplying alligator meat and leather.
Why Is the Mississippi River Drying Up?
"This drought affects all sectors of society," Mississippi River expert Alexander Loucopoulos told Newsweek.
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors' offices and clinics fill up.
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this Tennessee town should be put on your list immediately.
One dead, more injured after tornadoes rip through Texas and Oklahoma, destroying homes
At least one person is dead and dozens have been injured after tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday.About 50 homes were damaged during the storms."It’s going to take a long time to get this cleaned up, but the community came together," Randi Johnson, the chief of the Powderly Volunteer Fire Department, told the Paris News. "It’s really heartbreaking to see."Powderly is located near Texas’ border with Oklahoma and suffered significant damage from the storms.Lamar County, which includes Powderly, has declared a disaster in the area and is seeking federal assistance for the cleanup. County Judge Brandon...
natureworldnews.com
11 Earthquakes Rattle Illinois to Arkansas, Experts on the Lookout for Next Possible Strong Seismic Activity in Eastern US
Experts are still keeping an eye out for any potential upcoming strong seismic activity that could shake the entire Eastern US after 11 recent earthquakes shook regions from Illinois to Arkansas. Another significant earthquake powerful enough to rattle the entire area of the Eastern United States is still imminent in...
Most Dangerous Cities in Arkansas
Arkansas has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Arkansas, USA.By State of Arkansas - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in Mississippi
Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in Mississippi. The largemouth bass reigns supreme in recreational fishing thanks to its global distribution, accessibility to anglers of all socio-economic levels, and famous game fish traits. No other species has such a huge and passionate international following as the largemouth bass. Mississippi,...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols lose another player to the NCAA transfer portal
The Tennessee Vols lost a second player to the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday. Redshirt sophomore Jimmy Calloway tweeted that he’s entering the portal after three seasons at Tennessee. Junior wide receiver Jimmy Holiday also announced on Wednesday that he’s entering the portal. Calloway is a former four-star...
Devoted Tennessee Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Never Returned: What Happened To Nadine?
Nadine Rochelle Rogers lived at 243 Country Lane in Church Hill, Tennessee with her three children, Marcus, Anthony, Neisha, and her boyfriend, Robert Wayne Marler. Nadine was a single mother who worked at Cheddar's in Kingsport, Tennessee to provide for her children.
This Is Tennessee's Most Popular Pie
Wisevoter gathered a list of the top pie flavors in each state.
atozsports.com
Former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt takes a side in the Tennessee vs Alabama rankings debate
One of the biggest debates in college football right now is whether or not the Tennessee Vols should be ranked above the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff rankings. The new rankings will be revealed on Tuesday night and if Tennessee is ranked higher than Alabama, it will...
atozsports.com
Dabo Swinney clarifies his comments about the Tennessee Vols ‘flipping burgers’ during championship weekend
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney drew the ire of Tennessee Vols fans last week when he made some comments about UT’s 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Swinney said that Tennessee had a clear path to the playoff, but they forgot to show up to play against the Gamecocks.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols senior sends message to media who created the locker room drama narrative surrounding UT
Prior to the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup last weekend against the Vanderbilt Commodores, there was a narrative going around that UT’s locker room was in shambles. The narrative started thanks to social media posts and message board rumors. It eventually made its way to ESPN when Kirk Herbstreit said during last week’s College Football Playoff rankings reveal show that Tennessee was “fighting amongst themselves”.
atozsports.com
How the Tennessee Vols’ nightmare scenario is on the verge of becoming a reality
A couple of days ago, the Tennessee Vols appeared destined for either the Sugar Bowl or the Orange Bowl. Tennessee’s 25-point loss to South Carolina earlier this month essentially knocked the Vols out of College Football Playoff contention. The feeling was that if Tennessee was ranked above Alabama on...
Kentucky schoolteacher photographs hovering tic-tac-shaped object
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Kentucky witness at Bowling Green reported watching and photographing two tic-tac-shaped objects hovering in the sky for 45 minutes at about 3:45 p.m. on February 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Tennessee Gives Families Extra $500 TANF EBT Benefits For Holiday Expenses
To lighten the burden endured by low-income households, Tennessee will be helping out approximately 24,000 children and their families with a little extra support this holiday season. SNAP Benefits:...
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Texas Man Disguise Himself as an Alligator and Boldly Swim Among Them
Watch a Texas Man Disguise Himself as an Alligator and Boldly Swim Among Them. If you ever happen to spot a gator, your initial reaction may be to flee. That’s probably the sanest when you encounter one of these modern dinosaurs. They’re massive, their chomp can break your bones, and they can eat you whole if they’re large enough.
Comments / 15