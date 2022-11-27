Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Reviewing New Hampshire's November 2022 temperatures and how they relate to historic winter snowfall trends
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A trend has emerged in New Hampshire over the past few decades that appears to show a correlation between warmer or colder Novembers and how that might hold clues about the winter ahead. In years when temperatures in November are 1.5 degrees colder than normal in...
NECN
Thousands Still Without Power in New England Thursday
Thousands of households in New England remained without power Thursday morning, following the stormy conditions that whipped through the Northeast Wednesday evening. As of around 5 a.m., there were still 1,271 customers in Massachusetts without power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. At one point Wednesday night, there were...
tnhdigital.com
Cost of heating is on the rise in New Hampshire with winter right around the corner.
DURHAM – People across New Hampshire are beginning to fear how they’ll pay for heating this winter as prices skyrocket. Unitil, the primary source of gas in the Southeastern region of New Hampshire known as the Seacoast, announced that all prices are set to increase by 77% in December.
The Best Place To Live In New Hampshire
New Hampshire has quite a bit to offer those looking to move, but there's a particular city in the state that offers a great quality of life. Here's more.
WMUR.com
Utility crews work to restore power in Newport, other hard-hit areas
NEWPORT, N.H. — Strong winds Wednesday night causedthousands of power outages for people in New Hampshire. In Newport, about 3,700 customers lost power, many of them after a tree was knocked into some power lines near a substation. "We knew the weather was going to be bad," said Rob...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire leaders working to rename cove in Sandwich due to its derogatory meaning
ALTON, N.H. — A massive undertaking is underway throughout the United States to change the name of hundreds of landmarks. The initiative began last fall after secretary of interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to hold a cabinet post, issued an order defining the term "squaw" as derogatory.
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH,...
mynbc5.com
Kelly's Roast Beef opens first restaurant in New Hampshire
An iconic Massachusetts restaurant chain is expanding to New Hampshire. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday at the new Salem location of Kelly's Roast Beef. The company said a busy location during its peak season can sell upwards of 20,000 roast beef sandwiches per month. Across its multiple locations, Kelly's estimates that 1 million sandwiches are sold each year.
WMUR.com
Severe thunderstorms move out of New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After a windy and rainy Wednesday afternoon and early evening, colder air is moving in on a busy breeze out of the west. Snow showers will be possible for some overnight with more flakes for some on a windy Thursday. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued...
WCAX
21 dead geese found along Northeast Kingdom lake
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wildlife experts are investigating what happened to a flock of geese in the Northeast Kingdom after 21 were found dead at Crystal Lake State Park in Barton last week. Josh Degreenia and his friend, Larry Allard, were there with metal detectors, looking for coins or maybe...
WMUR.com
Video: Strong winds continue in New Hampshire
Gusty winds have turned to the west, and that brings a return of colder air and snow showers chances today. Another system arrives over the weekend. It will be windy and chilly today with highs back into the 30s to lower 40s, but feeling colder than that with the wind...more gusts over 30-35 mph this afternoon. A wind advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Snow showers and spot squalls will be on-going in the mountains, and there may be a few scattered snow showers elsewhere.
These Are 20 of the Best Chinese Restaurants in New Hampshire
Do you gravitate towards the classics, like chicken or veggie fried rice, or perhaps lo mein? How about some delicious sweet and sour chicken? Maybe you love splitting a pu pu platter with friends. Then there's the unbeatable experience of hot pot, which this writer enjoyed for the first time a few weeks ago. The options are endless, and it's hard to go wrong.
Dog Recovering After Bear Attack in New Hampshire
As a dog parent, you’re likely prepared for many things that could befall your pup, from fleas and ticks to allergies and injuries. But one threat you probably don’t think about often is bears. As a recent incident in Goffstown, New Hampshire, shows, however, you might want to be on the lookout for them if you […] The post Dog Recovering After Bear Attack in New Hampshire appeared first on DogTime.
Have You Been Snow Tubing at Night at This New Hampshire Mountain?
Just because you don't ski doesn't mean you can't enjoy a ski resort. Many ski resorts have had to think in broader terms for survival. In a business dependent on Mother Nature's mood for the season, resorts have added everything from zip-lining to tubing and all the skiing and snowboarding options.
MEMA: Thousands of people across Massachusetts without power after storm hit
BOSTON — A strong storm left nearly 50,000 customers without power in Massachusetts Wednesday night. Just after 9:40 p.m. more than 44,000 customers had lost power across the state, according to MEMA. In Quincy, more than 55% of power customers were in the dark around 9:30 p.m., according to...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in New Mexico
You may think New Mexico is mostly desert but it really has a varied landscape including some beautiful lakes. Navajo Lake is in the far northern part of the state on the border with Colorado. In southern New Mexico is the largest lake in the state, Elephant Butte Lake. You can go scuba diving in the Blue Hole in Santa Rosa, NM which gets to be 80 feet deep! Then there is the legendary Bottomless Lakes, a series of nine sinkholes filed with green-blue waters, but are they really bottomless? You can’t get much deeper than “bottomless” but let’s just say that is an exaggeration, so which lake in New Mexico is really the deepest? Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in New Mexico.
WMUR.com
Heavy rain, strong wind gusts Through Mid-Evening Wednesday for NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire is contending with heavy rain and strong wind gusts this evening. Some areas saw patchy drizzle early Wednesday morning, but the heaviest precipitation began moving in for the afternoon. The rain will be heavy at times for the evening commute as the front comes...
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester schools receive $544,352 for school safety initiatives
CONCORD, N.H. – Last week, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and the New Hampshire Executive Council approved just over $9.8 million in school safety funding to schools across the state, including $544,352 to Manchester public schools. A total of 20 Manchester public schools received money from the funding allocation,...
newscentermaine.com
Democratic lawmaker charged with stalking in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. — A Democratic state lawmaker convicted in August of repeatedly texting 911 during non-emergencies is now jailed on a stalking charge related to a Facebook post. Rep. Stacie Laughton, 37, of Nashua, who was arrested Nov. 12, is accused of violating a court order that prohibits her...
Almost A Foot Of Lake Effect Snow Coming To Western New York
The winter weather is coming back to Western New York and it is bringing the snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Wyoming, and Southern Erie counties starting on Wednesday afternoon. Another cold front will be moving across the area and besides a drop in our...
