NECN

Thousands Still Without Power in New England Thursday

Thousands of households in New England remained without power Thursday morning, following the stormy conditions that whipped through the Northeast Wednesday evening. As of around 5 a.m., there were still 1,271 customers in Massachusetts without power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. At one point Wednesday night, there were...
WMUR.com

Utility crews work to restore power in Newport, other hard-hit areas

NEWPORT, N.H. — Strong winds Wednesday night causedthousands of power outages for people in New Hampshire. In Newport, about 3,700 customers lost power, many of them after a tree was knocked into some power lines near a substation. "We knew the weather was going to be bad," said Rob...
mynbc5.com

Kelly's Roast Beef opens first restaurant in New Hampshire

An iconic Massachusetts restaurant chain is expanding to New Hampshire. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday at the new Salem location of Kelly's Roast Beef. The company said a busy location during its peak season can sell upwards of 20,000 roast beef sandwiches per month. Across its multiple locations, Kelly's estimates that 1 million sandwiches are sold each year.
WMUR.com

Severe thunderstorms move out of New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — After a windy and rainy Wednesday afternoon and early evening, colder air is moving in on a busy breeze out of the west. Snow showers will be possible for some overnight with more flakes for some on a windy Thursday. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued...
WCAX

21 dead geese found along Northeast Kingdom lake

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wildlife experts are investigating what happened to a flock of geese in the Northeast Kingdom after 21 were found dead at Crystal Lake State Park in Barton last week. Josh Degreenia and his friend, Larry Allard, were there with metal detectors, looking for coins or maybe...
WMUR.com

Video: Strong winds continue in New Hampshire

Gusty winds have turned to the west, and that brings a return of colder air and snow showers chances today. Another system arrives over the weekend. It will be windy and chilly today with highs back into the 30s to lower 40s, but feeling colder than that with the wind...more gusts over 30-35 mph this afternoon. A wind advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Snow showers and spot squalls will be on-going in the mountains, and there may be a few scattered snow showers elsewhere.
95.9 WCYY

These Are 20 of the Best Chinese Restaurants in New Hampshire

Do you gravitate towards the classics, like chicken or veggie fried rice, or perhaps lo mein? How about some delicious sweet and sour chicken? Maybe you love splitting a pu pu platter with friends. Then there's the unbeatable experience of hot pot, which this writer enjoyed for the first time a few weeks ago. The options are endless, and it's hard to go wrong.
DogTime

Dog Recovering After Bear Attack in New Hampshire

As a dog parent, you’re likely prepared for many things that could befall your pup, from fleas and ticks to allergies and injuries. But one threat you probably don’t think about often is bears. As a recent incident in Goffstown, New Hampshire, shows, however, you might want to be on the lookout for them if you […] The post Dog Recovering After Bear Attack in New Hampshire appeared first on DogTime.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in New Mexico

You may think New Mexico is mostly desert but it really has a varied landscape including some beautiful lakes. Navajo Lake is in the far northern part of the state on the border with Colorado. In southern New Mexico is the largest lake in the state, Elephant Butte Lake. You can go scuba diving in the Blue Hole in Santa Rosa, NM which gets to be 80 feet deep! Then there is the legendary Bottomless Lakes, a series of nine sinkholes filed with green-blue waters, but are they really bottomless? You can’t get much deeper than “bottomless” but let’s just say that is an exaggeration, so which lake in New Mexico is really the deepest? Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in New Mexico.
manchesterinklink.com

Manchester schools receive $544,352 for school safety initiatives

CONCORD, N.H. – Last week, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and the New Hampshire Executive Council approved just over $9.8 million in school safety funding to schools across the state, including $544,352 to Manchester public schools. A total of 20 Manchester public schools received money from the funding allocation,...
newscentermaine.com

Democratic lawmaker charged with stalking in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. — A Democratic state lawmaker convicted in August of repeatedly texting 911 during non-emergencies is now jailed on a stalking charge related to a Facebook post. Rep. Stacie Laughton, 37, of Nashua, who was arrested Nov. 12, is accused of violating a court order that prohibits her...
