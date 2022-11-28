ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks Insiders Can’t Stop Buying This Month

By Kritika Sarmah
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vZfjv_0jPxOX7t00

After signs of cooling inflation, investors are hopeful that the Fed will slow its rate hikes over the coming months. With surging optimism, fundamentally strong stocks Merck (MRK), Coca-Cola (KO), and Verizon (VZ), which have seen increased insider buying, might be ideal investments now. Continue reading.

The Fed’s consecutive rate hikes over the year are finally showing some results, as inflation came in lower than expected in October. While this has garnered substantial optimism among investors, a slower pace of rate hikes is expected in the coming months.

Veteran investment strategist Ed Yardeni sees the stock market jumping significantly before year-end as the economy proves to be more resilient than most expect. Moreover, Yardeni said in an interview with CNBC last week that the S&P 500 could finish the year at 4,300, which would be a solid turnaround from its mid-October depth of 3,491.

Amid rising optimism, we think fundamentally strong stocks, Merck & Co., Inc. ( MRK ), The Coca-Cola Company ( KO ), and Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ ), which have seen surging insider buying this month, might be ideal investments now.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( MRK )

MRK is a global healthcare company operating through its two broad segments, Pharmaceutical, which offers human health pharmaceutical products; and Animal Health, which develops and markets veterinary pharmaceuticals.

On November 21, MRK and Imago BioSciences, Inc. ( IMGO ) announced that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement under which Merck, through a subsidiary, will acquire Imago for $36.00 per share in cash for an approximate total equity value of $1.35 billion.

Robert M. Davis, MRK’s president and chief executive officer, said, “This acquisition of Imago augments our pipeline and strengthens our presence in the growing field of hematology.”

On November 1, MRK and Veeva Systems ( VEEV ) announced a ten-year strategic partnership agreement that builds on the existing 12-year partnership between the companies. The partnership is aimed to help accelerate MRK’s digital strategy, and makes the company more efficient to evaluate, purchase, operate, and create value from Veeva products and services.

On July 26, MRK declared a quarterly dividend of $0.69 per share on its common stock, which was payable to shareholders on October 7.

Its annual dividend of $2.76 yields 2.57%. The company’s dividend payouts have increased at a 9.6% CAGR over the past three years and a 9% CAGR over the past five years. The company has an excellent record of 11 years of consecutive dividend growth .

MRK’s sales increased 13.7% year-over-year to $14.96 billion in the fiscal third quarter that ended September 2022. The company’s non-GAAP net income grew 3.9% year-over-year to $4.70 billion. Its non-GAAP earnings per share rose 3.9% year-over-year to $1.85.

The consensus revenue estimate of $59.07 billion for the fiscal year ending December 2022 reflects a 21.3% increase from the last year. The consensus EPS estimate of $7.38 indicates a 22.7% improvement year-over-year for the same year. The company has an impressive surprise earnings history, as it has surpassed consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

The stock has gained 40.3% year-to-date to close its last trading session at $107.50. The stock has gained 7.8% over the past month.

MRK’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The stock has an overall rating of A which translates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

MRK is rated a B in Value, Sentiment, and Quality. Of the 162 stocks in the Medical - Pharmaceuticals industry, it is ranked #10.

Click here to see additional POWR Rating for Growth, Momentum, and Stability for MRK.

The Coca-Cola Company ( KO )

KO is a popular beverage company that manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, flavored and enhanced water, sports drinks, juice, dairy, plant-based beverages, and energy drinks.

On September 29, KO and Molson Coors Beverage Company ( TAP ) entered into an exclusive agreement to develop and commercialize Topo Chico Spirited, a line of spirit-based, ready-to-drink cocktails inspired by the bright and refreshing taste of tequila and vodka-based beverages. It will be launched in more than 20 markets across the country in 2023 and might bolster the company’s revenue stream.

On October 20, KO announced its regular quarterly dividend of $0.44 per common share, payable on December 15.

The company pays $1.76 per share dividends annually, which translates to a 2.81% yield at the current price. It has a 4-year average dividend yield of 3.08%. The company has raised its dividend for the past 59 years. Moreover, it has increased its dividend at a CAGR of 3.1% over the past three years and a CAGR of 3.6% over the past five years.

For the fiscal third quarter ended September 30, KO’s non-GAAP net operating revenue came in at $11.05 billion, up 10% year-over-year. The company’s non-GAAP gross profit increased 6.5% year-over-year to $6.54 billion. Moreover, its non-GAAP net income per share increased 6.2% year-over-year to $0.69

KO’s EPS is estimated to improve by 7.1% year-over-year to $2.48 for the fiscal year ending December 2022. Similarly, its revenue estimate of $42.65 billion represents a 10.3% growth from the prior year. On top of it, KO has surpassed EPS estimates in all four trailing quarters.

The stock has gained 5.3% over the past five days to close its last trading session at $62.69.

It’s no surprise that KO has an overall B rating, which translates to Buy in our proprietary rating system.

KO is rated a B in Stability, Sentiment, and Quality. Within the A–rated Beverages industry, it is ranked #18 out of 34 stocks.

Beyond what we’ve stated above, we have also given KO grades for Value, Momentum, and Growth. Get all KO ratings here .

Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ )

VZ offers communication, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. The company provides wireless and wireline communications services and products in the United States through Consumer Group and Business Group segments.

On November 15, VZ’s BlueJeans, a virtual care delivery announced a partnership with OpenLoop, a leader in white-label telehealth support services, to provide BlueJeans customers access to unrivaled provider staffing services through OpenLoop’s NCQA-certified network of clinicians in all 50 states, with payer coverage across 250 million patient lives.

The company aims to see greater televisit efficiency and enhanced clinical workflows with the introduction of their provider staffing services.

During the third quarter of the fiscal year 2022 ended September 30, VZ’s total operating revenues grew 4% year-over-year to $34.2 billion. Its adjusted EBITDA and net income came in at $12.2 billion and $5 billion, respectively. Moreover, the company reported its adjusted EPS to be $1.32 for the quarter.

For the current fiscal fourth quarter ending December 2022, VZ’s revenue is expected to increase 3.9% year-over-year to $35.41 billion. Additionally, the company has topped the consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, which is impressive.

The stock has gained 7.8% over the past month to close the last trading session at $39.02.

VZ’s promising outlook is depicted in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, which translates to Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It has a B grade for Growth and Stability. VZ is ranked #2 out of the 19 stocks in the Telecom – Domestic industry.

Click here to see the additional VZ ratings for Value, Momentum, Sentiment, and Quality.

MRK shares were trading at $108.20 per share on Monday morning, up $0.70 (+0.65%). Year-to-date, MRK has gained 44.76%, versus a -14.87% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Kritika Sarmah


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s4UCX_0jPxOX7t00

Her interest in risky instruments and passion for writing made Kritika an analyst and financial journalist. She earned her bachelor's degree in commerce and is currently pursuing the CFA program. With her fundamental approach, she aims to help investors identify untapped investment opportunities.

More...

The post 3 Stocks Insiders Can’t Stop Buying This Month appeared first on StockNews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought

Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
NASDAQ

3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023

The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
sfstandard.com

Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse

A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
Motley Fool

The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable

The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Fortune

Some financial advisors say you might be better off keeping your money in crypto amid FTX’s collapse. Here’s why

Financial advisors are divided on whether or not the average investor should keep her money in crypto. It’s been a wild few days during a wild year in crypto world. Exchanges have collapsed, the market keeps falling, and one of the industry’s biggest players effectively killed off their biggest competitor in what looks like an act of vengeance. The downfall isn’t pretty.
TheStreet

Robinhood Collapses Following Difficulties of Savior

Sam Bankman-Fried bought a 7.6% stake in May in Robinhood, a brokerage meant to attract Millennial investors who sought to invest in cryptocurrencies. But Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, a popular cryptocurrency exchange, faced even larger hurdles that investors were not aware of. Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report shares...
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
Motley Fool

2 Monster Stocks to Buy for 2023 That Are Practically Minting Money

AMD and Apple have taken promising strides in their respective industries, which could pay off in 2023. AMD's stock has enjoyed a rally from investors in the last month thanks to a new data center chip. Meanwhile, Apple's latest earnings release has proved the resilience of its business. You’re reading...
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

76K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy