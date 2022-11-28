Families invited to start holidays early at Gray Gables Estate

Breakfast with Santa debuts on Dec. 3, 4 and 11 in Oak Grove; Mrs. Claus offers hot cocoa, breakfast buffet

Start a new family tradition with Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 3, 4 and 11 at the Gray Gables Estate, 3009 S.E. Chestnut St., Oak Grove. There will be two seatings, at 9:30 a.m. and noon.

Family tickets must be pre-purchased in advance — see sidebar for details. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Children 2 and under are free; kids 8 and under are $25; and children over 8 are$35.

This interactive event is a first for Gray Gables, said owner Jennifer Berryhill. She has young twins and started looking at children's holiday events but many of them were more formal or were outdoors.

Breakfast with Santa is indoors and is "more structured, is family friendly and features different activities," Berryhill said.

Breakfast buffet and more

As they enter the building, children and their adult companions will have a meet-and-greet with Santa, and then can partake of a breakfast buffet and have hot cocoa with Mrs. Claus.

Because Gray Gables has its own kitchen, Berryhill said the staff will create menu items sensitive to children's allergies.

Children can then write letters to Santa, interact with Santa's elves and have their photos taken with the big guy.

"Parents can take photos on their own, or have professional photos taken by Ambient Sky Photography," she noted.

Entertainment will be provided by Carolin' Caralynn, a unique elf who specializes in spreading Christmas cheer, Berryhill said.

She added, "We are trying to make it very interactive; this will be a fun event."

Let the holidays begin!

What: Breakfast with Santa an interactive, family-friendly event

When: at 9:30 a.m. and again at noon on Dec. 3, 4 and 11

Where: The Gray Gables Estate, 3009 S.E. Chestnut St., Oak Grove. There is free parking.

Contact: Visit graygables.com for more information.

Photos: Parents may take their own photos or may book ahead of time for a professional session with Ambient Sky Photography. Limited slots available; book at ambientsky.com/2022-mini.

Ticket details: Children must be accompanied by an adult. Family tickets are $25 for children 8 and under and $35 for children over 8. Children 2 and under free.

Purchase tickets: eventbrite.com/e/breakfast-with-santa-at-gray-gables-estate-tickets-464596750387

