ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GMA

'Gaslighting' named 2022 Word of the Year by Merriam-Webster

By Kelly McCarthy
GMA
GMA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dYcCh_0jPxKbZ500

Merriam-Webster defines gaslighting as "the act or practice of grossly misleading someone especially for one's own advantage."

Now, the term has been dubbed the 2022 Word of the Year, the oldest U.S. dictionary publisher announced Monday.

"The increase in dictionary lookups for gaslighting is striking," Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster's editor at large, said in a statement. "In our age of misinformation -- 'fake news,' conspiracy theories, Twitter trolls, and deepfakes -- gaslighting has emerged as a word for our time. From politics to pop culture to relationships, it has become a favored word for the perception of deception."

The word has been used in a wide range of contexts from the Jan. 6 committee hearings to reality TV drama on "Bachelor in Paradise."

Lookups for "gaslighting" on Merriam-Webster.com increased 1,740% this year.

"On the subject of gaslighting, we do hope you'll trust us," Sokolowski said.

Merriam-Webster shares most searched words of 2022

Merriam-Webster shared other standout words that shed light on experiences that shaped this year.

"As always, our dictionary lookups provide a window into the world, and into the topics and ideas that consumed our attention and defined the year," Sokolowski said.

"Cancel culture" and the related term "woke" were top lookups, "especially in January, when Pope Francis used the term in his yearly address to diplomats from around the world," Sokolowski stated.

"Omicron" spiked in searches in January when cases of the COVID-19 variant, which was named for the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet, surged. According to Merriam-Webster, it saw another increase in lookups in November when "studies found that the omicron booster was not significantly more effective than the older vaccines."

In March, "oligarch" was of interest as the "U.S. began placing sanctions on a list of powerful Russian businessmen and their families."

"Codify" saw a spike in May "leading up to and following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade."

According to the dictionary publisher, during Pride Month in June the acronym "LGBTQIA" peaked, while later that month "sentient" became a top lookup after "a Google engineer claimed the company's AI chatbot had developed a human-like consciousness."

"Loamy," which is a type of soil according to Merriam-Webster, appeared as a Quordle answer in August, sparking a 4.5 million percent increase in searches.

When the FBI executed a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in August, the word "raid" was a top lookup.

"Queen consort" was among the top words and phrases searched after Queen Elizabeth II's death in September. Camilla, the Queen Consort, who is married to now-King Charles III, the late queen's eldest child, currently holds that title.

Comments / 0

Related
The List

The One Word Meghan McCain Called Donald Trump That Has Twitter Going Off

Meghan McCain, who once shared the harsh truth about her exit from The View, which she co-hosted from 2017 to 2021, now writes a column for The Daily Mail (per People). She has long participated in Twitter spats with former president Donald Trump — before he was permanently kicked off the platform for inciting violence — most often surrounding his words about her late father, former Senator John McCain, who died of brain cancer in August 2018 (via The New York Times).
prestigeonline.com

Donald Trump: Net worth and all the properties he owns

It is widely known that former US President Donald Trump is a rich man and has a net worth of a few billions. However, media reports have often hinted at Trump exaggerating his wealth. On 15 November, the Republican leader announced that he will contest the US presidential elections in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Week

9 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's midterms disaster

John Cole | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Christopher Weyant | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Walt Handelsman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Scott Stantis | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Clay Jones | Copyright 2022 Claytoonz.com John Deering | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Rivers | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Dick Wright | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Randall Enos | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons
The Independent

King Charles reacted with ‘torrents of profanity’ to Donald Trump’s comments on Kate Middleton, book claims

A new book claims that King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry were reportedly so unhappy with former president Donald Trump’s 2012 remarks about Kate Middleton, they unleashed “torrents of profanity.”Earlier this week, Newsweek reported on excerpts obtained from Christopher Andersen’s upcoming royal biography, The King: The Life of Charles III. The book, which is slated for release in the US next week and in the UK on December 8, explains what took place within the royal family after Mr Trump tweeted disparagingly about Kate Middleton.In 2012, Mr Trump tweeted about the Princess of Wales after photographs of her...
WASHINGTON STATE
Cleveland.com

Trump third run: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Will the third time be the charm in running for the presidency and from indictments? As expected, former President Donald Trump announced his third bid for President of the United States, which is his newest bid to stave off indictments from the Department of Justice, Fulton County, Georgia and a Presidential run by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
CLEVELAND, OH
TheDailyBeast

Trump Lawyers Thought Clarence Thomas Was ‘Only Chance’ to Thwart 2020 Election Certification

Donald Trump’s attorneys believed a helpful decision from Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was their “only chance” at thwarting the 2020 election results, according to new emails released to Congress and obtained by Politico. “We want to frame things so that Thomas could be the one to issue some sort of stay or other circuit justice opinion saying Georgia is in legitimate doubt,” Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro wrote in an email to the former president’s legal team in December 2020. He wrote that Thomas, the justice who handles Georgia’s “ emergency matters,” would be their “only chance to get a favorable judicial opinion by Jan. 6, which might hold up the Georgia count in Congress,” according to Politico. John Eastman, another one of Trump’s lawyers, wrote back: “I think I agree with this.” Eastman tried to hold back the emails—which are not yet public—from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, but a judge ordered them to be handed them over to the committee last week. “[I]f we can just get this case pending before the Supreme Court by Jan. 5, ideally with something positive written by a judge or justice, hopefully Thomas, I think it’s our best shot at holding up the count of a state in Congress,” Chesebro said.
GEORGIA STATE
Variety

Musk Tweets Fake CNN Headline About Musk Threatening Free Speech on Twitter

Elon Musk, the mega-billionaire who is the new owner of Twitter, on Monday posted a meme with a fake headline attributed to CNN that makes it look like CNN anchor Don Lemon had asserted that Musk’s rollback of restrictions on types of content allowed on Twitter would “threaten free speech.” Musk — without any indication that it was a joke — posted an image that said, “CNN: Elon Musk could threaten free speech on Twitter by literally allowing people to speak freely.” The post includes a photo of Lemon appearing to speak about Musk on air, with the made-up chyron below...
GMA

GMA

76K+
Followers
9K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy