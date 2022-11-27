Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Related
See Over 200 Gingerbread Houses on Display at Minnesota’s ‘Gingerbread Wonderland’
If you are into gingerbread architecture, you gotta check out this gingerbread house display in Minnesota this Christmas season. Started in 2004, Norway House in Minneapolis is an international business and culture organization dedicated to establishing, renewing, and advancing connections between contemporary Norway and the United States. They do this through partnerships in arts, business, and culture.
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Dec. 2-4)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More holiday events are popping up across Minnesota this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. This mini-festival is hosted by Bridging the Music, a music company that up-and-coming artists the opportunity to showcase their talents and expand their network. The festival-style atmosphere presents local and touring acts alongside visual artists and more.
Popular Ice Maze Will Move to New Minnesota Location
The Minnesota Ice Maze has been a popular attraction during our long Minnesota winters. Typically you'd find the ice maze in Stillwater but this year they're moving to a new location. Also at the new location, there will be some other fun activities to take advantage of!. Minnesota Ice Maze...
Minnesota City Featured on Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Cam
Hallmark Channel. It's the "Christmas" station. There are wholesome Christmas movies running every year from Thanksgiving through the Christmas holiday and New Year's Day. And actually this year, they started before Thanksgiving. You can keep it on the entire season. And all of the movies are something that everyone in the family can watch.. family friendly, as they say.
fox9.com
Minnesota Zoo animals are ecstatic it's snowing!
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - While the snowfall causes havoc on metro roads, the animals at the Minnesota Zoo are having a blast playing in the fresh snow. The Minnesota Zoo released a video of a wolverine, some otters, a beaver, an Amur tiger, and the snow monkeys enjoying themselves in the snow on Tuesday.
Most Amusing Minnesota Winter Thing You’ve Seen? Does it Beat This?
When I was in college, at Concordia in Moorhead, MN, there was a guy there who was known as "shorts guy". He wore shorts every single day. Did not matter if it was -20 below, in the middle of a blizzard, he'd continue wearing them. My friends and I always thought it a bit amusing considering he was from somewhere down south like Alabama or Florida (I honestly don't remember) where they rarely get snow.
How much snow fell in Minnesota on Tuesday?
The Twin Cities was in the bullseye for Tuesday's snow storm, with more than eight inches falling in parts of the metro including parts of Minneapolis. It was the heaviest snowfall so far this season, prompting early school closures and snow emergencies across many districts and cities. Here's a look...
Metallica Returning To Minnesota For Two Nights, Featuring Two Different Sets
Big news swept through Minnesota Monday morning when Metallica announced a two-year world tour that will include a two-night stop in Minnesota. Even better, the two nights will be two completely different shows, featuring not only two different set lists, but also two different opening acts. The band last played in Minnesota in 2018.
See Where in Minnesota These Celebs Were Born
Minnesota may be known as the Land of 10,000 lakes, but we've also produced our share of well known celebrities too. Here's a look at where some of our state's most famous sons and daughters were born. Famous Minnesota Born Celebrities. In addition to all those folks, you can add:
mprnews.org
Day of snow adds up to more than a half-foot in parts of eastern, southern Minnesota
Tuesday was a true snow day across much of southern and eastern Minnesota, as snow that started falling before sunrise added up to more than a half-foot by evening in many locations. The snow snarled both the morning and afternoon commutes in the Twin Cities, and caused many schools across...
In Northern Minnesota, Autonomous Vehicles Are Hitting Rural Roads
On a damp evening in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, just after a rainstorm, a white van drove up through an empty high school and performing arts center parking lot. The van that picked me up, a Toyota Sienna, looks different from a regular Sienna. It has a cylinder mounted just above the windshield. Someone is in the drivers’ seat, but they aren’t actually driving. Instead, they are outfitted with a headset, ready to take over in case something goes wrong. To their left, a mobile device shows where the vehicle is going. It also plays the baseball charge tune every time the vehicle goes through an intersection. (Ann Arbor-based May Mobility, the company that operates the van, says this feature “denote[s] certain functionality during rides and represents a little bit of irreverence from our engineers.”)
Burnsville Minnesota Couple Crushed By The Holiday Card They Received
I'm not the smartest guy in the world, but I can tell you that hanging candles on your Christmas tree to light it up isn't a great idea. That's how it was done way back in the day and, yes, there were fires. A lot of fires. Christmas lights didn't...
See 2,000 gingerbread houses on display in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS – If you want to walk through a "Gingerbread" Wonderland, head on over to the Norway House in Minneapolis.They have more than 2,000 gingerbread houses set up for the holiday season, all made by people in the community.The event, which has been going on for eight years, is inspired by a tradition in Norway."It's really wonderful, especially when you see little kids with their parents or their grandparents coming in, and just kind of cross-generational sharing in the holiday spirit," said exhibit director Max Stevenson. "Grandparents especially love seeing structures that they recognize throughout the years."The Norway House is closed on Mondays, but will reopen on Tuesday from noon until 4 p.m.It's located off East Franklin Avenue between Elliot and 10th avenues.Click here for more information.
2 Minnesota towns among most 'magical' winter locations in the country
Two of the most “magical” winter towns in the country are in Minnesota, according to a recent ranking. A list published earlier this month by Trips Discover highlighted 50 towns across the country with the best winter festivities and atmosphere. Among the towns listed were Stillwater and Winona.
New Restaurant Review: Noyes & Cutler in St. Paul
High steaks and big rewards at this Lowertown spot, which successfully competes with more expensive steakhouses The post New Restaurant Review: Noyes & Cutler in St. Paul appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
voiceofalexandria.com
Snow coming to portions of Minnesota on Tuesday, only flurries locally
(Chanhassen, MN)--If you are heading to Minneapolis or areas east Tuesday, a heads up. The National Weather Service says that the Twin Cities could get six inches of snow Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected northeast of the Twin Cities and on the I-35 corridor from Forest Lake to the north. Officials say the Twin Cities has a 74-percent chance of getting plowable snow Tuesday. And, a one-in-four chance of getting six inches or more Tuesday.
mprnews.org
New map restores Native names to northern Minnesota
The names of many lakes, rivers and cities across northern Minnesota have roots in the Ojibwe language — Bemidji, for example, is derived from the word bemijigamaag meaning "Lake with crossing waters" — a reference to how the Mississippi River flows across Lake Bemidji. But the names of...
Rice County, Minnesota Needs a Name Change
Henry Mower Rice lobbied the United State Congress to pass the bill to establish Minnesota Territory and then served as its delegate to the U.S. Congress from 1853 to 1857. He also became one of the first Senators to represent the state in 1858 when statehood was granted. His work on the Minnesota Enabling Act during those years facilitated Minnesota's statehood.
Early closures at growing number of schools as snow falls in Minnesota
A growing number of school districts in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas are closing early for the day as heavy snow sweeps through the metro. A number of school districts had preemptively called e-learning days ahead of Tuesday's snow, while others waited for it to arrive before announcing early closures.
Comments / 0