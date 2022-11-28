A woman from Arizona received a call from her bank telling her that there were fraudulent charges on her account. Except, it wasn't actually her bank. ABC 15 reported that the woman, named Kari, was actually getting a call from a scammer posing as her bank. The phone number that the person called from matched the number on her bank card, so Kari didn't question the call any further.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO