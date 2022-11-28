18-year-old charged with murder of gas station employee in Garner

A man is facing multiple charges including murder after a gas station employee was stabbed to death in Garner.

On November 25, shortly after 5:00 p.m. deputies responded to the Murphy's Express Gas Station located on North Carolina Highway 42 in Garner. Deputies found an employee, 19-year-old William Hayden Fitzpatrick, had been stabbed multiple times. Fitzpatrick died from the injuries.

Alexander Leon Herrera, 18, was later identified as a suspect and taken into custody with the help of K-9 officers. Herrera lives on Thunder Ridge Drive in Garner which is a short distance from where the stabbing happened.

Herrera is facing charges of murder, first-degree kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon. He is being held in Johnston Count Jail without bond.