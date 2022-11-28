ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18-year-old charged with murder of gas station employee in Garner

ABC11 Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

A man is facing multiple charges including murder after a gas station employee was stabbed to death in Garner.

On November 25, shortly after 5:00 p.m. deputies responded to the Murphy's Express Gas Station located on North Carolina Highway 42 in Garner. Deputies found an employee, 19-year-old William Hayden Fitzpatrick, had been stabbed multiple times. Fitzpatrick died from the injuries.

Alexander Leon Herrera, 18, was later identified as a suspect and taken into custody with the help of K-9 officers. Herrera lives on Thunder Ridge Drive in Garner which is a short distance from where the stabbing happened.

Herrera is facing charges of murder, first-degree kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon. He is being held in Johnston Count Jail without bond.

Robert Knight
2d ago

Illegals????? Ya gotta Luv em? Right????? WELLLLL? YA LUV EM RIGHT? You MUST You VOTED DEMOCRAT.. ...

