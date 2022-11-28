Read full article on original website
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
Requests for welfare checks surge in aftermath of University of Idaho student slayings
Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 28, 2022 As classes resume Monday at the University of Idaho, police have reported a big uptick in calls for welfare checks. Since Nov. 13 — the day four U of I students were found slain in an off-campus house — the Moscow Police Department has received 78 “calls […] The post Requests for welfare checks surge in aftermath of University of Idaho student slayings appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Idaho State Journal
Victims' families urge love, kindness as Idaho campus mourns
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — As hundreds of students mourned together inside the University of Idaho's stadium Wednesday night, family members of four slain classmates urged them to raise their eyes from grief and focus on love and the future. “The only cure to pain is love — it's the...
KING-5
University of Idaho students heading home, citing safety concerns after murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — Classes are in session at the University of Idaho though many students aren’t attending in person – sighting safety as a major concern. “It’s particularly quiet now, quieter than it should be, I think,” said longtime Moscow resident Jim Fisher. Under a...
What we know about the investigation into the Idaho college student murders
It's been more than two weeks since four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death on Nov. 13 at a home in Moscow, Idaho — but so far, police say a suspect or suspects have not been identified. Here's what we know so far.What happenedPolice responded to a report of an unconscious person that they received around 11:58 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. There, members of the Moscow Police Department found four University of Idaho students dead on the second and third floors of the home. Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle were roommates who lived in the home...
KGW
Families of University of Idaho students who were murdered remember them at campus vigil
MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho held a vigil at 5 p.m. Wednesday night for four students who were murdered in a nearby off-campus home earlier in November. Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were all found stabbed to death by a fixed-blade knife in a home on King Road on Sunday, Nov. 13. The three women lived in the house, while the parents of Chapin said that he was staying over that night with Kernodle, who was his girlfriend.
koze.com
UI Considering Posthumous Degrees For Murdered Students
MOSCOW, ID – The University of Idaho is looking into possibly awarding posthumous degrees to the four students who were murdered in the early morning hours of November 13th at a residence near the University’s Moscow campus. Dean of Students Blaine Eckles told KOZE.com they are considering recognizing the academic success of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves.
q13fox.com
Sister of slain Idaho student posts moving tribute two weeks after brutal murders
MOSCOW, Idaho - Slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves' sister posted a touching tribute to her sibling Monday more than two weeks after the quadruple homicide near campus that has left the victims' families shattered and the small college town deeply shaken. In an Instagram story, Autumn Goncalves posted...
Coeur d’Alene Public Schools, Post Falls to honor Moscow murder victims
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — Coeur d’Alene Public Schools and the City of Post Falls will help “Light up Idaho” in remembrance of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered on November 13. Lake City High School and Coeur d’Alene High School will leave their field lights on from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday to coincide with the candlelight vigils...
Idaho coed murders: Sorority sister recalls victim's hours before tragedy, 'a normal night in Moscow'
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and 21-year-old Madison Mogen were stabbed several times and killed on November 13
