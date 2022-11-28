Dogecoin is a Litecoin fork with a much higher inflation rate. However, this has not stopped it from becoming quite popular, with a market cap of over $8 billion. After its launch in 2013, it experienced little to no traction until it’s all-time high of $ 0.73 in May 2021. This surge was sudden, thanks to its vibrant community and the involvement of Elon Musk. Unfortunately, it was a short-lived spike and Dogecoin has assumed a downtrend since then and is now trading at $0.06122.

2 DAYS AGO