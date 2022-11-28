Read full article on original website
The Mayor of Miami Claims to Still Accept BTC as Payment
Francis Suarez, the mayor of Miami, declared that notwithstanding the continuing market fluctuation, he continues to accept Bitcoin (BTC) as payment. He stated at a press conference after presenting at a conference that he had just bought the dip. Suarez, the head of the Conference of Mayors in the United States, initially declared just last year that he would make history by becoming the first American politician to receive his formal salary in Bitcoin (BTC).
More Than 6 Billion LUNC Tokens are Burned by Binance
In the sixth round of the Terra Classic (LUNC) burn mechanism, Binance has burned more than 6 billion Terra Classic (LUNC) tokens. By burning the most recent tokens, Binance will have burned about 20 billion Terra Classic (LUNC) tokens overall, which were obtained from trading commissions on Terra Classic (LUNC) spot and margin trading pairs, and as such, the price of Terra Classic (LUNC) has increased by almost 2% during the past 24 hour-period.
Blackrock CEO: FTT is the Cause of the FTX Crash
Among the well-known names connected to investments in the defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX is BlackRock. Larry Fink, BlackRock’s chairman and CEO, recently made some fascinating remarks regarding the fall of the Sam Bankman-Fried cryptocurrency enterprise. According to him, BlackRock invested $24 million in FTX, which declared bankruptcy previously in the month. Due to claimed user cash being diverted to other businesses managed by Sam Bankman-Fried, the cryptocurrency exchange experienced severe liquidity issues.
BlockFi Sues SBF Over Robinhood Shares Worth $275M
After filing for bankruptcy, BlockFi sues SBF for using Robinhood shares as collateral for a loan that FTX received. BlockFi is the most recent crypto lender that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, given the recent market turmoil caused by FTX’s collapse. The ripple effect of crypto firms continues, with...
Crypto Bill Adopted by the Congress of Brazil
A measure providing a regulatory framework for the cryptocurrency sector and offering limited legal status to cryptocurrency payments has been approved by the lower house of Congress of Brazil. The Brazilian Chamber of Deputies passed a bill on November 29 that would create a legal structure for the nation’s cryptocurrency...
Just In: FTX Lawyers Might Have Attempted to Advise Bankman-Fried Behind Closed Doors
The FTX collapse narrative took place over the course of almost seven days; it did not occur suddenly. The financial issue that Alameda Research and FTX experienced was widely discussed, although it is just now that the more low-key details are beginning to surface. The consequences of Sam Bankman- Fried’s...
Dogecoin Price Could Go Higher at the end of 2022
Dogecoin is a Litecoin fork with a much higher inflation rate. However, this has not stopped it from becoming quite popular, with a market cap of over $8 billion. After its launch in 2013, it experienced little to no traction until it’s all-time high of $ 0.73 in May 2021. This surge was sudden, thanks to its vibrant community and the involvement of Elon Musk. Unfortunately, it was a short-lived spike and Dogecoin has assumed a downtrend since then and is now trading at $0.06122.
Volvo Cars Registers 12% Growth In November Sales
Volvo ADR VLVLY Volvo Cars reported a 12% increase in sales to 59,154 cars in the month of November. The company's line of Recharge models represented 42.2% of the sales in the month. Fully electric vehicles accounted for 19.7% of total sales in November. Volvo Cars' U.S. sales climbed 20.4%...
Dash2Trade is Introducing the Novel Dash2Trade Platform
Learn2Trade is launching the cutting-edge dashboard Dash2Trade. The most cutting-edge cryptocurrency analytics and signals dashboard is being built by Dash2Trade and was created with traders to design a dashboard that is flawless. Holders of D2T tokens will have complete access to a variety of cryptocurrency signals and analytics capabilities to increase opportunities in their trading activities.
