In a recent battle with Elon Musk, Apple deleted all of their tweets from their official Twitter account. The battle between Musk and Apple has been going on for some days now. Yesterday, Musk claimed that Apple has stopped most advertising on Twitter. He also asked a quite controversial question: Do they hate free speech in America? Well, he did not stop there. Ever since that tweet, Musk has been going at Apple for many things. Most people believe this is the main reason why Apple deleted all of its tweets from its official account.

3 DAYS AGO