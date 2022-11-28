Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
Related
fox47.com
Badgers running back Braelon Allen named second team All-Big Ten
MADISON, Wis. — For the second season in a row, Braelon Allen ran his way to a second-team All-Big Ten honor. Allen rushed for over 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns across 11 games this season. He also snagged 11 receptions for 104 yards and recorded a passing touchdown. Allen...
fox47.com
Who is Luke Fickell, the Badgers' new head coach?
MADISON, Wis. — Luke Fickell has officially been introduced as the 31st head coach of Wisconsin Football and the team’s third of 2022, but who is he?. “You know that cool older uncle at the Fourth of July? That’s Luke Fickell; he’s a normal, down-to-earth guy” said Chad Brendel, the owner of BearcatJournal.com who covered Fickel for six seasons at Cincinnati. “He’s also the most competitive human being I’ve ever met.”
fox47.com
Deer harvest for 2022 gun season climbs above state's 5-year average
MADISON, Wis. — Despite a slight dip in license sales for the 2022 gun deer season, hunters statewide harvested roughly 8% more deer this year compared to Wisconsin’s five-year average. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said during a media briefing Tuesday that in addition to...
fox47.com
Wisconsin tribal flags unveiled at Verona Area High School
VERONA, Wis. — The flags of Wisconsin’s 12 Native American tribes were unveiled at Verona Area High School Monday. A Ho-Chunk Nation elder, school staff and students spoke at the unveiling. The goal is to help make sure all students feel like they belong. “It’s a story in...
fox47.com
Green Alert issued for Madison man last seen Monday night
MADISON, Wis. — A Green Alert was issued Tuesday for a Madison man last seen Monday night. Veterans Affairs officials said Michael Thomas Segich, 43, left his home in Madison at around 10 p.m. Police and family are concerned for his welfare. He is white, 6’5 tall, about 276...
fox47.com
WATCH: Madison police share update on State Street shooting
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are sharing an update on a State Street shooting that hospitalized one person Tuesday afternoon. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes and other MPD leaders were expected to speak alongside Tiffany Kenney, a representative from Downtown Madison. The shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m. in...
fox47.com
Madison mayor leads delegation to visit sister city in The Gambia
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway traveled to Africa on Sunday to visit one of Madison’s sister cities. The mayor, along with a delegation, will speak with leaders in the City of Kanifing, The Gambia. Wisconsin State Rep. Samba Baldeh, who is a native of The Gambia, organized the trip.
fox47.com
Fire at Nitty Gritty likely caused by improperly discarded smoking materials
MADISON, Wis. — A fire that damaged the downtown Madison Nitty Gritty earlier this month was likely caused by improperly discarded smoking materials. Madison Fire Department officials said multiple people were seen smoking near the restaurant throughout the day. A person was seen smoking in the area just after...
fox47.com
Darrell Brooks files notice to appeal conviction in Waukesha Parade attack
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Darrell Brooks, the man sentenced to life in prison for killing six people when he drove through a Waukesha holiday parade last year, has filed a letter notifying the court he plans to appeal his conviction. Brooks, 40, filed his notice to appeal in Waukesha County...
fox47.com
In treatment instead of in jail. Local initiative aims to help people fighting addiction
Imagine a dinner table with an empty chair. Then think about the loved one who is not in that chair because he or she died from a drug overdose. That's the reality for tens of thousands of families in the U.S., and it's getting worse. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health, fentanyl overdose deaths grew in Wisconsin from 651 in 2019 to 1,280 last year. That's a 97-percent jump. Local police are seeing similar growth in fentanyl overdoses in Dane County. That's why a local group is giving certain people, who struggle with addiction, some alternatives for help that don't involve being treated like a criminal.
fox47.com
Madison police continue to investigate fatal downtown shooting
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are still investigating a shooting that left a man dead last week. Shantarie M. Riley, 36, of Madison was shot and killed near the area of Lakeside Street and John Nolen Drive last Tuesday. Police said Riley was in an altercation with someone prior to the shooting and may have known the shooter. Police have not released any information about the shooter.
fox47.com
Man arrested in overnight stabbing near Capitol Square
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man late Sunday who they said stabbed another man near Capitol Square. Officers were called to the 100 block of West Main Street just before midnight. Police said two men got into an argument and one man stabbed the other with a knife.
fox47.com
One person hospitalized in State Street shooting; suspect still at large
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said one person was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon following a shooting on State Street. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said officers responded to the 100 block of State Street just after 3:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot at least once. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Barnes said the victim was conscious and alert when officers made contact.
fox47.com
Local For You - We Care - GSAFE Quilt & Fiber Art Auction
FOX47 Local For You host Aaron Carreno visited Blue Bar Quilts in Middleton to talk about the annual GSAFE Quilt Auction with co-executive director Brian Juchems and quilt maker Ellen Sweeney. Proceeds from this event benefit GSAFE's work of building strong student leaders and helping create Wisconsin K-12 schools that...
Comments / 0