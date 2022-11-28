Read full article on original website
Winnie the Pooh joins Chinese Covid lockdown protests
Disney merchandise shows frowning bear looking at blank sheet of paper – a symbol of opposition to censorship
China punishes former Knicks star over quarantine comments
BEIJING — Former NBA star Jeremy Lin, who plays for a Chinese team, was fined $1,400 for “inappropriate remarks” on social media about quarantine facilities ahead of a game, China’s professional league announced Friday, as the government tries to stop protests against anti-virus controls that are among the world’s most stringent. Also Friday, more cities eased restrictions, allowing shopping malls, supermarkets and other businesses to reopen following protests last weekend in Shanghai and other areas in which some crowds called for President Xi Jinping to resign. Urumqi in the northwest, site of a deadly fire that triggered the protests, announced supermarkets and other...
Asian shares sink on revived worries over recession, China
Shares have retreated in Europe and Asia ahead of the release of U.S. jobs data
SFGate
Finnish PM warns Russian win would empower aggressors
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin warned an Australian audience Friday that a Russian victory over Ukraine would empower other aggressors and urged democracies against forming “critical dependencies” on authoritarian states such as China. Marin was speaking in Sydney at the end of...
SFGate
India, US armies hold exercises close to China border
AULI, India (AP) — Indian and U.S. troops on Tuesday participated in a high-altitude training exercise in a cold, mountainous terrain near India’s disputed border with China, at a time both countries are trying to manage rising tensions with Beijing. During the exercise, Indian soldiers were dropped from...
