ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Z1079

Watch: Omari Hardwick & Rome Flynn Talk New Movie, Fantasy Football & More

By @Djxo313
Z1079
Z1079
 3 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Omari Harwick and Rome Flynn star in the new family movie, Fantasy Football produced by none other than Marsai Martin. The star studded cast includes the likes of Kelly Rowland, Elijah Richardson, Tyla Harris and more.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z976g_0jPwyaBP00
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Fantasy Football is a hilarious and heartwarming film about how the game of football brought together a father and his daughter in the most unconventional way! Callie A. Coleman (Martin) discovers she can save her father’s failing football career, played by Hardwick through her video game. Flynn plays a hot young football player who everybody loves but once Hardwick’s character gets his swag back on the field, Flynn finds it hard to adjust.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

During our interview the cast members also shared whats next for them and the woes of rising in the world of entertainment while still staying true to the culture. Watch the full interview below and be sure to subscribe to The Morning Hustle YouTube page for more exclusive content.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Watch: Omari Hardwick & Rome Flynn Talk New Movie, Fantasy Football & More was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Z1079

Angela Simmons Gives Us Style Goals In All Black Dolce & Gabbana

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Angela Simmons took to Instagram to show off her killer style and fashion sense over the Thanksgiving holiday when she rocked a super sexy black Dolce and Gabbana ensemble that was everything!. Taking to the platform, the...
Z1079

“Rapper” Iggy Azalea Sells Masters & Publishing Catalog For 8 Figures

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Apparently, Iggy Azalea’s music catalog is worth a lot of money. Billboard reports that Domain Capital dropped a substantial bag to purchase “rapper” Iggy Azalea’s master recording and publishing catalog. According to the...
Z1079

Kelly Rowland Shines In An All White Look

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Kelly Rowland was spotted making an appearance on The Today Show this week donning a beautiful white look that left us with fashion envy and made us swoon!. For her look, the 40-year-old entertainer rocked a gorgeous...
Z1079

Toni Braxton Shines In A Black And White Look

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Toni Braxton was spotted on Instagram giving us style goals in a black and white look that we have to add to our winter wardrobe!. The legendary singer posed to perfection while rocking the black and white...
Z1079

Shaunie And Keion Henderson Share Their Journey To The Altar With New VH1 Special

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Back in May, Shaunie O’Neal and her hubby Keion Henderson tied the knot on the stunning island of Anguilla. Now, the newlyweds will be giving fans an in-depth look into their romantic love story with an exciting three-part VH1 special. The first episode aired on Nov. 28.
Z1079

Happy Birthday Chadwick Boseman: 15 Scenes To Remember Forever

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Born on this day in 1976, Chadwick Boseman was a talent gone far too soon. Hard to believe it’s been just over two years since his untimely passing, and as fans of his iconic portrayal of Black Panther were treated to a moving onscreen tribute via Wakanda Forever earlier this month, now is the perfect time to bestow upon him even more flowers for his contributions to cinema.
Z1079

Porsha Williams Marries Simon Guobadi, See The Pictures

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Congratulations to Real Housewife of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams who according to People Magazine just tied the knot twice with Simon Guobadia in a lavish Nigerian traditional native law and custom ceremony. The ceremony was Friday, November...
ATLANTA, GA
Z1079

Nipsey Hussle Wax Creator ‘Mr. Officials’ Interviews With Z1079

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Mr. Officials, an artist in Northeast Ohio, sat down virtually with Z1079 to talk about his latest creation – an amazing wax figure replication of the late Nipsey Hussle. In the interview, Ro Digga and DJ...
Z1079

T.I. And Blanco Brown Introduce “Trailer Trap” To The World

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Ready for the next new wave in modern day music? Hip-hop veteran T.I. and TikTok star Blanco Brown have come together to officially launch “trailer trap,” a musical fusion of trap and country music sparked by the 2019 success of Blanco’s viral “The Git Up” challenge.
Z1079

Offset Takes To IG To Once Again Pay Homage To Takeoff

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Though Offset wasn’t a part of the Migos for a while before the untimely passing of Takeoff, that doesn’t mean the tragic death isn’t hitting him as hard as anyone else in the family.
Z1079

Willow Smith Serves Goth Glam At The ‘Emancipation’ Premiere

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. The Smith family came dressed to impress for the premiere of “Emancipation” on Wednesday in Los Angeles. It marked the first appearance for Will Smith, who has been somewhat out of the public eye since his infamous Oscar slap.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Z1079

Sabrina Elba Was Everything In This Miu Miu Dress

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Sabrina Elba had us in a frenzy recently when she posted a gorgeous Instagram Reel of herself donning a form-fitting Miu Miu look that was everything!. For this look, Mrs. Elba served face in the sexy curve-hugging...
Z1079

Ciara Serves Face In Latest TikTok Challenge

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Ciara was spotted on TikTok this week as she participated in the latest expressions challenge and looked as beautiful as ever as she served face in the fun post. Taking to the platform, the songstress rocked a...
Z1079

Nene Leakes Shined In A $2,550 Chain Dress For Porsha’s Wedding

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Nene Leakes was in full glam for her good friend and former Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Porsha Williams’ lavish wedding and we can’t get enough of her effortless style!. For her wedding look, the...
Z1079

Ice Cube Confirms Losing $9M Payday For Not Taking COVID-19 Vaccine

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Ice Cube made headlines last year after reportedly turning down a $9 million payday for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine to work on a film alongside Jack Black. The legendary rapper, actor, and business owner confirmed the news in a recent media appearance.
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
449
Followers
5K+
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy