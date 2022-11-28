Read full article on original website
wellsvillesun.com
For the Goldman Family, Alfred NY is home
Double interview with two brothers; one a Saxon and the other a Pioneer. 1985 ASC Alum: “I am definitely a VERY proud dad”. The Goldman’s live in Clifton Park NY, a suburb of Albany, over four hours from Alfred. Jeff, father of three adult kids now, is a Alfred State College graduate. Alfred must have really made a strong impression on Jeff, because two of his three children are currently going to school in the sleepy college town. Robert is a senior at Alfred State and Nicholas is a junior AU Saxon.
WETM
The case of Nieko Lisi
Remains found in TN could possibly be connected to missing Steuben County teen. Remains found in TN could possibly be connected to missing Steuben County teen. Lawrenceville v. DEP contempt hearing delayed until …. Lawrenceville v. DEP contempt hearing delayed until January 2023. Horseheads H.S Donations. Horseheads students accepting donations...
whcuradio.com
Authorities respond to mental health situation in Watkins Glen
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – A man suffering from a mental health episode is brought in without incident in Watkins Glen. Members of Watkins Glen Police and the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department responded the area of South Franklin and Fairgrounds Streets around 10:00 a.m. Thursday for a report of a man causing a disturbance in the woods. The man was standing on the bank of a ravine between South Franklin St. and Route 414. When officers made contact, the man sat down above the falls.
Corning featured on Hallmark Channel livestream
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Crystal City is being highlighted by the Hallmark Channel this December as one of five cities with a month-long live stream of downtown. Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Cam live streams went live on Nov. 27, 2022 and will continue through December 30. The network joined up with five towns across the […]
WHY ROC: Boundary Breaks Winery creating award-winning wine in the Finger Lakes Region
Boundary Breaks’ Riesling wine was named one of Wine Spectators' Top 100 wines.
wellsvillesun.com
Walt Mackney to serve as Undersheriff to new Allegany County Sheriff Scott Cicirello
Allegany County Sheriff-Elect Scott Cicirello announced today that he has chosen retired New York State Police Senior Investigator Walter D. Mackney to serve as Undersheriff when he assumes the office Jan. 1, 2023. Sheriff-elect Cicirello said, “Mackney is detail-oriented with strong leadership skills and a 43 year history in law...
Former Victor student hospitalized after driving car into hill near school
The district said the male posted concerning comments on social media in regard to his health and safety.
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Andy Smith
Andy Smith is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office for violating probation of a welfare fraud charge. Smith was born May 6, 1994. He is white, 6’2″, with brown hair and blue eyes. Smith’s last known address was 3607 Front Street, Wellsburg, NY. Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts should call the Chemung County […]
literock973.com
Osborne: No red flags in background check of fired deputy
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The recent firing of a Tompkins County deputy who’s been charged with sex crimes in Livingston County has raised questions about background checks. Sheriff Derek Osborne says they are extensive. 29-year-old Kristofor O’Rourke was charged Monday with sexually abusing a woman he arrested while...
Rare Animal Spotted in West Seneca [PHOTOS]
Western New York is a pretty average region for wildlife. We get the standard animals, such as raccoons, squirrels, rabbits and so on. Even bugs aren't really that special in this part of the country. One animal was recently spotted in West Seneca and the post on Facebook from the...
Almost A Foot Of Lake Effect Snow Coming To Western New York
The winter weather is coming back to Western New York and it is bringing the snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Wyoming, and Southern Erie counties starting on Wednesday afternoon. Another cold front will be moving across the area and besides a drop in our...
Could skeletal remains found in Tennessee belong to missing Steuben County teen?
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- This unsolved case dates all the way back to 2011. On September 30 of that same year, 18-year-old Nieko Lisi left his home of Jasper, NY with someone and was never seen again. “He was an active boy, he played sports, he loved outdoors. He was a boy that spoke his mind…sometimes […]
Juveniles caught throwing objects onto cars in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police have reported the arrests of three juveniles they believe to be connected to a string of incidents involving damaged vehicles over the past three days in the city. The juveniles were found and arrested after an investigation into incidents involving objects being thrown onto vehicles from multiple underpasses located […]
NewsChannel 36
Family Pet Nearly Starts Serious House Fire
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Fire crews responded to smoke in an apartment home on Willow Drive in Horseheads around 2:30 on Sunday afternoon. According to the Town & Country Fire Department Assistant Chief Don Fischer, a pan with turkey had been left on top of the stove. The resident's dog had jumped up and accidentally turned the stove knob on low.
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputy fired for misconduct, charged with felony in Livingston County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputy has been fired after a misconduct investigation. Kristofer O’Rourke was terminated on November 21st after an investigation into a complaint received on November 9th was found to be valid. O’Rourke was immediately placed on administrative leave on the day of the complaint per the collective bargaining agreement. Investigators determined that O’Rourke made sexual comments to a member of the public while on duty.
Cattaraugus County man pleads guilty to attempted murder
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that an Olean man pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder in the second degree.
NewsChannel 36
Corning man dies after Schuyler County car crash
DIX, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Corning man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Schuyler County. According to WENY-TV's media partner, The Star Gazette, Jason Ellsworth, 47, was driving southbound on State Route 414 when his car went out of control in the town of Dix. Around 7:30 a.m., his...
