Double interview with two brothers; one a Saxon and the other a Pioneer. 1985 ASC Alum: “I am definitely a VERY proud dad”. The Goldman’s live in Clifton Park NY, a suburb of Albany, over four hours from Alfred. Jeff, father of three adult kids now, is a Alfred State College graduate. Alfred must have really made a strong impression on Jeff, because two of his three children are currently going to school in the sleepy college town. Robert is a senior at Alfred State and Nicholas is a junior AU Saxon.

ALFRED, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO