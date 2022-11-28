ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens' Calais Campbell: 'You saw what Trevor Lawrence can be'

By Adam Stites
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell couldn’t help but tip his hat to Trevor Lawrence after the Jacksonville Jaguars’ second-year quarterback led his team down the field for a game-winning touchdown Sunday.

Campbell, 36, spent three seasons with the Jaguars from 2017 to 2019, earning three trips to the Pro Bowl during his stint and helping lead the team to the AFC Championship in January 2018. Campbell was traded to the Ravens during the 2020 offseason.

“They’ve got a really talented, good, young team,” Campbell said of the Jaguars after the Ravens’ 28-27 loss. “I think they’re trending the right direction and they are going to start winning some ball games, which is exciting for the fan base.

“As long as it doesn’t affect us, I root for them, just because, I mean, the blessing they gave me allowed me to play here. … I think the fan base, I think they’re in for a treat. I think you saw what Trevor Lawrence can be today if he continues to get better and continues to improve. With these weapons, they can win some ball games.”

Lawrence, 23, finished with 29 completions on 37 attempts for 321 yards and three touchdowns.

Campbell, 36, got the 99th sack of his career on Sunday and finished the game with three quarterback hits. One more sack would make him the 42nd player to reach 100 since the stat started being officially recorded in 1982. Campbell had 31.5 sacks during his time with the Jaguars.

During the game Sunday, Campbell was shown on the screens at TIAA Bank Field and received a rousing ovation from Jaguars fans.

